Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for June 22, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Some of you will find more avenues to increase earning. An urgent and important job will be successfully handled by you. A home remedy may prove effective in curing a persistent health problem. Parents or a family elder may try to curtail your night outs. Your plans for an outing will proceed without any hassles.

Love Focus: Romantic feelings can dominate your mind.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Brown

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

There is a danger of frittering away your hard-earned money on frivolous purchases. This is an excellent day to make your mark on the professional front. Your new initiative will prove effective in coming back in shape. Homemakers are likely to impress all by their creative inputs. Travelling with friends will be fun.

Love Focus: A member of the opposite gender may not acknowledge your initiative.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

A raise or bonus will be like a shot in the arm for those on the financial downswing. Meditation will prove a good remedy in countering mental tensions. You can be down in the doldrums on the professional front. A set routine is likely to benefit you on the academic front by helping you keep pace with the class.

Love Focus: Total bliss is foreseen for those newly in love.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Maroon

CANCER (Jun22-Jul 22)

An increment or bonus is in the offing for some. Perfect health will be retained. Those in the financial sector can hope to start making profits. Homemakers will take the initiative of making some positive changes on the home front. You will be much more responsible than before. Contributing positively to a team effort will be immensely advantageous on the academic front.

Love Focus: Salvage the relationship before it becomes irretrievable.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Yellow

LEO (Jul23-Aug23)

Seniors will support your ideas, even though they seem unrealistic now. Spending time with family will prove most fulfilling and entertaining today. Good eating habits are likely to be adopted by some just to keep a lifestyle disease at bay. Your indifferent attitude towards saving can deplete your coffers. Much enjoyment is in store for some on the academic front.

Love Focus: Spouse or lover will be supportive.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

There seems no problem on the monetary front. Seniors will support your ideas, even though they seem unrealistic now. Adopting an active lifestyle will do a whale of a good in keeping minor ailments at bay. You are likely to participate in a family function. A tiring journey is foreseen for some. There will be ample opportunity for bettering your grade on the academic front.

Love Focus: Soft corner for a workplace colleague shows signs of turning into romance.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Lemon

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Money is likely to come from unexpected sources and strengthen the monetary front. Opportunities open up for those wanting to switch jobs. Problems on the health front are foreseen. A long drive will help some unwind and relax. Academic success is foretold. Positive outlook will help you in surmounting problems faced today.

Love Focus: Grievances in a personal relationship will need to be urgently redressed.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: White

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

An overseas partnership will bear fruit and help expand business. Your acumen can find business traversing an upward path. A home remedy provides a miracle cure for an ailment that has been troubling you for long. Take care of what you say or do, as spouse seems overly sensitive today. Academic success is possible, but not without efforts.

Love Focus: There will be something to cheer about on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Brown

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Financial front promises to remain ever so strong. You are likely to excel in whatever you undertake today. This is the right time for getting back in shape. Your argumentative nature may not be tolerated at home. A lot of enjoyment is in store for those planning a vacation. Your disinterest for a task on the academic front will be quite evident.

Love Focus: You will manage to make the setting right for the romance to rock!

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Financial problems facing you will become a thing of the past soon. A family elder can act as an inspiration for some. Postponing some important task or decision will be a step in the right direction. A golden opportunity to travel overseas may come to some. Some of you may become proud possessors of property soon by paying the final amount.

Love Focus: A lukewarm signal from the opposite gender may get you down in the dumps.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Financial gains may keep your coffers brimming. Family has an exciting surprise waiting for you. Those on a vacation may get to see some new places. Time is right for taking up an exercise regimen or an outdoor activity for coming back in shape. An agreement with someone not seeing eye-to-eye with you is likely to fall through.

Love Focus: A golden opportunity to win over the one you love is about to present itself.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Lemon

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

An excellent professional opportunity can be missed by some. You may adopt a healthy routine. In these hard financial times, you will be able to keep the money flowing in. Homemakers may find the day most enjoyable in the company of friends and relatives. A social gathering can find you in your element. Outside help may be required in academics.

Love Focus: Lover may have a surprise in store for you on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Violet

(Prem Kumar Sharma, Manisha Koushik can be contacted at +91 9216141456, +91 9716145644; Email: psharma@premastrologer.com, support@askmanisha.com)

