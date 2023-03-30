All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for March 30, 2023 (File Photo)

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

You may have to invest your time in financial moderation. Travelling to a hilly area can be quite the trip. You may inherit some valuable family possessions today. Your siblings can be a great source of comfort today. Real estate could prove to be a lucrative platform. Disruptive eating habits can completely distort your metabolism. Success and insights can be expected in your career today. Your networking abilities will help someone get a toe hold on the academic front.

Love Focus: Your refusal to commit can hurt your partner’s feelings.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Dark Green

TAURUS (Apr 21-May20)

You may run into a real cash cow when it comes to finances. You may have to struggle in the office as new challenges weigh you down. An eventful day is likely to keep you swamped with hassles and responsibilities. An exotic and luxurious getaway will swoon you. Extra responsibilities might distract you from taking care of your health. Petty politics can make you feel quite aggressive. You will be able to promote your cause most convincingly on the academic front.

Love Focus: You may get quite serious in your relationship.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

There is no magical fix to your financial situation. Constant nagging can irritate you at home. Your passion and hunger for growth is going to drive you to your target. Your ambitious ideas will give birth to spontaneous action plans. A changed mindset will lead you toward a healthy lifestyle. Keeping close tabs on someone on the academic front will be to your advantage.

Love Focus: A crush’s positive response is likely to get you head over heels.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Purple

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Monetary compensation can be expected by those in service industries. Spending some quality time with your loved ones is all that you need. Difficult clients can complicate your professional life. Planning a blind date or thinking about some mystery romance can be a quirky option. Trips can be the perfect opportunity to create some joyful memories. Those awaiting results are assured of succeeding with flying colours.

Love Focus: You may strive to fulfil some fantasy temptations of yours.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Silver

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

There is a lot to explore about the financial market for you. The day indicates a pleasant atmosphere at work. The timing is perfect to look for investment opportunities, in real estate. It’s a great idea to put on your travel issues and go on a self-exploration journey. Health can be a major factor influencing your life. This is a favourable time on the academic front when you manage to give your best.

Love Focus: New connections can turn out to be serious relationships in future.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Grey

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

You may have to balance your sheets and jot down your finances. A house party can turn out to be a success. Increased chances of bonuses and appraisals can be predicted. The good thing is your unwavering spirit and commitment to a healthy lifestyle. Those compelled to travel are likely to find interesting companies. An assignment submitted on the academic front may come in for praise.

Love Focus: Dreamy romance cab engulfs your spirit and sways you away!

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Magenta

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Finances can seem quite well managed. Professionally, you appear to be in a quite stable space. Plans for shopping and sightseeing with family may not materialise, due to an official engagement. Try to stay away from carbs and junk food and adhere to a disciplined routine. Religious minded are likely to plan on a pilgrimage. Good news awaits some on the property front. An enjoyable evening is in store for some.

Love Focus: The love of a new connection can overwhelm you with positive feelings.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Peach

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

A financial consultant’s advice can lead you to substantial monetary benefits. Achievements of a family youngster will soon become a feather in your cap. It’s a moderate day at work as you deal with the usual business meetings and work deadlines. Avoid eating too oily or sugary food items and maintain a healthy diet. Buying or selling property is indicated and will prove beneficial. Your focus is likely to help you achieve what you have set out for.

Love Focus: You will be able to provide full focus on the romantic front and make it rock!

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Online transactions can be a great way to save some funds today. You can think about starting your own family very soon. You may learn more about the nutritional values of a healthy diet. Stable returns can be expected from property investment. Professional growth may be on your radar and your work would reflect that. A detail-oriented itinerary can be a great way to fulfil your travel desires.

Love Focus: Today, you may not be able to give quality time to your lover.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Light Orange

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

You may get your hands on some exclusive financial deals. You may get your dream position offered. You may relax and spend some quality time with extended relatives. A new perspective is likely to change how you perceive things. It’s a good time to travel to an exotic location and indulge in some self-exploration today. Some may find a lucrative way of getting passive income via property investments. You will be able to achieve much more than expected on the academic front.

Love Focus: Love may feel a little challenging right now as you struggle to express your true feelings.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Saffron

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Matters of finance can turn out to be quite difficult. Family can become your pillar of strength. Friendly conversations at work will help you go through the day. Belief in yourself can help you conquer some internal conquests. It’s a good time to take a break and travel to a quiet beautiful location. You are likely to be entrusted with an urgent assignment on the academic front. The condition of those under the weather is set to improve.

Love Focus: Love might feel like a cozy warm hug right now.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Off White

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

You may embark on a journey of financial stability. Traveling can be really positive for your disposition. You may think about starting a family very soon. Your career progression may become a top priority. Spontaneity will reflect well on your humor and disposition. Recognition for hard work is in the pipeline for some on the academic front. You will be able to effectively deal with a rumour that has you at its focus.

Love Focus: Those looking for a matrimonial alliance would be able to find a few prospects.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Red

