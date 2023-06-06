Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for June 6, 2023

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Celebrating the mood on the family front will keep you involved. Added responsibilities on the professional front threaten to keep you on a short fuse. Spending time with friends today cannot be ruled out for some. Some of you may be side-lined on a social event. Don’t be hurt but use that time to spend with your family members. Owning a new car is likely to add to your prestige.

Love Focus: Love life is likely to get rejuvenated by mutual efforts.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Saffron

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Precautions will be needed to remain fit. Strict discipline in spending will keep your financial situation healthy. A situation may arise at work that may test your patience. You will need to find time for visiting a tourist destination with family. You will get the opportunity to acquire new property at a good price. You are likely to regain lost ground on the academic front.

Love Focus: This is the time to let your hair down and have a rocking time with lover.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Light Green

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Those on medication will need to stick to the schedule. A financial tip can prove profitable and get you some good business. Incomplete jobs at work will keep you on your toes throughout the day. Someone close is likely to make the day immensely entertaining. Your option to travel by road instead of train will prove a better option. Returns from a property will add to your financial strength.

Love Focus: You are likely to improve your romantic relationship.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Yellow

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Bad health can temporarily put professional commitments on hold. A loan that had been eluding you will only come through your persistence. You may take a bit of a risk in helping out someone from getting into a fix at work. A family dispute will get amicably resolved. A journey to a distant place will prove most exciting and informative. House owners will succeed in earning good rent from their property.

Love Focus: A romantic opportunity is likely to come your way in a most unexpected manner!

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Maroon

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Regular workouts may be needed for those leading a sedentary life. Those looking for financers will be able to find one. A profitable time is foreseen for those in the tourism and hospitality sectors. In addition to the family may bring oodles of happiness on the home front. You may seriously consider a good bargain on the property front.

Love Focus: Someone you like may invite you over to spend some time together!

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Purple

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Health remains satisfactory for those regular in workouts. Your ability to act as a mediator can make you indispensable at work. Those in uniformed services can crave for a peace posting. You will be able to infuse fun and gaiety to make the domestic front lively. Those travelling abroad are assured of a memorable experience. An immovable asset may come to you by way of inheritance or gift.

Love Focus: You succeed in striking friendship with the one you secretly love.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Maroon

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

You will maintain a strict dietary control. A healthy bank balance will allow you to buy a major item. You may venture in unknown territory on the professional front and earn fame. Homemakers are likely to at their impressive best. Flying overseas on a business or leisure trip is in store for some. You may feel blessed by getting a good bargain in real estate.

Love Focus: Your initiative on the romantic front is likely to be reciprocated.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: White

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

You can find yourself fitter with regular exercise. You will be able to make good decisions on the financial front. Elders may find you much more responsible than before. Networking is likely to prove most beneficial to you. A lot of new places are likely to be explored by those on an excursion. Decisions on an issue concerning property will be favourable.

Love Focus: You may get an opportunity to strengthen your loving bonds with lover.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Positive results of your hard work will be quite apparent on the health front. Your initiative to save money will be appreciated. Promising opportunities open up for those wanting to switch jobs. Your view regarding a change at home will be appreciated. Those travelling overseas are set to enjoy the trip to the hilt! Some of you may be in the final stages of acquiring a property.

Love Focus: You will need to find some excuse to get out of the office to spend time with lover!

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Grey

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Getting regular in your exercise routine will start showing results soon. Your investment choices are likely to hit the bullseye. A trying time is foreseen for those connected with the media. Some changes on the domestic front cannot be ruled out. A drive around the countryside will prove refreshing and rejuvenating. Someone may seek your advice on a property matter and gain from it.

Love Focus: Attending an event with lover in tow will prove most enjoyable.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Peach

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Those on medication will find a distinct improvement in their condition. A new business can become a turning point in your search for prosperity. Those worried about their financial situation can rest easy. You will get help in tying up loose ends on the domestic front. Trip to a vacation by road will prove most exciting. Those surveying for accommodation are likely to find a suitable one. You are likely to excel professionally or academically.

Love Focus: Efforts will help make things brighten up on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Magenta

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

A helpful junior will take some burden off your shoulders. You will manage to resolve a family issue through your initiative. It is time to make a lifestyle change to improve health. Financial front remains stable as you curb expenditure. Going out with friends will take your mind off some pressing matters. House owners may find a suitable tenant for their property.

Love Focus: Someone you like on the romantic front is likely to give positive signals.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Pink

