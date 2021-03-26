Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for March 26

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): Family will appear supportive and give you the correct environment to do your job efficiently. A trip is in the offing, so pack your bags and enjoy. A property issue raked up can show you in a bad light. You may not get the advantage that you seek on the academic front, but you will manage. Monetary problems are likely to become a thing of the past as financial front brightens up. You are likely to enjoy a respite of sorts from someone or from work. Mood swings that had been troubling you will disappear as you enjoy good health.

Love Focus: Someone you are going steady with may have a pleasant surprise in store for you.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: p

Friendly Numbers: 1,7,8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Leo

Be careful of: Cancer

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): Those staying separated from family may get an opportunity to come home. A pilgrimage undertaken by some will prove spiritually satisfying. Matters regarding property will be resolved amicably. Excelling on the academic front is foretold. Some control will need to be exercised on the financial front. Dipping profits may become a cause for alarm for retailers and small businessmen. Your fitness goals are likely to get you on the right track.

Love Focus: Your romantic feelings are likely to be reciprocated by the one you love.

Lucky Colour: Sea Green

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 4,6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Gemini

Be careful of: Leo





*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Some of you are likely to invest in property to get your dream home. Getting a better grasp of things being taught on the academic front will help you forge ahead confidently. An exciting time is foreseen in the company of friends.

This is a good time to invest in a money-making scheme. Problems on the work front will be easily overcome. You manage to achieve perfect health through self-motivation and hard work. You will be able to devote much more time to family than before. A vacation may get cancelled or postponed.

Love Focus: Some private time discussing your relationship goals are foreseen.

Lucky Colour: Dark Red

Lucky Alphabet: O

Friendly Numbers: 8,2

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Cancer

Be careful of: Virgo





*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Travel will brighten the prospects of finding love. Acquiring property is indicated for some. Those in medical and engineering fields will find recognition in whatever they are currently pursuing. You are likely to find much joy on the social front with someone special. An added source of income is likely to boost your finances. Preferential treatment is likely at work as you manage to remain on the right side of the boss. Someone in the family can involve you into something exciting.

Love Focus: Love life can suffer from lack of interest and over-familiarity.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: Rosy Brown

Friendly Numbers: 6,7,9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Leo

Be careful of: Libra





*Leo (July 23-August 23): You may find your interest waning in undertaking a task on the home front. A break from work may find some travelling on a short vacation. Getting approval for extension or addition to an ancestral house may prove a big hurdle. There may be some constraints regarding money, so remain tight-fisted. You will succeed in covering your mistakes at work just by keeping a senior in good humour! Those not keeping well for long on the health front are likely to show remarkable recovery.

Love Focus: You are likely to charm your way into the heart of the one you desire.

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Alphabet K

Friendly Numbers 5,9

Friendly Zodiac Today Cancer & Virgo

Be careful of Scorpio

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): You are likely to undertake an exciting trip. Property owners are set to get handsome returns from property. This is the right time to undertake guidance from a mentor on the academic front. Monetary front remains stable and allow you to put aside some money for emergency. An excellent opportunity to join a prestigious organisation is likely to come your way. Those unwell are likely to get freed of ailments soon. Someone will come and lighten the domestic atmosphere, which you are finding a bit suffocating at present.

Love Focus: Meeting someone you have a liking for is possible.

Lucky Colour: Bluish Green

Lucky Alphabet Y

Friendly Numbers 1.5.8

Friendly Zodiac Today Leo & Libra

Be careful of Sagittarius

*Libra (September 24-October 23): Chances of coming back in shape look bleak without a change in lifestyle. You will be afforded a chance of meeting distant relatives in a get-together organized by the family. Chance of proceeding on a vacation to a tourist destination appears strong. You will have the resources to get an ancestral house renovated. You will be able to maintain stability on the financial front as money comes to you from some unexpected sources.

Love Focus: A lean patch in your romantic life can make you worried, but it will be a temporary phase.

Lucky Colour: Crimson

Lucky Alphabet S

Friendly Numbers 8,5,2

Friendly Zodiac Today Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of Capricorn





*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): A property deal may prove profitable, as you get it much below the market price. Exceptional performance on the academic front is foreseen and will help you join the lead pack. This is your lucky day and beginning of a positive phase of life. A loan is likely to be repaid in full by some. Those seeking job will need to enhance their market value to succeed. A diet plan adopted recently will suit your system well. You are likely to find time to give a helping hand to spouse. Traveling regularly might be injurious for your well – being.

Love Focus: Those frustrated with their love life are likely to eye greener pastures.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet O

Friendly Numbers 7,4,1

Friendly Zodiac Today Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of Aquarius

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Following your peers on the fitness front will prove most beneficial in retaining perfect health. Excelling in academics will add to your motivation to do even better. Financially, you are likely to feel satisfied with your current situation. Your contribution to a workplace project can be lauded by the higher ups. You will manage to keep spouse in good humour, especially if you have forgotten to do his or her bidding! Stars appear strong on the travel front, so do not miss the opportunity to plan a short vacation.

Love Focus: You will be able to win the love of the one you have a soft corner for.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet U

Friendly Numbers 2,5,9

Friendly Zodiac Today Capricorn & Scorpio

Be careful of Pisces

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Some of you will succeed in adding another property to the immovable assets already owned by you. Career front looks simply great as your keen foresight helps you along! A friend or relation is likely to help you out financially. Professionally, you are likely to excel and rub shoulders with the best. Those ailing for long can expect some good news on the health front. You will be able to find someone on the family front unburden your woes. Plans may be afoot for a vacation, so get set to enjoy yourself soon!

Love Focus: You can feel ignored by the indifferent attitude of spouse.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet K

Friendly Numbers 3,7,1

Friendly Zodiac Today Sagittarius & Aquarius

Be careful of Aries

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): A family elder will be most understanding and support you in everything you do. An out-of-town journey will be most welcome and help you in enjoying the beauty of nature. A property booked by you may come into your possession. You are likely to give a good account of yourself on the academic front.

Those experiencing a slump in profits will recover and start earning well. Things are likely to move your way on the professional front. Efforts on the health front will keep you fit.

Love Focus: Being too choosy on the romantic front may not serve your interest.

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Lucky Alphabet E

Friendly Numbers 7,6

Friendly Zodiac Today Capricorn & Pisces

Be careful of Taurus





*Pisces (February 20-March 20): Peace prevails on the domestic front as you retain a positive outlook. Turning an official overseas trip into a family junket is very much on the cards for some and will prove highly enjoyable. House owners may rent out their premises for handsome returns. A change of job is set to have a positive effect on your finances. Someone can irritate you on the professional front and invite your scorpion’s sting! Those feeling under the weather for some time may show distinct improvement on the health front.

Love Focus: Some of you may have to stoke the embers of passion to make romance rock.

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Lucky Alphabet I

Friendly Numbers 6,7,4

Friendly Zodiac Today Aquarius & Aries

Be careful of Gemini