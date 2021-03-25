Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for March 25

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): Financial front will look up as you start earning well. Additional work will come your way that promises a handsome pay-out. Ailments like cough and cold that had been troubling you for some time are set to disappear. Some homemakers are likely to be lauded for their aesthetic sense. A vacation promises a wonderful time. There is a fair chance of becoming a proud owner of a flat or plot. An opportunity to for improving performance awaits some on the academic front. A relaxing day is foreseen, where you may find yourself in the company of your near and dear ones today making some exciting plans!

Love Focus: You will get the opportunity to get a burden you have been carrying off your chest on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Dark Red

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 2,5,9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Capricorn

Be careful of: Aquarius

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): An important job on the home front pertaining to maintenance will be successfully completed. Avoid busy roads and do not drive a vehicle you are not confident of. A property acquired by you may start giving good returns. A surprise is in store for you today on the academic front. Financially, things will remain satisfactory through your efforts. Those new on the job will be able to establish themselves firmly. A malady that had posed problems for you on the health front is likely to disappear for good.

Love Focus: With admirers surrounding you can love to be far away!

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 5,9,7

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Pisces

*Gemini(May 21-Jun 21): You will feel much loved and wanted in a family gathering. An official trip is likely to bring in a good deal. Good rent can be expected by property owners. Hard work on the academic front will help keep your performance consistent.

Investment in real estate is likely to get good returns. Something good is likely to come out of the initiative taken by you at work. An excellent line of treatment is likely to rid you of an old ailment.

Love Focus: Lover will be most appreciative of your ideas.

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

Lucky Alphabet L

Friendly Numbers 3.6.9

Friendly Zodiac Today Capricorn & Scorpio

Be careful of Sagittarius

Cancer

(Jun 22-July 22)

Those in a job that entails travelling will find the day hassle free. A property matter, pending for long, will proceed smoothly and get your dream house registered in your name. Someone’s guidance on the academic front will help keep you abreast of others in class. A lucrative deal that brings in good returns is likely to be seized. You will be able to complete your job to the satisfaction of superiors. Good health will make you feel fitter than ever. A family youngster is likely to do you proud on the academic front.

Love Focus: Catching someone’s eye can kick start a budding romance!

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

Lucky Alphabet R

Friendly Numbers 3,6,9

Friendly Zodiac Today Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of Capricorn

*Leo (July 23-August 23): Suggestions on the domestic front may not be as easily implemented than expected. Weather may not let you fully enjoy a trip. Good returns from real estate are foreseen for property owners. Your persistence on the academic front is likely to pay in getting what you desire. Attending a celebrity do or a prestigious event is on the cards for some. Someone may offer you money but take only that much which you can easily repay. You will find things progressing well on the professional front. You are ready to take on the world today as you feel fit and energetic!

Love Focus: A strong relationship can become stronger through your benevolence.

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 3,6,8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Libra

*Virgo(August 24-September 23): Business travel may be converted into a leisure trip, as you manage to take your family along. Stars look bright on the property front. An excellent chance may appear on the academic front for bettering your performance. An excellent day when you do generally well in whatever catches your fancy!

Good returns are foreseen on an investment. Excellent prospects are foreseen in real estate for those involved in property business. Changing your diet and shunning junk food will have positive effect on your health. Some of you are likely to participate in a fun-filled activity on the home front.

Love Focus: Those seeking love will have to give love in return or face a loveless life.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 2,5,4

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Leo

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Libra (September 24-October 23): Seeing the family happy will give you immense joy. Enjoying a holiday trip to someplace exotic is indicated. A good price can be expected for a piece of property being sold. Interest that was waning on the academic front is likely to be restored. Remaining regular in your daily fitness routine will find you in excellent health and ailment-free. Things are likely to turn favorable at work and boost your career prospects. Remaining regular in your daily fitness routine will find you in excellent health and ailment-free.

Love Focus: Partner will appear much more loving and caring than before.

Lucky Colour: Off White

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 5,9,7

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Cancer

Be careful of: Leo

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): You can become part of an exciting trip to someplace exotic. Property owned by you is likely to give good monetary returns. Someone will be sporting enough to bail you out from an adverse situation on the academic front.

You will start saving for renovating an old house. Your efforts are likely to bring positive results on the professional front. Those into yoga or other traditional forms of exercise will not only remain ailment free, but also achieve mental peace. Still, you will be able to enjoy the day with family and friends.

Love Focus: There is a chance of a misunderstanding with lover.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 9,8,7

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Gemini

Be careful of: Virgo

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Plans for a pilgrimage may be afoot and the trip will prove immensely fulfilling. Those putting property on the market can expect good returns, as the real estate market experiences an upswing. Your performance on the academic front will remain good. Money will pose no problems, but you must get into the habit of saving. Opportunities on the professional front are likely to chase you. Not being regular in your workouts may start telling your health soon. Spouse will be loving and caring and will go out of the way to cater to your needs.

Love Focus: A feeling of being unloved and unwanted can make you sad.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 7,6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Taurus

Be careful of: Gemini

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Those anticipating a lot of guests may be in for disappointment. A pilgrimage or a sightseeing tour is likely to become a reality soon. You will manage to get the paperwork completed for acquiring property. Achieving academic laurels are foreseen for some students. Your ability to impress others is likely to get the job done on the personal front. Good earning will keep your morale high and boost your self-esteem. Remaining close to someone influential is likely to open many doors for you on the professional front. Your daily fitness routine will help you retain good health.

Love Focus: Partner may be in an appeasing mood on the romantic front, so just play along!

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 3,6,7

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Aries

Be careful of: Cancer

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): An opportunity to travel abroad may materialize for some. Difficulties are foreseen in completing some formalities for possessing a property. Academically, you are likely to fare well. Saving money can be on the top of your list at present. Excellent showing at work will get you hand-picked for an important assignment. Perfect health will help in keeping fit and energetic. Someone in the family may increase your workload by calling some people over.

Love Focus: Going steady with someone you have met recently cannot be ruled out.

Lucky Colour: Sea Green

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 7,5,9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Pisces

Be careful of: Aries

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): Certain things on the home front may not be to your liking, but you can hardly do anything about it. Those seeking solution to commuting problems can now breathe easy, as succor is on the way. An excellent opportunity to own a house may come to you. You may feel enriched by someone’s presence on the academic front. You will have the money to do up your home. Problems at work will be overcome, as you give in your best. You are likely to enjoy the health benefits of a fitness regimen that you have adopted.

Love Focus: A colleague working closely with you can develop romantic feelings for you.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 4,9,7

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Aquarius

Be careful of: Taurus