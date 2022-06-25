Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for June 25, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Monetary benefits are foretold in a new business venture. Your ideas on the professional front are likely to impress those who matter. Keep health in mind in whatever you do and in whatever you eat. Praise from unexpected quarters is likely to make the day for some homemakers. Those seeking a break from the routine can expect to go on an enjoyable vacation.

Love Focus: It will not be easy to put lover at ease over an issue.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Bottle Green

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Solid gains are seen for those playing the stocks or indulging in betting. Promising opportunities open up for those wanting to switch jobs. Your physical condition improves. An incident on the domestic front can cause must mental disturbance. Driving to enjoy is very much on the cards for some. A rival on the academic front may give you tough competition, so tighten your belt.

Love Focus: Those contemplating love marriage are likely to succeed in their mission!

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

You manage to save money by cutting corners. Those seeking placement can get an offer they simply can’t refuse! A balanced diet and exercise is advised. Those forced to live away can find it difficult to join the family. Those forced to travel frequently will do everything to make the journey comfortable.

Love Focus: Your ideas and gift of the gab is likely to endear you to lover and make your day!

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Purple

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

A problem on the health front will need to be tackled effectively. If you are in a mood for some spending, now is the time! Your knack for marketing yourself successfully is likely to take you places! There is a chance of your not being invited to a family function. At this juncture, you just cannot afford to take things lightly on the academic front.

Love Focus: Those with romantic aspirations will find the day most fulfilling.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Purple

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Your initiative to take up some sport or physical activity is likely to lead you to peak fitness. Earning on the side is likely to improve the financial situation. A professional rival may keep you on your toes at work. Some of you are likely to get an opportunity to renew old contacts. You will succeed in resolving a family dispute amicably and with a human touch.

Love Focus: A small gift to lover on the romantic front will prove to be most thoughtful.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Taking the advice of a friend may benefit you on the investment front. You will manage to outwit a rival on the professional front. Health-wise you remain fit as a fiddle. A family elder will be full of praise for the help you are rendering. You may plan a vacation with someone close. Keep up your attempts to mend fences with someone close in a property dispute.

Love Focus: Stars appear strong on the romantic front, so turn on your charm!

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Peach

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

A loan is likely to be obtained at the most favorable rates. Introducing new fitness techniques in your workout routine will prove immensely beneficial. Something not achieved on the work front may go against you. A piece of good news is likely to bring cheer to the domestic front. Good performance on the academic front is likely to make you eligible for something important.

Love Focus: A long-term relationship is likely to get strengthened through mutual effort.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

A piece of good news may be expected on the financial front. You may take time off from the dull routine at work. A minor ailment can aggravate, if neglected. You are likely to enjoy a show or an outing with family. Some of you may have to proceed on an official trip on a short notice. Your good advice will be much sought after in your circle of friends.

Love Focus: Love grows, as you feel drawn closer to partner.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Financial uncertainty, that has been prevailing for some time, is likely to dissipate. Some of you may need to hone your negotiating skills. Health remains satisfactory through your efforts. A family get-together may not prove as exciting as anticipated. Your kind and helpful nature can impress those you don’t even know! An academic assignment may need outside help.

Love Focus: Those seeking love may not be looking at the right places!

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Violet

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Some of you are likely to earn big time, as luck favors on the financial front. Waiting a bit too long may let slip a good business opportunity. Those unwell will be taken care of well. It is best to take some advice to take the right direction in a domestic matter. You can be busy travelling on an official trip today. Someone close will provide emotional support.

Love Focus: A cosy two-some is on the cards for young lovers.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

You enter the most favorable period as far as finances are concerned. Pay off the sleep debt before it affects your health. A decision at work will prove favorable in boosting your career. Planning something at home will become an instant hit with the family. A vacation will do you a whale of a good in relaxing. An ego clash with someone on the academic front is best avoided.

Love Focus: Differences are likely to crop up in a relationship on the marital front.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Networking will help you build bridges, where none existed. Getting a clear chit on the health front is likely to come as a big relief. Those suffering pay cuts may not be able to find other avenues of earning. Good mood of spouse is likely to make the home environment joyful. Remaining motivated on the academic front is the only way! Taking a step closer to achieving something is indicated.

Love Focus: Your ideas and gift of the gab is likely to endear you to lover and make your day!

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Electric Grey

(Prem Kumar Sharma, Manisha Koushik can be contacted at +91 9216141456, +91 9716145644; Email: psharma@premastrologer.com, support@askmanisha.com)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON