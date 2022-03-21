Capricorn Horoscope predictions for March 21: Try to execute one task at a time

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

You’ll be eager to take on board and fresh experiences and embrace more of life. You are likely to remain strong-willed which may help you accomplish most of your tasks efficiently. This is an opportunity to make changes and perhaps find something new if you’re unhappy with some aspects of your life. On the other hand, an attitude adjustment might also do the trick. It can spark new ideas and opportunities. Develop a sound strategy to help you take your exciting plans forward. However, weigh your options well. Making impulsive decisions will not bode well at this juncture. You might need to finish one project before you can start something new. Try to execute one task at a time and finish it completely before taking additional work. Channelize your energy to make of the blessed energy. You are likely to stay in a jovial mood all day. But instead of keeping your happiness to yourself, share it with others.

Capricorn Finance Today

Your hard work on the financial front will not go in vain and you will be able to manage your expenses adequately. Businesspersons should avoid getting into any new partnership at this stage; it is advised to wait for a more opportune time.

Capricorn Family Today

Your children may feel disinterested in studying due to some distraction. This can drastically increase their screen time. Try to spend more time with them to help. Any unwanted incident with a close relative can cause disturbance in the family environment.

Capricorn Career Today

If you have a creative project in mind, begin it now and it could go from strength to strength. A promising interview or the start of a new job that allows you to use more of your talents in also on cards for some.

Capricorn Health Today

It would be good for you if you can take a day off from work or simplify your schedule, so you can catch up with yourself and get your bearings. Signing up at a local gym or aerobics class can be a good way to spice up your health routine.

Capricorn Love Life Today

Romance looks promising, and if you and your partner need a break and a get chance to catch up with each other, this is the time to go for it. A few dates or perhaps a weekend getaway can work wonders. A romance could begin unexpectedly when you’re on the trail of new opportunities or perhaps travelling.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026