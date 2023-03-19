All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for March 19, 2023(Pixabay)

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Those feeling unwell are likely to find their condition improving. High expectations from someone on the professional front will be folly as he or she may let you down. Even though you are spending little money, you may continue to worry about your financial future. A comfortable journey is foreseen for those travelling long distance. Property front appears to be more favourable now and sealing a property deal is a foregone conclusion for some.

Love Focus: A promise kept is likely to draw someone close to you on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Purple

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Enhancement in the inflow of money is possible on the financial front. Give time for a workout routine to produce positive results. Some good moves at work will bring you into superior's focus and help you in stepping up your career. You can have mixed feelings regarding a child's choice of career. Control speed while driving on the road, especially in congested areas. Keep a property issue on the hold. There is a chance of meeting someone you wanted to meet for a long time.

Love Focus: Your romantic overtures may not be reciprocated by someone you admire, but don't lose heart.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: White

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Previous investments may start giving handsome returns now. You may need to put in a few extra hours at work just to complete something urgent. Adhering to a fixed routine promises to keep you fit. You can waste a lot of productive time in organising things on the domestic front. Those undertaking a long journey need to be extra careful about their belongings. Renting out property at an excellent remuneration is foreseen for some house owners.

Love Focus: Your desire to spend quality time with lover today will be fulfilled.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Light Red

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

An exercise routine that some of you have adopted will start giving results. You can be made conscious of spending on something you desire. You will get the time to deal with all the pending issues at work. Family get-together will give you a chance to mingle with cousins and other relatives. You will be able to make good time in a long journey. Excellent returns are expected from property and previous investments.

Love Focus: You are likely to enjoy the company of people from the opposite gender!

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Brown

LEO (Jul 23-Aug23)

Exercising control on the quality of food will assume importance on the health front. Financially, you will need to come into the saving mode at the earliest. Appreciation comes to you for something achieved on the professional front. Ongoing renovation or changes on the home front may not be to your liking. A journey may prove fruitful in more ways than one. Remain patient and you will hear the good news!

Love Focus: Your love interest is likely to make the day enjoyable for you, so expect an entertaining evening.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Maroon

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

You can get careless with money and waste it on unimportant things. Desired level of physical fitness may take some more time. Sharing someone's responsibilities at work cannot be ruled out. Homemakers may have their hands full in doing up the house. A smooth journey is indicated for those travelling. Whatever good you do today, you are certain to receive in the same coin.

Love Focus: Those thinking of tying the knot may set out in search of their ideal mate.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Cream

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

You are likely to remain strong on the financial front. Health remains satisfactory with your own efforts. Some vital decisions regarding career may need to be taken now. Things turn to normal on the domestic front with the arrival of a helping hand. Setting up a new house is likely to prove most exciting. Today, you are likely to celebrate a special occasion.

Love Focus: A surprise awaits some on the romantic front!

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Brown

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Don't be hasty in investing money, even though advised by someone close. Taking up meditation and yoga with health in mind cannot be ruled out for some. Professionals are likely to feel pleased with what they have achieved. Those separated may yearn to join the family. Travelling may not be on your mind, but don't disappoint others. This is an excellent day when whatever you touch turns to gold!

Love Focus: Dissatisfaction on the romantic front is possible.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: White

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Excellent teamwork will help you in beating a deadline at work. Saving money should be your mantra now. Your desire for a perfect figure and physique is likely to be fulfilled soon. You may get into two minds regarding a journey. This is the day of wish fulfilment for those with a glad eye! Average returns from a property owned by you may not make you too happy.

Love Focus: Someone you have met briefly may pull at your heartstrings and fill you with romantic thoughts.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Yellow

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

The financial front promises to brighten up, as earnings enhance. Those in customer service can face some rowdy customers. Switching to healthy food options will be a big plus for you on the health front. Youngsters can expect to have a good time with their cousins. Those planning a vacation are in for an enjoyable time. It will be in your interest to consider someone's point of view in a property matter.

Love Focus: Love life may require rekindling to keep the passions alive.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Saffron

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

You are likely to manage your finances well. Temperature extremes may play havoc with your health, so be careful. Stars appear favorable for travel, so plan an outing. You can expect total support from the family in a new venture. You may find your interest waning in a project on the professional front. Property acquired recently promises to give good returns.

Love Focus: You may get your chance today on the romantic front, so look your best!

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Magenta

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Changes on the work front that you are apprehensive about will not affect you much. Don’t neglect health or you can be laid up in bed. You remain on a safe wicket on the financial front. Someone’s responsibility may come on your shoulders on the family front. Taking a spin in a new vehicle is likely to excite you no end. A property dispute appears inevitable for some. Campus recruitment can become a reality for some.

Love Focus: Cutting a sorry figure in front of a lover for something done or not done seems too real.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

