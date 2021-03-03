Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for March 3

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): A hobby may prove attractive, as you get a chance to learn something new. Mood swings that had been troubling you will disappear as you enjoy good health. An investment opportunity will need to be gone into in detail. Someone will be at hand to take up your workload, but may expect the same some other time. Homemakers may find resetting the house tedious and may get tired doing so. Some travelling may be involved in a task. You may get in two minds regarding a property.

Love Focus: Ego clash with lover is likely and threatens to turn the relationship sour.

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 4, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Leo

Be careful of: Cancer

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): Keeping a positive outlook will bring positivity in your life.: Health remains excellent. Those who have gone overboard in splurging will find this little indulgence worth it. You are likely to keep a low profile at work today. You are likely to get a chance to spend an enjoyable time with someone close today. A journey that you are about to undertake will be made interesting by someone travelling with you. A lucrative deal is likely to be grasped by taking the initiative first.

Love Focus: You may get a chance to spend some time with the one you secretly love.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Aries

Be careful of: Gemini

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Undertake long distance travel today. Settling a property deal is on the cards for some. Relaxed time can be expected on the academic front. Health remains satisfactory. Some of you may be putting in extra hours just to add to your earnings. A break from the routine is indicated, but it will be in some official capacity. You may have to handle a family member who is feeling not so great at the moment.

Love Focus: Your romantic ideas are likely to please lover.

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 9, 27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Taurus

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Your enthusiasm to lend a helping hand on the domestic front will be appreciated. If you are in the mood for travel, there is no better time than this. Winning a deal may require excellent negotiation skills, so take it up only if you are confident enough. A little praise will be enough to raise your spirits on the academic front. You will maintain good health by eating right and remaining active. Real estate is likely to hold your interest as you have the financial strength now. Today you may not be able to achieve much on the professional front.

Love Focus: It may be difficult to woo lover today, but persistence will pay!

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 15, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

*Leo (July 23-August 23): Investing in property is likely to give good returns, especially if you sell it now. Those spiritually inclined are likely to experience intense tranquility and mental peace. Someone will be concerned for your welfare. You will be in a position to tackle an unexpected requirement of money on the financial front. A business tour will prove most fruitful and will bring exciting business opportunities your way. Wedding bells toll for someone eligible in the family. Enjoying an out-of-town journey is on the cards for some.

Love Focus: Efforts from both sides will be needed to make the evening romantically successful.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Scorpio

Be careful of: Pisces

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): A business trip will prove immensely successful and bring new opportunities in its wake. Prospects of buying a piece of property are likely to get a boost as a loan gets sanctioned. You will need to organise your day, if you want to get something worthwhile done on the personal front. An old ailment may get healed through home remedy. You will have enough to go in for an expensive purchase. Your performance will be put to test by a senior, but you come out with flying colors on the professional front. A negative person at home may make the domestic environment unhealthy.

Love Focus: Chances of a friendship blossoming into romance is possible for some.

Lucky Colour: Off White

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 9, 27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Cancer

*Libra (September 24-October 23): Today, you are likely to enjoy peace and harmony on the domestic front. Stress and tensions may make some visit a place of religious significance soon. Chances of property or wealth coming your way through inheritance cannot be ruled out. A change will be most refreshing, so go for it. Peak physical fitness is assured for those working out. An investment opportunity needs to be weighed properly, before committing your money. Chances of a professional rival scoring over you cannot be ruled out, but you will be able to outwit him or her.

Love Focus: A long-term relationship is likely to come to fruition with wedding bells.

Lucky Colour: Coffee

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14, 21

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Gemini

Be careful of: Aquarius

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Speculation and stocks are likely to give good returns. An ancestral house is likely to come in your name through inheritance. You may be expected to leave somebody at his or her residence in your vehicle today. Your performance and consistency on the professional front will enable you to make steady progress up the corporate ladder. Spouse seems most cooperative and will support your ideas. Some or the other problem can bug you on a long journey. Remaining hooked to junk food can play havoc with your health.

Love Focus: Argument with lover may strain the relationship.

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 6, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Taurus

Be careful of: Libra

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Some of you can plan to enjoy the weekend with someone out of town. Papers pertaining to a property may be handed over to you today. You are likely to receive a positive feedback about something you had done on the social front. You are likely to opt for a healthy alternative to get fit and in shape. Monetary gains are possible. An increment is likely, especially for those in the central government. A family celebration will prove most enjoyable.

Love Focus: The one you secretly love is likely to reciprocate.

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 9, 27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Virgo

Be careful of: Leo

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): This is probably because you are on the verge of launching something important on the professional front. Family has an exciting surprise waiting for you. An official overseas journey is foreseen for some. Someone who is not in your good books may extend a hand of friendship, so accept the same unconditionally. A good exercise regime will find you at the peak of fitness. Moneywise you get lucky, as wealth comes your way.

Love Focus: Lover may have a surprise in store for you on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Capricorn

Be careful of: Aries

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): A family youngster may look up to you for help and guidance. A business trip is likely to bring new deals, but keep your cards close to your chest. Acquisition of property is in the pipeline for some. Your reputation is set to grow on the academic front. A new workout regime will serve your purpose nicely. Your initiative to open new avenues of earning may meet with partial success. Someone in the organization may contest your performance and may even question your competence.

Love Focus: Romantic life will prove satisfactory, but you will need to keep your mood swings in check.

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 22, 24, 26

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Capricorn

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): You will be able to handle frayed tempers on the family front diplomatically and avert an ugly situation. A much-awaited journey can keep you in an excited state. A lot of red tape is foreseen in a property matter. Some of you stand a good chance for campus recruitment by top multinational companies. You feel at the top of the world, where health is concerned. You are likely to be richly rewarded for going out of the way for someone close. A happening day when you can afford to let your hair down and enjoy yourself on both social and professional fronts.

Love Focus: Spending quality time with lover is foreseen today.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 12, 18, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Scorpio

Be careful of: Libra

