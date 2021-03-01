Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for March

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): A memorable experience is in store for those on an exotic vacation. Chance of owning property may come to you soon. Figure and physique that you are trying to achieve is likely to become a reality with regular workouts. Financial terms for a transaction are likely to be settled. Professionals may find the day a bit more hectic than usual. Your ideas on the social front are likely to be appreciated. Family will be most supportive in whatever you are doing.

Love Focus: Your plans for an outing with lover may have to be slotted for some other day due to circumstances beyond your control.

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aquarius

Be careful of: Leo

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): A family outing may need to be given a miss due to prior commitment. There is much enjoyment in store for those travelling to meet someone close. Taking possession of a flat is likely for some. You may feel the need to get more socially active, but those around you may not be too enthusiastic. Regular workouts will help you in keeping fit. Money is likely to grow through wise investments. Those in charge at work can punch holes in the task allotted to you and make you start all over again.

Love Focus: Wedding bells may ring for the eligible.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Leo

Be careful of: Aries

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Professionals may feel frustrated regarding their slow progress. A family get-together will provide an opportunity to meet everyone. Someone may invite you for an interesting journey. Discussing property matters with someone knowledgeable is okay, but takes your own call. You need to take positive steps towards perfect health. You will be able to successfully surmount the temptation to splurge and achieve a healthy bank balance.

Love Focus: Someone you are in love with is likely to pamper you.

Lucky Colour: Grey

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 12, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Homemakers may find it too cumbersome to effect changes at home on the suggestions of other family members. If a vacation is on your mind, this is an excellent day to set out for it. A decision regarding property will turn out to be in your favor. You can opt for doing something social to raise cash for a cause. You can safely say goodbye to an old ailment that had been troubling you for long. An important project or assignment you had been hoping for comes your way on the professional front.

Love Focus: Partner may be in the mood for romance today, so don’t disappoint and arrange something special!

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 9, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Scorpio

Be careful of: Sagittarius

*Leo (July 23-August 23): Some of you may make up your mind for a change of job, but do deliberate some more, if only to ascertain whether grass is actually greener on the other side of the fence! Those trying to make a new beginning may face unanticipated hurdles. Purchase or development of property is on the cards for some. Networking will be of immense help for those wanting a prized posting. Self-control and an active life are likely to have positive fallout on your health. Good financial management will help ward off an impending financial crunch.

Love Focus: Your efforts to impress the one you love may earn you an evening out.

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 10, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Libra

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): Some family problem can trouble you and may need to be attended to immediately. Some of you will get the opportunity of visiting someplace exciting today. If you have to buy property, this is an auspicious day to make a beginning. Some good health options chosen by you will keep you in good physical condition. Money loaned to someone on good faith may not be returned. You will need to be at your convincing best to swing a deal in your favour on the professional front.

Love Focus: Romance at this juncture may not rock, but do give it some more time.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 1, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Libra

Be careful of: Sagittarius

*Libra (September 24-October 23): Some of you are likely to make a mark on the professional front today. You will need to manage your funds well to organize a family function. Those setting out on a long journey will need to be adequately prepared for emergencies. Getting possession of a house or flat is possible. The more interest you show in others, the more interested will they become in you. Those suffering from allergy will need to be extra careful of what they eat today. Your head for figures and analytical mind is likely to attract wealth.

Love Focus: Those in love can experience some turbulence in their relationship.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Scorpio

Be careful of: Gemini

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): It will be a good idea to confide in parents rather to get correct guidance. Someone can force you to accompany him or her to a place you are reluctant to go. Plans for doing up the house may get underway soon. You succeed in making good progress in whatever you take up today. A new exercise routine will work fine in improving your health. Good advice by a friend can make a big difference to your earning. Your networking abilities will be to no avail in getting a better job.

Love Focus: Time is ripe for popping the question to your beloved.

Lucky Colour: Electric Blue

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 2, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Pisces

Be careful of: Leo

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Excitement on the domestic front prevails as a family member returns home after a long period. A long journey may prove boring and tiring. Doing up a newly acquired place is on the cards for some. Today, you will be able to focus on your positive strengths. You will manage to free yourself from all ailments and lead a happy and healthy life. A wise investment done previously promises rich returns. You will have to keep your wits about to tackle someone at work.

Love Focus: A thoughtful gift by lover is likely to make your day!

Lucky Colour: Bronze

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 1, 10,11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Aries

Be careful of: Gemini

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): An initiative taken by you on the family front will be appreciated by all. An exciting excursion or an expedition is in store for some youngsters. A property may begin to give good returns. Some of you are likely to be honored in a function or invited for guest lecture. You will manage to get back to your healthy ways after remaining under the weather for a short time. Money will be no problem as earning stabilizes. Things appear to improve both on the personal and professional fronts.

Love Focus: Some of you may feel a bit frustrated on the romantic front, as things don’t move your way.

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 9,11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Leo

Be careful of: Pisces

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Money is likely to disappear bit by bit leaving your coffers empty. Product manufacturers will need to enhance quality of their products to pass muster. Homemakers can feel frustrated if change of scene doesn’t happen fast! It will be fun to travel with your near and dear ones today. You will need to keep a check on property rented out by you. You will be a pillar of strength to a friend or associate. Controlling excesses will help you remain fit.

Love Focus: A chance for an outing with lover finally arrives.

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 11, 27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Aries

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): You are likely to achieve something big on the social front through family support. An enjoyable trip is on the cards. There is a good chance of acquiring a piece of property. An exciting event on the social front is likely, but you may miss part of it. You are likely to enjoy good health simply by maintaining a regular routine. A handsome commission in a deal is likely to make your bank balance healthy. Marketing personnel can expect a challenging, but exciting assignment.

Love Focus: Candlelight dinner, soft music or whatever else you have in mind will do the trick in pleasing lover!

Lucky Colour: Smokey Grey

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 6, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aquarius

Be careful of: Taurus

