All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for June 4, 2023(Pixabay)

Your fine display of creativity is likely to be appreciated. Join some regular course where you could bring forth your hidden talent. Buying new property cannot be ruled out for some. Family will be supportive and do much to keep you entertained. Travelling overseas in an official capacity is indicated for some. All health worries simply vanish as you make a firm resolve to remain fit. Read Aries Daily Horoscope Prediction for 4 June 2023

Love Focus: A hesitating nature may prevent you from developing a romantic relationship.

Lucky No: 1

Lucky Color: Red

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

A new health routine may start giving health benefits right away. You will be able to resolve a financial problem bugging you for long. More wait is foreseen for those expecting an increment. This is a favourable day for doing something together with the family. Chance of going on a vacation with family is indicated and will be lots of fun. Some of you are likely to acquire property by way of inheritance. Read Taurus Daily Horoscope Prediction for 4 June 2023

Love Focus: Your love life is likely to turn into pure bliss.

Lucky No: 5

Lucky Color: Green

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Condition of someone ailing is set to improve. You will be on a sound footing as far as finances are concerned. You will find the going good and professionally satisfying today at work. Today, you are likely to enjoy peace and harmony on the domestic front. You may get invited to a party or a do that may entail travelling afar. Some of you may plan to build a house or buy property shortly. Read Gemini Daily Horoscope Prediction for 4 June 2023

Love Focus: Your romantic endeavours are likely to bear fruit as you find a perfect mate.

Lucky No: 3

Lucky Color: Yellow

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Health is likely to remain perfect, as you maintain a strict routine. A new car or a major item is likely to give you a sense of fulfillment. Your guidance will help a family member achieve his or her dreams. An outing with friends is foreseen for some and will be great fun. Chances of becoming the owner of a house or an apartment look bright. Read cancer Daily Horoscope Prediction for 4 June 2023

Love Focus: Love is in the air and you are certain to think up something original to express it!

Lucky No: 11

Lucky Color: White

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Regular workouts will find you fit as a fiddle. Money may appear from a most unexpected quarter. Those studying appearing for interviews will find their old confidence return. Homemakers may plan something exciting for the whole family today. An exotic locale will prove a perfect vacation venue for some. This is a favourable day to seal a property deal. Read Leo Daily Horoscope Prediction for 4 June 2023

Love Focus: A romantic evening is likely to prove most enjoyable today.

Lucky No: 5

Lucky Color: Blue

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

You are likely to ensure good health by maintaining your routine. Wealth is likely to come your way from an unexpected source. You will be able to promote yourself on the professional front. The success of a family member is likely to prove most fulfilling. An exciting vacation is in store for those needing a break from the routine. A new acquisition can make you squeal with childlike delight! Read Virgo Daily Horoscope Prediction for 4 June 2023

Love Focus: Looks and charm may draw you towards someone on the romantic front.

Lucky No: 22

Lucky Color: Cream

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Those away from home may apply for leave to be together with family. An ailment you are suffering from is showing signs of getting cured. Work front remains cool, enabling you to complete your tasks undisturbed. Those travelling to a holiday destination can expect total enjoyment. A dispute over property shows signs of getting resolved. Read Libra Daily Horoscope Prediction for 4 June 2023

Love Focus: Romance rocks today as the one you like takes special pains to be with you.

Lucky No: 7

Lucky Color: Saffron

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Your desire for better health is likely to make you turn to sports. A good financial move will prove profitable. You will be able to promote yourself on the professional front. Those travelling overseas are set to enjoy the trip to the hilt! Overall, the day appears to be bright. Pending matters may be completed with ease. Read Scorpio Daily Horoscope Prediction for 4 June 2023

Love Focus: An ex-flame may enter your life once again.

Lucky No: 8

Lucky Color: Grey

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Good business opportunities are likely to come to some. Worrying about someone dear will only affect your health by increasing your panic quotient unnecessarily. It will be wise not to upset your family member by not paying attention to what they comprehend. There are huge chances to fall prey to a salesman and end up buying what was exactly not required. Kill that feeling of being experimental on the road. Read Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Prediction for 4 June 2023

Love Focus: Organising something just to meet your lover is on the cards.

Lucky No: 18

Lucky Color: Maroon

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

There is a very real chance of meeting or spending some time with a celebrity. You are likely to be made in charge of something important on the social front. At work, you may have to complete a task quickly or you may face problems. For some, getting leave may become difficult. Adding to your wealth by some other means is indicated. Educational trips will help you jumpstart your projects and articulate new ideas. Read Capricorn Daily Horoscope Prediction for 4 June 2023

Love Focus: Lover may want your unaltered attention towards the evening.

Lucky No: 9

Lucky Color: Magenta

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Those ailing will make full recovery. You will be able to repay a loan without much problem. You seem to be in mood for work, so go forth and immerse yourself in your job! Maintaining a good grip on domestic matters may assume importance today. Some of you are all set to enjoy a splendid vacation. Paperwork regarding property is set to get completed soon. Read Aquarius Daily Horoscope Prediction for 4 June 2023

Love Focus: Chances of someone coming into your life on the romantic front cannot be ruled out.

Lucky No: 2

Lucky Color: Peach

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

You will benefit by taking a break from your regular exercise routine. Some of you may go in for financial schemes with better returns. Those trying to disturb you at work will not succeed in their designs. Those separated by distance may find it difficult to get leave to join the family. Chance of moving to a new location on transfer is likely for some. Some of you may plan to build a house or buy property shortly. Read Pisces Daily Horoscope Prediction for 4 June 2023

Love Focus: You are likely to find love under the most unexpected circumstances.

Lucky No: 17

Lucky Color: Orange

