Scorpio Horoscope Today: Daily predictions for June 22, '22 states,mixed outcome

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22) Scorpios, your health may remain excellent. Good food, physical activity, and company of friends may help you stay energized and happy. Your work prospects are going to be outstanding. You are likely to put up your best efforts, which your bosses may appreciate. You may soon get appropriately rewarded for it as well. Your romantic life has a lot of potential. Some of you are likely to marry their long-term romantic partner. However, your family members may not agree with your decision, thus keeping your domestic life tensed. Before taking the plunge, you may have to face criticism. As a result, your financial situation may be at risk. You may have to begin from the start. Those planning leisure trips need to be updated on weather conditions or it could spoil the fun. Do not deal in real estate at this time. Students are likely to pass difficult exams.

Scorpio Finance Today For Scorpio natives, the day may bring mixed outcomes in finance. New ways to make money are likely to emerge, with the potential for small rewards. However, avoid giving loan as prospects of getting them repaid are slim.

Scorpio Family Today On the domestic front, the day could be tumultuous for Scorpios. There may be disagreements among family members over an inherited property. To restore harmony, remain calm and encourage them to see the bright side.

Scorpio Career Today On the job front, enrolling in an advanced training program may give you a competitive advantage over subordinates. Chances of getting a raise are high for Scorpios. Those looking for a new job have a good chance of finding work.

Scorpio Health Today You are likely to recover from serious chronic disorders in terms of health. Sporting activities, aromatherapy sessions, and yoga practices are all good ways to keep yourself physically fit and emotionally in control.

Scorpio Love Life Today Scorpios, your love life may be going well. You may organize a day trip with your significant other to better understand them. This may enhance your bond and also allow you to share private moments with one another.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Color: Brown

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON