Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for June 24, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Those facing a cash crunch may end up depleting their savings. Mental state that you presently find yourself in can lead you to achieve greater things. Health remains excellent, as you become fitness conscious. A wedding of a close family member is likely to be solemnised and get you all excited. You can get introduced to an entertaining outdoor game.

Love Focus: Some lost ground is likely to be gained on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Electric Blue

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Buying a new gadget or appliance is possible. Some relief is indicated for those afflicted with lifestyle diseases. Professionals are likely to make some well heeled people their clients. Success is foreseen for students sitting in tests and exams, but not without putting in efforts. Results that you have been awaiting are likely through your own efforts.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: Your romantic ideas are likely to please lover, so expect a most happening evening!

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Pink

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

You will be in a position to earn well and party hard! Careless eating habits may put your health at risk, so be careful. On the work front, you are likely to exceed the expectations of the higher ups. You will need to find time for visiting a tourist destination with family. Good preparation will be needed by students to achieve their aim.

Love Focus: Plans of a romantic evening may be dashed due to lover’s reluctance.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Good financial management will help ward off an impending financial crunch. Support of a well wisher at work will help you in charting the corporate seas with ease. You will be able to promote your cause most convincingly. Eating right may become you mantra for keeping perfect health. Elder’s advice will prove valuable and help those finding themselves in a tight corner.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: A fantastic time is indicated with lover today on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Monetary gains from various sources will keep the coffers brimming. A helpful junior will take some burden off your shoulders. Those trying to make a new beginning may face unanticipated hurdles. Guard against excesses to remain healthy. Those selling property may find the market hot, but may not find many takers. Efforts at enhancing your skills will bear fruit.

Love Focus: You are likely to enjoy an exclusive outing with lover today, so expect the romantic front to rock!

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Pink

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Your initiative to open new avenues of earning may meet with partial success. You manage to solve most of your workplace problems. Those unduly worried about their health can lay their fears to rest, as everything seems okay. Arranging a family get-together may take up most of your time today, but expect an exciting time.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: Efforts from both sides will be needed to make the evening romantically successful.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Pink

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Judicious spending will find your bank balance in a healthy state. Peace of mind is assured today. Working women may find it difficult to balance both home and office. An assignment on the academic front may prove burdensome, but you will manage to handle it. Plans for doing up the house may get underway soon.

Love Focus: Love life will remain satisfactory, as lover gets to spend more time with you.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Sandy Brown

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Good professional guidance will help you achieve what you have in mind. Your foresight on the financial front is likely to increase your assets and wealth manifold. Homemakers will be able to take positive steps in making the home environment harmonious. A pilgrimage is in the offing for some. Good grip on things will help you in meeting all exigencies.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: Tying the knot can cross the minds of those in love.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Present monetary situation may keep you in an upbeat mood. You are likely to achieve mental solace by practicing meditation and breathing exercises. A tough day at work is foreseen as nothing seems to go right. A delicate family situation will need to be handled with compassion. Opportunities to further your career will come only if you make efforts.

Love Focus: Lovers are likely to let their hair down and have fun.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Lemon

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Monetary problems become a thing of the past. This is the time to enjoy the fruits of labour. Health-wise you will remain okay. A close relation may come up with a marriage proposal for you or someone eligible in the family. Your indifferent attitude is likely to rub off on partner and make an outing colourless. You may struggle a bit on the academic front, as you lose your focus.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: Your lovey-dovey feelings will be fully reciprocated by lover.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Brown

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Judicious spending will find your bank balance in a healthy state. Good performance will find some enter a higher salary bracket. Some new techniques may help you in achieving the desired fitness level. A showdown with parents or siblings cannot be ruled out. Your focus may need to be sharp to excel on the academic front.

Love Focus: An exotic outing is in store for those in love.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Pink

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Present monetary situation may keep you in an upbeat mood. You can get alarmed with the slow pace of progress on the work front. You are likely to become health conscious and take up an exercise routine. Making the atmosphere peaceful at home will help you unwind. Those pursuing higher studies may take time off to party hard! Spirituality will provide solace to the troubled mind.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: Your perseverance pays as you find love.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Red

(Prem Kumar Sharma, Manisha Koushik can be contacted at +91 9216141456, +91 9716145644; Email: psharma@premastrologer.com, support@askmanisha.com)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON