All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for June 27, 2023(Pixabay)

You will be able to increase your bank balance through profitable ventures. Selective eating will keep you fit as a fiddle. Unwavering focus will help you wrap up a lot of work today. You will do well to bow to the demands of a family elder. Planning an outing together with family is on the cards and will be exciting. There is a fair chance of some property getting allotted to you.

Love Focus: You will be able to catch the eye of the one you secretly love.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Orange

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Financially the day will prove quite favorable as good earnings are indicated. You manage to remain in shape by eating wisely. A good turn done to someone at work is likely to be repaid soon. Brace yourself for an exciting time with family and friends! There is a good chance of planning an outing today with someone close. Getting possession of a house or flat is possible.

Love Focus: Those in love will enjoy each other’s company.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Off White

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

All issues pertaining to money will be sorted out to the satisfaction of all. Those awaiting medical reports will find them perfect. Good earning is indicated for freelancers and consultants. Spouse seems most cooperative and will support your ideas. Plans to visit someone abroad may be afoot for some. Those wanting to buy a specific piece of real estate will find their wish being fulfilled.

Love Focus: Those in love can experience blissful togetherness.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Cream

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Cash through inheritance or gift cannot be ruled out for some. Improving health will enable some to continue their normal routine. An out-of-town business deal is likely to prove profitable. Someone’s constructive suggestion is likely to help you out on the family front. Stars for travel look bright and you may go ahead with your plans. Maintain confidentiality regarding a property deal being negotiated by you.

Love Focus: Your romantic ideas will give much happiness to the beloved.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Blue

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Good earning opportunities can come your way. Those ailing are likely to make a miraculous recovery. Your skills are likely to bring you to the notice of people who matter. You will manage a helping hand for household chores. Your spirit of adventure promises to take you out on a happening trip. Property issues are resolved amicably.

Love Focus: Your caring nature will help your relationship blossom.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Magenta

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Loaned money will be returned sooner than expected. Mental stress will become a thing of the past. Some of you will be able to add to your portfolio. Spouse may demand a helping hand, so don’t dilly dally. You may set out on a pilgrimage with someone close. Buying a house or a flat is possible for some. Those pursuing academics are likely to excel.

Love Focus: Lovers are likely to experience immense fulfillment.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Purple

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Financial condition is set to improve for some as profits accrue. Health wise you are likely to remain perfectly fit and energetic. Those in the travel sector can find the business improving. Family has an exciting surprise waiting for you. A trip out of town may be on the cards for some. You will do well to keep your cards close to chest regarding a property matter. Keeping company of bright sparks will help you immensely on the academic front.

Love Focus: Romance flourishes as you draw closer to your loved one.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Maroon

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Following advice of someone close is likely to make your money grow. Light workout and walks will keep you in a fine fettle. Those in show business will get a chance to promote themselves. Looking after an elderly will give you due recognition and add to your reputation. Some property issues are likely to keep you occupied. This is the time to put in an extra bit on the academic front.

Love Focus: Lover seems quite understanding and won’t send you on a guilt trip!

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Brown

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Money is not a problem and you will be able to buy all the comforts you need. A diet plan adopted recently will suit your system well. An added skill will help enhance your job prospects. You may find lover or spouse most responsive and accommodating. Those planning to buy or sell property will find some good opportunities.

Love Focus: Bonds of love get strengthened on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Silver

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Conserving money can become your prime concern. Appropriate diet and remaining active will find you in excellent health. Some of you will manage to establish yourself firmly on the professional front. Homemakers are likely to channelise their energy in accomplishing something big. Your desire to visit a tourist destination is likely to get fulfilled soon. Property matters are best delayed.

Love Focus: Romantic mood prevails, so plan an evening out with lover.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Saffron

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

A loss-making venture may turn profitable and improve your financial situation. Changes brought about in your lifestyle will benefit health. Some of you are set to enjoy the fruits of your labour. Peace prevails on the home front and give you time for rest and rejuvenation. There is a chance of making plans for a trip with friends. A property may become a bone of contention with someone close.

Love Focus: You will meet the one you had wanted to for long.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Red

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Some of you will be able to save enough to buy what you had always wanted. A dietary change is likely to prove good for your health. A business partner or associate will prove a godsend for some. A family elder, who has remained daggers drawn with you, may turn a new leaf. Driving off to some exotic destination cannot be ruled out. A property dispute will need to be settled without recourse to the legal process.

Love Focus: The lover will live to his or her promise to make your day!

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Peach

