Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for June 29

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20)

Excellent opportunity for a fun trip is likely to come your way. Investing in property will be a step in the right direction. Extending a helping hand to someone is likely to win you many brownie points on the social front.

Wealth comes to you through an unexpected source. Your go-getting spirit is likely to make you the frontrunner on the professional front. A change of scene will be good for health. A family youngster’s performance on the academic front may disappoint you.

Love Focus: Your loving gestures to someone will be reciprocated.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 9, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Aquarius

Be careful of: Libra

*Taurus (April 21-May 20)

A cakewalk on the academic front will help restore your faith in your capabilities. A previous investment matures and brings in a lot of money. It will be important to keep a balance between junk food and healthy alternatives, as you show signs of succumbing to a lifestyle disease. There are many who look up to you, so don’t disappoint. You are likely to enjoy walking down the memory lane in the company of old friends and relatives. Your professional reputation is set to enhance, as you step up your performance.

Love Focus: Those trying their luck on the love front are likely to be in for a long wait!

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Libra

Be careful of: Virgo

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

Some of you may have to be assertive enough to earn the credit of something achieved on the academic front. Your claim over property can be challenged. You may make plans for an outing with friends today, but don’t expect everyone to be there. Your decisions at work are likely to prove an asset to the organisation. You may remain on the forefront in gaining mileage out of a social situation.

Love Focus: Romantic life takes a turn for the better as someone you love is set to spring a surprise.

Lucky Colour: Sandy Brown

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 11, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aquarius

Be careful of: Leo

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

Enjoying financial clout through properties already owned by you cannot be ruled out. Spending time in the comfort of your home is indicated for some. Those feeling a bit frustrated in their present job are likely to make efforts towards job satisfaction. You may get enough time to do something as you would have liked to. Right moves and hard work may keep you firmly on the path of success on the academic front.

Love Focus: Some of you are likely to find love sometime soon.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Pisces

*Leo (July 23-August 23)

You will have to adopt a healthier routine to remain extra energetic. Family life will give immense fulfillment as you spend time together. Chance to travel to an exotic destination is likely to be availed. Monetary support comes to you from an expected source. There is a crying need for streamlining procedures at work for smoother functioning, so take the lead.

Love Focus: There is a chance of romance coming into your life, as you get to know someone better.

Lucky Colour: Grey

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 1, 7, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini

*Virgo (August 24-September 23)

Good diet and exercise will be a good initiative to make your bodily ills disappear. Help required for something will be forthcoming from the family. Don’t travel by road, if you have a better option. Read between the lines in a property deal before signing. Raising capital for a promising venture will not pose much difficulty. You are likely to give an excellent account of yourself on the professional front and add to your prestige.

Love Focus: A satisfying time is foreseen on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 10. 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Scorpio

Be careful of: Taurus

*Libra (September 24-October 23)

A change in diet will find you in excellent health. Those incommunicado with spouse need to work on a compromise. Those travelling on a business trip will find things working out favourable. Investing in property will give good returns, especially if you sell it now. Dreams on the academic front will be achieved without much difficulty. Some of you may need to become a realist in money matters. You are likely to be placed somewhere amongst the top on the professional or academic front on the basis of your performance.

Love Focus: Stars on the romantic front look strong, so those looking for love should double their efforts!

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 2. 6, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Pisces

Be careful of: Aries

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

This is a good day for buying or selling property. Success is foretold in whatever you undertake on the academic front. Social front is likely to prove enjoyable today as you come across people you have not met of late. sGood earning opportunities present themselves. Businesspersons can hope to seal a lucrative deal. Keeping good health may require a change in lifestyle. A journey you are not too keen on may come to you.

Love Focus: A contentious issue threatens to cause rift in a relationship, if you are not careful.

Lucky Colour: Light Green

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 3, 8, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Virgo

Be careful of: Cancer

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

An overseas journey promises much fun and rejuvenation. You are likely to strike a good bargain in a property deal. Someone’s goading will get you on the right track on the academic front. Monetary help may be forthcoming for some. Your uncompromising attitude on an issue may get you on the wrong side of a senior on the professional front. Joining a health club is your answer to remaining fit. Marriage of someone eligible may be solemnized soon.

Love Focus: An exciting two-some at someplace exotic is on the cards for those in love.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 5, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Capricorn

Be careful of: Taurus

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

Religious-minded will derive much mental solace by visiting a religious place. Academically, you will be able to consolidate your position and be better poised for cracking an important competition. Your intelligence will not only keep you financially stable, but attract money too. On the professional front, you are likely to beat competition to grab a lucrative assignment. Some of you are likely to take up an exercise regime. Family will be supportive in making you realise your dreams.

Love Focus: A rejuvenated love life promises to double your pleasure.

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 13, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Taurus

Be careful of: Gemini

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

There is a fair chance of undertaking a journey that promises immense enjoyment. Some of you can get property and wealth by way of inheritance. You will be able to get the study stream you desire on the academic front.

There is a sudden rise in your popularity at work. Improving dietary habits will have positive fallout on health. A new avenue for earning may simply slip out of your fingers. A family trip is in the offing, so expect an exhilarating time with your near and dear ones.

Love Focus: A love at first sight situation may happen for some youngsters.

Lucky Colour: Off White

Lucky Alphabet: C

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14, 21

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Scorpio

Be careful of: Libra

*Pisces (February 20-March 20)

Be alert while driving or using the road as stars are not favorable. Meeting someone on the family front may ring in happy memories of yesteryears. You will be successful in getting something you wanted on the academic front.

Those at loggerheads regarding a property will find an amicable solution. A victory of sorts is foreseen on the professional front. Overriding concern for health can make you paranoid.

Love Focus: Overriding concern regarding a love relationship can make you paranoid.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 2, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Aquarius

