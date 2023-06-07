Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for June 7, 2023

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Promotion can make you think in terms of a new vehicle. You are likely to save a situation from getting out of hand at home. Fitness buffs are likely to enjoy perfect health. The financial front is showing promising signs of becoming stronger. This is an excellent time to go on a vacation with family and friends. Offers on the property front may start coming now.

Love Focus: An exclusive evening out with a lover will prove most enthralling!

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Yellow

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

A workplace rival will be out to prove you wrong on the professional front. Alternative medicine will come in handy in curing an ailment. The monetary position remains strong. A new idea on the home front looks promising but needs to be given shape. A friend will stand by you in clearing a misunderstanding with your lover. Buying property or getting one in inheritance is likely for some. Developments on the academic front will be most heartening.

Love Focus: Getting involved with someone on the romantic front cannot be ruled out, so rejoice!

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Good advice on the health front will lead you to perfect fitness. Good money is likely to be made in speculation by some. A family elder may require a tender touch, so find time for it. You manage to solve most of your workplace problems. A chance to accompany someone on a journey can come to you. A property deal is likely to favour you, so go in for it. You will manage to get rid of people who don’t support your ideas.

Love Focus: Personal grooming will be of advantage on the romantic front!

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Green

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Thumbs up is indicated for those undergoing medical check-ups. Financially, things will start looking brighter soon. Those involved in buying and selling are likely to hit upon a good bargain. Family is likely to remain most supportive in whatever you do. Religious minded can go on a spiritually elevating journey. Chances of owning a house of your own look bright for some.

Love Focus: Lover’s romantic ideas may simply amaze you, so just follow the directions!

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Self-control in what you eat is the key to your excellent health. You can expect the financial situation to improve substantially. Those aspiring for a particular profession will need to remain focused. Your upbeat mood will keep others in a jovial mood too on the home front. Those feeling stressed are likely to take a break by going on a vacation.

Love Focus: A fantastic time is indicated with a lover today on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Pink

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Bringing lifestyle changes is likely to earn you better health. Monetary gains are likely for those in medical or legal professions. Professionals are likely to make some well-heeled people their clients. Expect an exciting time at a family function or a get-together. A long drive is likely to help you get over mental tiredness. You will be able to spare funds for the upkeep of a property.

Love Focus: A long-term relationship is likely to come to fruition with wedding bells.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Brown

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Health problems disappear with only a slight lifestyle change. There seems no problem on the monetary front. A senior at work will extend all the help needed and put your mind at ease. A most heartening situation is likely to develop on the domestic front. A friend or relative can motivate you to drive out for a short vacation. Purchasing property is likely to become a reality soon.

Love Focus: A golden opportunity to win over the one you love is about to present itself.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Orange

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Some of you may awaken to the benefits of eating right. Money comes your way and will beef up your financial condition. Your acumen can find business traversing an upward path. You can invite someone over to the office for an outing together. Seizing an opportunity to buy a property that fits your pocket is possible. You are likely to exceed your own expectations on the academic front.

Love Focus: Lover may have a surprise in store for you on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: White

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Those suffering from health problems will find their condition improving. You will be more careful in your spending, than before. You may find your concentration and focus wavering today at work. An initiative taken by a family member may be of immense help to you. You can accompany your near and dear ones on an exciting tour. You will be able to realize your aspirations on the academic front.

Love Focus: A love-at-first-sight situation may lead you to a budding romance.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Cream

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

A permanent solution for an ailment may be opted for by some. Good profits are foreseen for middlemen and retailers. A new arrival is set to bring joy and happiness to the family. A chance for an overseas trip cannot be ruled out for some. You will be able to assert your ownership of a disputed property. Things started today will prove most beneficial.

Love Focus: Those seeking love may not be looking at the right places!

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Peach

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Self-control will guarantee good health. A house rented out is likely to give good returns. Your dedication at work will be rewarded in full measure. A tricky situation on the domestic front will be successfully tackled. Some of you are likely to enjoy an excursion with friends. Those living on rent will soon be able to own their own house. Achievements of a family youngster will be a feather in your cap.

Love Focus: Those with romantic aspirations will find the day most fulfilling.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Yellow

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

You are likely to remain mentally preoccupied today. Some of you can find your financial situation stabilizing. Expect a spot of praise as the boss seems happy with your performance. Meeting near and dear ones are on the cards and will help keep you in a buoyant mood. Getting an immovable asset through inheritance cannot be ruled out for some.

Love Focus: Love life will turn immensely fulfilling.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Saffron

