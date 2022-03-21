Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for March 21, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Some different fitness alternatives may be tried out by some, just to come back in shape. Your financial condition is set to improve. Your professional capabilities will get you selected for a prestigious assignment. A family member is likely to do his or her bit to help you out. Driving around with friends is likely to give some a solid high. Value of your property is set to increase.

Love Focus: Some of you may attempt to brighten your love life.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Someone is likely to motivate you to shake a leg on the fitness front. Money flows in from various sources and makes you financially secure. Professionally it will be a fine day as your reputation grows. Those craving a peaceful family life may find peace and quiet rather too boring! A popular location is likely to be enjoyed by some. Some of you will be able to forge ahead confidently on the academic front.

Love Focus: Chance of catching someone’s eye holds the possibility to kick start a budding romance.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: White

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Those keen on a dietary change are likely to reap rich benefits on the health front. Your habit of cutting corners at work may keep you financially stable. This is an excellent day both personally and professionally. You will be able to devote more time to family than usual. Vacation threatens to turn sour because of partner’s moodiness. Initiative taken on the property front is likely to benefit.

Love Focus: A relationship is likely to be formed with someone who was a stranger till recently.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Indigo

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Remaining a choosy eater may turn out to be a boon for your health. Signs on the financial front appear encouraging. Innovation will be the key to reach higher echelons on the career front. Tensions regarding someone or something may mar domestic peace and harmony. A short vacation is on he cards. Buying or selling a house in on the cards for some.

Love Focus: Positive developments are envisaged on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Your performance on the academic front remains satisfactory. Those suffering from an ailment will show quick recovery. Financial front will remain stable and new opportunities may knock at your door. Superiors are likely to dance to your tune as you seal a lucrative deal. Some bright prospects of owning a house or a flat are foreseen for some.

Love Focus: Much happiness and fulfillment is likely to be gained on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: White

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Desire to do well in academics may become all consuming. Taking up a fitness routine is possible and will prove beneficial in the long run. Those feeling financially insecure will have a reason to cheer soon. A task entrusted to you may not generate much enthusiasm in you. You can enjoy driving around town with friends or relations. Travel to a holiday destination is indicated.

Love Focus: You are likely to enjoy the company of lover today, even without exchanging a word!

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Some of you are likely to make efforts to come back in shape. Buying something big is on the cards, as you manage your finances well. An increment or salary boost is on the cards for some. You are likely to get full liberty on the home front to exercise your initiative. Peace prevails on the home front and will allow you to rest and recoup. You will be able to proceed as per your plan on the academic front.

Love Focus: The company of lover is likely to help you unwind and relax.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Violet

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

You are likely to benefit immensely by making health your priority. Luck favours you on the financial front as you come across big money. At work you may make the mistake of questioning a senior’s decision and pay for it. Family ties are set to get strengthened through a marriage. A journey may be undertaken on someone’s invitation. Those planning to move houses will manage to find a suitable one.

Love Focus: You may open up a bit to those who display a positive attraction towards you.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Electric Blue

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Those doing their bit to shed weight may find encouraging signs. You get to save much out of your earnings by judicious spending. Consultants are likely to make some positive contributions to an ongoing project. You are likely to enjoy the company of a distant out of town relative. Avoid driving in traffic or using busy roads on foot as stars are not favourable.

Love Focus: Romantic life promises to be scintillating as you get lots of time to be with lover.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Coffee

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Regular exercise promises to bring a marked difference in your fitness. Financial situation gets strengthened as money flows in. Enhancement of career is assured for those in the promotion zone. You can be at loggerheads with spouse over some family issue. Some positive signs may be received regarding a property issue. Unprecedented success is writ in bold letters on the academic front, so rejoice!

Love Focus: Spending time together with partner will provide untold joy.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Taking up a fitness course is on the cards and will prove highly beneficial. Past investments will make you feel financially secure. A profitable day is envisioned for those involved in retail business. A family gathering is likely to provide you a chance to meet everyone. Travelling with someone you like will help make a long journey short. You can expect a positive outcome on the academic front.

Love Focus: Spark may be missing from your love life due to sheer neglect.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: White

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Joining a gym or taking up some healthy activity is indicated for some. Earning remains steady and will help maintain financial stability. Things may not turn out the way you had planned on the professional front. Much caring and sharing at home is likely to keep you happy and contented. A long journey will help you unwind and also prove interesting. Victory will come with efforts, especially on the academic front.

Love Focus: You are likely to catch someone’s eye and kick start a whirlwind romance.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Brown