Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for March 24, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Keep a regular routine for good health. Financially you stand to gain by returns from previous investments. A business trip is likely to prove fruitful. You can be surrounded by your loved ones today. Those travelling can expect to have a comfortable journey. This is an excellent day for doing anything related to property. You will manage to prepare for an exam despite paucity of time on the academic front.

Love Focus: Care and support of spouse or lover will provide a sense of immense fulfillment.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: White

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Spirituality and meditation proves therapeutic. It will be in your interest to vet your options before investing. Professionally, you may find yourself on a strong wicket, as you spare no efforts to excel. A family gathering is in the offing and will be loads of fun. An event coming up on the social front may find you on the go. Giving good account of yourself on the academic front is a foregone conclusion for some!

Love Focus: Those looking for love may succumb to someone’s charms soon!

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Peach

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Maintaining fitness will come easy, as you opt for a lifestyle change. Financially, some of you are likely to regain some lost ground. You will succeed in making the work atmosphere light and worker-friendly. You manage to play your cards well and avoid getting involved in a contentious issue at home. An excursion is on the cards for some youngsters. This is not the day to tackle property issues.

Love Focus: You are likely to take time out for romance.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: White

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

You may start something new for getting fit. Things begin to look bright on the financial front for some. Some of you are likely to get detailed on a job you just love. Family get together is on the anvil and promises you an enjoyable time. An exciting time lies ahead as travelling with friends is foreseen. A challenging time on the academic front will find you come out with flying colours.

Love Focus: Someone not looking eye-to-eye with you over an issue is likely to be won over by you.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Yellow

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Good health is assured for all, especially those ailing. Some monetary perks are likely to be reintroduced brightening up the financial front. You are likely to be at your peak of efficiency on the work front. A marriage proposal for the eligible in the family can be received. All your hopes for an enjoyable outing can be dashed as the trip shows signs of getting cancelled.

Love Focus: Someone close may express his or her love for you.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Peach

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

You are likely to remain in excellent health. Raising finances for a personal pursuit will not pose much difficulty. Things begin to look up for you on the professional front. Good news may greet you on the family front as a suitable match is found for the eligible. Travelling to your childhood place is indicated and will bring back fond memories.

Love Focus: Love blossoms for those feeling lonely for some time.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Lemon

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

An exercise regimen may be taken up by some to remain fit and energetic. Financial prospects are on the ascendent as money from an unexpected source comes to you. A job well done will earn you a pat on the back at work. A peaceful domestic environment will help you unwind. Plans for a vacation can be finalised now. Value of property owned by you is likely to escalate.

Love Focus: You are likely to get closer to the one you love.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Dark Turquoise

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Financially, you are likely to find yourself on a solid wicket. Coming back in shape will become easy. Pending work will be completed without a hitch. A family youngster is likely to spring a pleasant surprise. Hitting the road will lighten your mind. You will competently deal with the legal aspects of a property issue. It will be a cakewalk on the academic front.

Love Focus: You will find bliss as sweetheart showers love.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Improvement in overall health is likely. Previous investments are likely to give handsome returns. A professional opportunity will be seized by some. Much happiness is foreseen on the home front. This is a good day for travelling long distance. You will find luck favouring you on the academic front. You may attend a social get together today.

Love Focus: Romantically you are likely to find yourself on cloud nine.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Some health issues may require immediate attention. Financially, you will be on solid ground and inch towards increased earning. An achievement on the professional or academic front will be most satisfying. Differences in a joint family set up threaten to spoil the domestic atmosphere. A property issue will be settled in your favour.

Love Focus: You will enjoy the time spent with lover today.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

You will need to be careful about your health. Capital for a new venture will pose no problems as you are able to raise a loan. Some of you are likely to excel on the professional front. Celebratory mood prevails on the home front. Travelling with friends is on the cards, so brace yourself for an exciting time! A new acquisition is likely to add to your existing assets.

Love Focus: A candlelight dinner or gift is in the offing as lover is all out to woo you.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Peach

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Home remedy for a minor ailment is recommended. Some of you can begin to save money for purchasing something big. Your reputation of being a go-getter is likely to get a boost on the professional front. A family event may keep you entertained. Driving around with friends is likely to give some a solid high. You will need to review your performance on the academic front.

Love Focus: The one you are in love with is likely to invite you over today.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Dark Red