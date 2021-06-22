Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for June 22

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20)

Your professional reputation is likely to get some rich clients into your fold. A family dispute is likely to get settled amicably. Those undertaking a long journey will make it in good time. You will be in total control at work and strive to better your performance. An exciting evening out is on the cards and will prove immensely enjoyable. Choosing healthy food options is possible, as you become increasingly health conscious. You remain on a safe wicket on the financial front.

Love Focus: Lover is likely to reciprocate your efforts and feelings on the love front.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 6, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Pisces

Be careful of: Cancer

*Taurus (April 21-May 20)

Get your vehicle checked before undertaking a journey. Resolving a contentious property issue amicably will be in your interest. An honor or reward can be expected by some. Following a fitness regimen more seriously will be important for good health. A windfall can be expected, as your financial stars are set to rise. Someone who matters on the professional front is likely to give thumbs up to your performance. Domestic chores can leave you fatigued.

Love Focus: Your love life is likely to turn for the better, so rejoice!

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Leo

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

You may not be able to achieve your objective for which you undertook a long journey. A property deal is likely to be negotiated and brought within your budget. Present circumstances can compel you to chart your future course of action more carefully. A fantastic offer on the professional front can be expected that promises to change the course of your career. Health and love life remain satisfactory. Adding to your wealth is possible. Achievements of a family youngster are likely to warm the cockles of your heart.

Love Focus: Love life proves immensely fulfilling, as partner seems in a romantic mood!

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Libra

Be careful of: Aquarius

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

Food lovers can get invited to a special do and can expect a lavish spread. Moneywise, it will be in your interest to remain tight-fisted. Those trying for a prestigious appointment in the organization are likely to get shortlisted. Household chores may mount, so set aside some time for them. Speed and comfort are foreseen for those undertaking a long journey. Alterations and additions may be initiated to restore an ancestral property. Things start getting better on all fronts.

Love Focus: Stars burn bright on the romantic front, so expect your love life to turn most happening!

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 6, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Libra

Be careful of: Virgo

*Leo (July 23-August 23)

You are likely to remain financially strong. Some of you may think on the lines of a establishing a home gym, just to remain in shape. Meeting someone on the family front may bring forth happy memories of yesteryears. A responsible task may come on your shoulders on the professional front. Some of you can enjoy a drive in your new car. Some of you are likely to reach the final stage of acquiring property. Raising the quality of life will be in your interest.

Love Focus: Lover may insist on your undivided attention.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 14, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Libra

Be careful of: Cancer

*Virgo (August 24-September 23)

A raise or increment can come your way and ensure a happy state on the financial front. Increasing workload will be admirably tackled by you on the professional front. Your suggestions regarding an issue are likely to be accepted by a family youngster. You may be tasked to take someone sightseeing. Change in lifestyle in pursuit of fitness promises many untold benefits. Some of you can make a plan for an outing with friends. Division of an ancestral property will prove favourable for all the concerned parties.

Love Focus: Differences with lover cannot be ruled out on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Gemini

Be careful of: Capricorn

*Libra (September 24-October 23)

Joining health-conscious people on the fitness front is likely to do you good. Family will support you in cutting corners and conserving money, so expect a substantial increase in savings. Your stubborn nature can get you into trouble on the professional front, if you are not careful. Undertake a journey with full preparation, if you want to enjoy it. Don’t get cowed down by real estate agents into sealing a deal without reading the fine print.

Love Focus: Become the initiator on the love front, if you want things to move forward!

Lucky Colour: Light Pink

Lucky Alphabet: U

Friendly Numbers: 5, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Taurus

Be careful of: Aries

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

Efforts put on the health front are likely to get you back in shape. A loss making venture is likely to turn profitable, as you are able to take constructive steps. You will succeed in getting someone’s support at work in tackling something difficult. On the family front, be rest assured that changes that are not to your liking will not be carried out. You may find yourself giving finishing touches to a project or assignment on the professional front. You are likely to excel in whatever you undertake today.

Love Focus: On the romantic front, you are likely to get enamored with someone who works in close association with you.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 1, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Aries

Be careful of: Gemini

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

A chance to accompany someone overseas or out of town may come to you. Steps to improve the home front are likely by some. You may be in the mood to splurge today, rather than window shopping, but don't exceed the budget! Remaining stoic and neutral in any adverse situation on the professional front will work in your favor. This is the day when you need to catch up on things at work. You may need to deal with someone with a firm hand on the academic front.

Love Focus: Although love is in the air, you may not get the opportunity to realise it!

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Scorpio

Be careful of: Leo

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

A much awaited deal on the business front will come to you. You are likely to become more responsible where health is concerned and reap rich rewards. Lay down the terms clearly, even if you are lending money to someone known. A difference of opinion may pit you against spouse and spoil your mood. You may not be able to complete what you had set out for on a long journey. Stepping up the pace on the workout front will prove more beneficial.

Love Focus: Those looking for love may find positive indications from someone they have a soft corner for.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 4, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Leo

Be careful of: Libra

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

You are likely to enjoy good health, even if you are feeling a bit under the weather at present. You will be able to manage your finances well. Seniors are likely to repose full trust in you for negotiating a deal. You may not be on talking terms with someone in the family. Going for a spin with friends will be exciting. Celebratory mood prevails on the academic front, but don’t let this be at the expense of your studies.

Love Focus: Things may not be too good on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 8, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Cancer

*Pisces (February 20-March 20)

Mediation and yoga will come in handy to counter stress, but you will have to be regular. Judicious spending will be needed to keep your bank account healthy. Your ideas on the professional front are likely to contribute to organizational efficiency. Don't think your suggestions will be taken unquestioningly by others on the home front, as others have a say in the matters too. An official trip is likely to turn into a leisure trip. You remain in total control at work and manage to impress those who matter.

Love Focus: You may remain on your ego trip during a romantic evening out.

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Lucky Alphabet: I

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Aries

Be careful of: Scorpio

