All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for June 28, 2023(Pixabay)

You will have enough to loan money to someone close. A health problem will be effectively tackled by home remedy. You will succeed in disciplining an errant subordinate at work. You may go to any length for getting a family member out of depression. Some of you are likely to seal a property deal.

Love Focus: A chance meeting with a member of opposite gender shows all signs of blossoming into love.

Lucky No: 3

Lucky Color: Peach

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

You will need to be judicious in playing the stocks. Those ailing are likely to be on the road to recovery. You are likely to get an opportunity to improve your professional skills. You will keep your near and dear ones happy by devoting extra time to them. Positive feedback of a holiday destination may tempt you to go for a short vacation. Those trying to sell property may find a lucrative offer that they just can’t miss.

Love Focus: Be particular to take your lover to a good joint to make the evening perfect.

Lucky No: 6

Lucky Color: Green

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Those eating outside out of necessity should not compromise on quality. Steps taken to come back in shape are likely to prove most beneficial. Forging a business partnership is foreseen and will be a step in the right direction. You are likely to get a chance to spend an enjoyable time with someone close today. If a vacation is on your mind, this is an excellent time to plan it. A property issue is likely to be resolved amicably.

Love Focus: Surprise gift and a candlelight dinner are certain to impress lover.

Lucky No: 5

Lucky Color: Purple

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

A challenge on the financial front will need to be handled competently. Health will remain good and keep you alert and energetic today. Initiative will be required by some business persons to make the day profitable. Doing things together with family today is indicated and will help forge a strong relationship. Driving off just for a change of scene is foreseen and will be lots of fun. A new property is likely to be acquired by some.

Love Focus: A golden opportunity to win over the one you love is about to present itself.

Lucky No: 22

Lucky Color: White

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

A profitable deal is likely to end your financial problems to a large extent. Concerted efforts may be able to get rid of an ailment. Those in a creative field will achieve much in terms of clientele. Family front is likely to become a lively place soon. Those spiritually inclined may get encouraged to set out on a pilgrimage. You are likely to own a piece of property soon.

Love Focus: Good earning will make you splurge on the romantic front.

Lucky No: 11

Lucky Color: Blue

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Monetarily, the day appears to be a mixed bag as you spend what you earn. Self-discipline will find you in the prime of health. Things at work will go according to plans and you will be able to achieve much. Travelling to another city is possible and will prove lots of fun. Certain outstanding matters pertaining to property will be decided in your favour. You remain strong on the academic front.

Love Focus: A minor tiff with lover is indicated, but you are likely to kiss and make up.

Lucky No: 7

Lucky Color: Saffron

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Good budgeting will find you overcome a cash crunch without any worries. A change in lifestyle will do a whale of good to your health. Your communication skills and persuasiveness are likely to help you win a business deal. You are set to enjoy a great time in a family get-together. Life is likely to get a bit hectic, but it will be enjoyable all the same. Property is likely to be acquired by some.

Love Focus: Those craving for partner’s affection are certain to receive an appropriate response today!

Lucky No: 6

Lucky Color: Brown

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Wealth continues to come in a steady stream, thanks to good investments. There is a need to adopt a daily routine and stick to it to preserve health. Your decisions at workplace are likely to hit the mark and boost your reputation. A family member may add to your prestige by his or her achievements. Plans to travel to someplace exotic will get to see the light of the day.

Love Focus: Lover will be more than accommodating today.

Lucky No: 8

Lucky Color: Grey

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

A raise or bonus will be like a shot in the arm for those on the financial downswing. Someone faced with a medical problem shows signs of improvement. This is an excellent day to showcase your talents on the professional front. Spouse seems quite understanding and may do your bidding most willingly. A new mode of conveyance is set to ease your commuting problems. Some of you are likely to acquire property in the form of a plot or an apartment.

Love Focus: You are likely to impress lover by your soft demeanor.

Lucky No: 9

Lucky Color: Red

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Winning a deal through your negotiation skills will add a feather to your cap. You are likely to opt for health foods. The raise you had been expecting will become a reality soon. Those in a joint family set up are likely to have an enjoyable outing together. You may plan a trip out of town for something urgent in the coming days. Real estate agents can get hard pressed for offering discounts.

Love Focus: Your romantic intentions are likely to be reciprocated by the one you admire.

Lucky No: 4

Lucky Color: Silver

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Intelligent investments on your part will help restore financial health. You are likely to opt for health foods. A pending project will be put back on the tracks through your endeavors. A contentious family issue is likely to be resolved amicably. An out-of-town vacation will prove most rejuvenating. An immovable asset may come to you by way of inheritance or gift. You do generally well on the academic front.

Love Focus: There is every possibility of getting romantically involved with a colleague or friend.

Lucky No: 18

Lucky Color: Orange

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

On the financial front, the day is going to be exceptionally profitable. Failing health can force you to choose a healthy lifestyle. Those working in call centres or hospitality sector can have their hands full. You can be instrumental in resolving a family dispute. Those searching for suitable accommodation may find luck shining on them. Property will give good returns.

Love Focus: An enjoyable time is foreseen for those in love.

Lucky No: 2

Lucky Color: Magenta

