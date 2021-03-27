Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for March 27

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): Some of you will have an interesting time interacting with friends and relations. It is best not to go for a drive with friends as stars do not appear favourable. Some more efforts will be required on the academic front and you will be quite up to it. Financial restructuring is the need of the hour for those expanding business. Something urgent that needed to be done on the professional front will be completed in an efficient manner. Taking up some physical sport will be a good idea for draining off your excess energy.

Love Focus: You can feel attracted to someone at work.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet R

Friendly Numbers 1.5.9

Friendly Zodiac Today Leo & Libra

Be careful of Aquarius

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): An exciting trip may materialise and take you on a tour of beautiful sites. Those seeking peace and quiet on the family front will get a chance to relax and rejuvenate. Verdict about some immovable property is likely to be in your favour. Things brighten up for you on the academic front. Finishing pending work may keep some busy on the professional front. Something that you have started on the health front is likely to bring positive results. You are likely to pay much more for an item that could have been purchased for much lesser price.

Love Focus: Your romantic moves will be fully reciprocated by partner.

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Alphabet L

Friendly Numbers 3.6.9

Friendly Zodiac Today Sagittarius & Pisces

Be careful of Capricorn

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Changes implemented in lifestyle are certain to contribute positively towards good health. Meeting someone on the family front may bring forth happy memories of yesteryears. A trip may materialise for youngsters and prove most entertaining. A property issue is likely to be decided in your favour. Your performance on the academic front remains good. You will find ways to earn an extra buck and consolidate your financial front. Mistakes and glitches at work threaten to hamper your reputation.

Love Focus: You may get tempted to draw the attention of a member of opposite gender to yourself.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet E

Friendly Numbers 3,6,7

Friendly Zodiac Today Aries & Gemini

Be careful of Aquarius

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Value of property owned by you is likely to escalate, so expect good returns to flow in. You may have to be prompt in seizing an initiative on the career front to succeed. Someone’s suggestion on the social front may prove a boon for the eligible in the marriage market. Adding to your wealth by some other means is indicated. There is much to do on the work front today, so tighten your belt. Those suffering from an ailment can expect fast relief. Losing cool on a trivial issue at home cannot be ruled out. You may plan on an exciting overseas journey and enjoy your heart out.

Love Focus: You will manage to rekindle your love life and find it immensely fulfilling.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Alphabet G

Friendly Numbers 7,5,9

Friendly Zodiac Today Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of Scorpio

*Leo (July 23-August 23): You will be able to secure the rights of a property in your name. Some of you can make plans with the family for an outing. Some of you can be lauded for good performance on the academic front. Financial situation is likely to improve for some. Business front remains satisfactory as you move steadily forward to establish yourself more firmly. Regular exercise may become a necessity for some.

Love Focus: You may not find time for romance today, as work keeps you totally occupied.

Lucky Colour: Sea Green

Lucky Alphabet C

Friendly Numbers 8,5,2

Friendly Zodiac Today Scorpio & Virgo

Be careful of Sagittarius

*Virgo (August 24-September 23)

A family elder will be most understanding and even encourage you to pour your heart out. Bottlenecks resulting in traffic jams will be difficult to avoid by those undertaking a journey today. You may add to your assets by buying property. This is the right time for you to spread your wings and soar high on the academic front. Financial situation is likely to improve for some. You can devote a part of your office hours in career planning. A home remedy is likely to work wonders for an ailment.

Love Focus: Your lovey-dovey feelings will be fully reciprocated by lover.

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

Lucky Alphabet M

Friendly Numbers 7,8,3

Friendly Zodiac Today Libra & Leo

Be careful of Capricorn

*Libra (September 24-October 23)

This is an excellent time go on a vacation with family and friends. Some of you may plan to buy property. Students will excel by providing full focus to the work at hand. You will feel immensely proud at the success of someone close.

You are likely to get a good price for a rented accommodation. Your performance at work gets appreciated. Those out of shape will be able to muster enough willpower to achieve fitness. Someone at home may not let you exercise your authority, and this can make you frustrated.

Love Focus: You get to enjoy a stable love life.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet N

Friendly Numbers 6,4,3

Friendly Zodiac Today Virgo & Cancer

Be careful of Aquarius

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

Those embarking on an overseas vacation can expect an exciting time. A property issue can take an ugly turn, but do not let it go the legal way. Someone may support you in your endeavors on the academic front. Some developments on the social front will be to your liking. You are likely to reach an amicable solution in a dispute with someone on the financial front. A pat on the back by senior is likely to make your day. A balanced diet will keep you in shape. Domestic workload will not allow you peace and quiet that you seek.

Love Focus: Lovers are likely to have a good time.

Lucky Colour: Sandy Brown

Lucky Alphabet Y

Friendly Numbers 8,9

Friendly Zodiac Today Leo & Gemini

Be careful of Pisces

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

Possession of a property may come into your hands. Some of you are likely to performance well in a competition. Forces pulling you in different directions can leave you befuddled and hamper your own judgement. Financially, you are likely to go from strength to strength. Distractions and disinterest may become the bane of your professional or academic performance. A change of diet will help in achieving fitness. A fulfilling love life is foreseen for the married. Those thinking of a journey by road are in for a good time.

Love Focus: Those in love may plan an outing together on the sly.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet A

Friendly Numbers 2,7,3

Friendly Zodiac Today Virgo & Taurus

Be careful of Aries

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

A trip may be undertaken to meet someone special. Prime property owners may enjoy a special status in their circle. Things go perfectly on the academic front, as you manage to double your efforts to improve performance.

An education loan is likely to be sanctioned. Someone is likely to appreciate your contribution on the professional front. Energy drinks and health foods will prove beneficial for those who have taken up a fitness regimen. Your fierce independence will not let you consider the advice of spouse on the home front.

Love Focus: Lonely hearts will find the day lucky.

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Lucky Alphabet H

Friendly Numbers 2,6,9

Friendly Zodiac Today Leo & Aries

Be careful of Taurus

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

Family is likely to be your focus today and will give you immense joy. Chance of going on a vacation brightens as leave is granted. A property issue may go the legal way and cause problems. You will be able to regain lost ground on the academic front to come at par with the rest. People around you are likely to become your well-wishers as you extend monetary help to them. Cold calling is likely to get some positive results for salespersons. Recovery is foreseen for those ailing.

Love Focus: Tying the knot can cross the minds of those in love.

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet P

Friendly Numbers 5,6

Friendly Zodiac Today Cancer & Pisces

Be careful of Gemini

*Pisces (February 20-March 20)

Home front may appear to be in a state of neglect and engage you big time. An official trip promises to be most entertaining. A new deal is likely to come through and give you a taste of success. Students can excel in academics and take a step closer to their goal. Previous savings are likely to come in handy now. You can take up a fight on behalf of a colleague, but it may go against you. Problems on the health front will need to be addressed promptly if you want to remain healthy.

Love Focus: Love works as an antidote to everyday tensions.

Lucky Colour: Coffee

Lucky Alphabet R

Friendly Numbers 1,3,4

Friendly Zodiac Today Aries & Cancer

Be careful of Taurus

