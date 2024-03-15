Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for March 15, 2024

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Those ailing may not be able to recover quickly. A challenge on the financial front can add to your tension. Delegating tasks will become essential if you want to meet the deadline. The home front will be most inviting for rest today. Property issues are resolved amicably. Luck is likely to favour those hoping for a scholarship to study abroad.

Love Focus: A chance for an outing with a lover finally arrives.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Maroon

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

The condition of those recuperating from surgery will improve quickly. A financial transaction promises good returns. You derive immense satisfaction in doing your thing. Someone from abroad or out of town is likely to brighten the domestic horizon. A lot of enjoyment is in store for those planning a vacation. A property issue is likely to be settled in your favour.

Love Focus: Chance meeting with someone may turn into a long-term romantic relationship.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Blue

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

You will benefit by taking a break from your regular exercise routine. A boost in earning can make you think in terms of a new vehicle. Promising opportunities open up for those wanting to switch jobs. You will be able to pacify a family elder, who is upset on someone. A trip with family may prove most relaxing and rejuvenating. Certain outstanding matters about property will be decided in your favour.

Love Focus: You will manage to set things right at work that have been nagging you for long.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Pink

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Those ailing for long can expect miraculous recovery. You will be able to raise finances to buy something big. You will find the going good and professionally satisfying today at work. You can waste a lot of productive time in organising things on the domestic front. The chance of going on a vacation with family is indicated and will be lots of fun. Decisions on an issue concerning property will be favourable.

Love Focus: Cupid’s arrow is likely to find its mark and ring in romance!

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Brown

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Injury or strain is possible while undertaking a strenuous activity, so be careful. A loan you had been wanting will be yours and at a reasonable interest. Rich rewards await those with their nose to the grindstone at work. You are likely to have your hands full on the domestic front with the arrival of guests. An excursion or an outing with friends and family cannot be ruled out. The decision regarding a property-related matter may be given in your favour.

Love Focus: You get the opportunity to impress someone on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Light Red

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

An ailment you are suffering from may show signs of abating. You may harbour doubts on someone you had entrusted your money with. Good performance will find some enter a higher salary bracket. Not the best day to spend the weekend at home. Travel proves therapeutic, especially for those on a long journey. Developing a piece of land is on the cards for some. Excellent showing on the academic front will put you on the forefront.

Love Focus: Attention from the members of the opposite camp is likely to keep you aglow.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Yellow

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

You may have to remind someone about returning a loan. A family elder may try to curb your expenses. You will not let your focus waver on the professional or academic front. Someone’s help will prove most welcome on the family front. A journey undertaken by you for something specific will be successful. Property owned by you is likely to give good returns. An intellectually rewarding time is foreseen in a gathering of like-minded people.

Love Focus: You are likely to bring your romantic life back on tracks.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Purple

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

You will feel rejuvenated and refreshed just by keeping yourself active. Be extra vigilant while carrying money. You will need to get deeply involved in your current project, as leaving it to others may not work. There is much to do on the home front, so don’t let your pace lag. There is a good chance of acquiring a vehicle or a major household item. Things will move as planned on the academic front and keep you right on course.

Love Focus: There is much that you want to tell your lover, so find the right opportunity.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Brown

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Take precautions against changing seasons. The influx of money is set to increase, making your bank balance healthier. This is an excellent time for starting something new on the professional front. Some of you may be busy doing up your place to usher in the festive spirit. Conveyance will not be a problem for those visiting another town. This is the right time to initiate something on the property front.

Love Focus: Love life is likely to improve through your efforts.

Lucky Number:7

Lucky Colour: White

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Self-discipline will be important to remain healthy. Some monetary perks are likely to be bestowed on you. A changed attitude will do you a lot of good on the professional front. Peace and serenity prevailing on the home front today will help you unwind. A property issue is likely to be resolved amicably. Some changes implemented on the academic front will start giving positive results.

Love Focus: Romantic thoughts may cross your mind today and make you take bold action.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

The chances of being made a scapegoat for something you haven’t done look bright. You are set to become financially stronger. New skills acquired by you will work wonders on the professional front. Missing a family function is on the cards, as your time remains at a premium. Travelling brings luck, so do make the journey contemplated. A property is likely to come into your name.

Love Focus: You will make all the right moves to make romance tick!

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Grey

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

You are likely to surprise others with your physical fitness in a friendly competition. Financial restructuring is the need of the hour for those expanding business. A complicated issue at work is settled to the satisfaction of all, through your efforts. A celebration may be in full swing on the family front. Plans for overseas travel may be in their final stages, so pack your bags and fly off! Maintaining focus on the academic front will help you forge confidently ahead.

Love Focus: You will muster the courage to express your love for someone you adore.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Peach