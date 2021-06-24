Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for June 24

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20)

Domestic front will be most peaceful and family most accommodating. Travel by road will be comfortable. The piece of property that you are after is likely to be yours. You can plan to stay at somebody’s place over the weekend.

Those shying away from keeping fit may resume their workouts again for the sake of good health. A loan may get sanctioned, as you are able to complete the paperwork. Pressure on the work front may mount, but you will be able to counter it well.

Love Focus: Someone is likely to go head over heels over you on the romantic front, so rejoice!

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 3, 8, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Virgo

Be careful of: Gemini

*Taurus (April 21-May 20)

A brief journey with family will prove most entertaining. Aim for financial stability by judicious spending. You are likely to excel in your field of expertise on the professional front. Getting tied down by guests arriving at your doorstep is foretold, but little you can do about it. Plan for a short vacation with friends may be put into action. Finding a client for selling property may not be as easy as it seems.

Love Focus: Planning an exclusive evening with lover is possible and will prove most fulfilling.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 5, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Libra

Be careful of: Virgo

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

Travelling with your near and dear ones will be fun. A property matter is likely to be resolved amicably. Satisfactory performance is foreseen on the academic front. Your health consciousness will keep you physically fit. You are likely to become more conscious of wasteful expenses and do something about it. Job seekers will manage to land a suitable job. Family life will be most satisfying as spouse is all out to cater to your moods!

Love Focus: Waiting for lover to rekindle love life may take an eternity, so initiate things yourself!

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 6, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Capricorn

Be careful of: Libra

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

Wanderlust may tempt some to squeeze in a small vacation in their hectic schedule. Offering a helping hand to someone on the social front will boost your image. Health front remains radiant. Financially, things remain satisfactory. Your handling of a man-management situation at work can ruffle many feathers, so guarded. You may not like a parent or family elder keeping track of your activities.

Love Focus: Those romantically inclined may find love in any situation, but it is best to remain a realist!

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 12, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Capricorn

Be careful of: Gemini

*Leo (July 23-August 23)

This is the right time to be a mentor to a family youngster for his or her academic prospects. Those learning how to drive are likely to go solo. Some of you may survey property and contact property dealers today. You are likely to spend time at a place you enjoy the most. Getting rid of a health problem by taking recourse to alternative medicine is indicated. Financially, be prepared to spend more today. Something happening at work can turn your thoughts romantic!

Love Focus: Serious differences in a relationship may compel you to take a drastic action.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 9, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Libra

Be careful of: Aquarius

*Virgo (August 24-September 23)

Keep the boss informed of the progress of a task entrusted to you. You are likely to tend to the health of a family elder. This is not the day to travel long distance. You will manage to surmount the difficulties faced on the academic front. A change in diet will find you in excellent health. This is the right time to invest in stocks or some other attractive options.

Love Focus: A blissful existence is foretold on the romantic front for those in love.

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 11, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Leo

Be careful of: Capricorn

*Libra (September 24-October 23)

A promotion or some kind of recognition may be in store on the professional front. Spouse may not be in talking terms with you today for something that you have said or done. Those trying to sell property may find a lucrative offer that they just can’t miss. You will succeed in learning a new skill and add to your talents. Some digestive ailment can trouble you. You will need to preempt major future expenditures to streamline your current spending pattern on the financial front.

Love Focus: An exciting development on the romantic front cannot be ruled out for some.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Capricorn

Be careful of: Taurus

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

Domestic front remains tense, as tempers flare over a trivial matter. A change of scene is possible, so start packing your bags for a vacation. A favorable decision regarding property can be expected by those facing litigation. Those feeling under the weather for some time will find their condition improving.

Your concern for health will lead you on the path to healthy living. You will need to keep your urge to splurge in check, if you want savings to grow. Professionally, this seems to be a favorable day, so expect something positive happening in whatever you are involved in.

Love Focus: An outing with someone you love cannot be ruled out today and will help strengthen the romantic bonds.

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 5. 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Leo

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

Smooth sailing on the family front is in store for some. Someone arriving from overseas can get you all excited. Those looking for accommodation can expect to find one that meets their requirement. An overbearing person can keep you irritable. A good exercise regime will find you at your peak. Return a loan as soon as possible. You may resent a senior dominating you at work and singling you out for petty mistakes.

Love Focus: Extreme joy and happiness is indicated on the romantic front, so plan something special for the love of your life!

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 6, 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Scorpio

Be careful of: Cancer

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

Peace prevails on the home front. Enjoying a vacation is on the cards for some, in which travelling will be half the fun! Losing way to a new place cannot be ruled out for some. Don’t indulge in excesses, if you want to remain healthy. Past investments will keep your coffers brimming. You are likely to take on more than you can handle on the professional front and become hard pressed for time.

Love Focus: Nearness to lover may make you feel romantic, so plan something special!

Lucky Colour: Sandy Brown

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 3, 13.

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Libra

Be careful of: Aries

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

Someone in the family is likely to venture out on his or her own, so extend full support. Visiting the countryside will prove almost therapeutic. Good bargain price on property that you are interested in can be expected. A friend will turn out to be a big help on the social front in helping you to make contacts.

You will achieve fitness by eating right. You can expect your bank balance to remain healthy. Leave applied by you may not be forthcoming immediately.

Love Focus: Someone you secretly love may not show much interest in you, but don’t lose heart.

Lucky Colour: Electric Blue

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 8, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Leo

Be careful of: Cancer

*Pisces (February 20-March 20)

Family is likely to be in full focus and planning something exciting together is quite possible. Adding to property is on the cards for some. You may miss out on a function due to circumstances beyond your control. Those unwell will find distinct improvement in their condition. Judicious spending will help you save much. A dip in performance is foreseen, as you risk becoming increasingly error-prone.

Love Focus: The day holds much promise on the romantic front, so infuse the right ambience to get lover in the mood!

Lucky Colour: Rose

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 5, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Cancer

Be careful of: Virgo

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter