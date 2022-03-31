Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for March 31, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Good financial planning may become important at this juncture. Distractions will be responsible for your not giving your best on the professional or academic front. You will succeed in overcoming an ailment that is presently troubling you. An exciting event is likely to bring the family together. A short vacation cannot be ruled out for some as you may mix business with pleasure. You are likely to benefit from a property related matter. Read more

Love Focus: The one you like may make the first move on the romantic.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Dark Turquoise

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Money matters will get sorted out by themselves as you remain financially stable. Your intelligence will be more than sufficient to get the better of your workplace rivals. Eating right is the key to your good health and will keep you fit and energetic. Being helpful around the house will be appreciated. Those wanting to let their hair down and relax will do well to opt for a drive round the countryside. Read more

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: You may take a step forward in your quest for romance.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Deep sky blue

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Satisfaction on the financial front is guaranteed as your earning is set to increase. Initiative taken by you at work will soon get positive returns. Sticking to a regular routine will affect your health positively. A domineering family elder can become an interfering presence in your life. Your desire for an exciting time on the social front is likely to be fulfilled today. Read more

Love Focus: It is a fine day for lovebirds to chirp together in someplace secluded!

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Sea Green

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

You are on the path to achieving financial security by switching to saving mode. You will get your share of the spotlight on the professional front today. You will manage to overcome lethargy and make yourself health conscious. You are likely to support spouse’s ideas wholeheartedly for changes on the home front. Your efforts will keep you well on the course to realise your true aim on the academic front. Read more

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: Differences with lover on the romantic front will get sorted out.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

A lucky break on the financial front will help fill up your coffers. Day turns out well for you as you achieve much on both personal and professional fronts. A new health fad is likely to show positive results almost immediately. You will find your happiness in the happiness of your near and dear ones. An immensely enjoyable time can be expected on the academic front. Your reputation on the social front is set to enhance. Read more

Love Focus: Differences with spouse over trivial issues may spoil your day.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Deep sky blue

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Your hard work on the professional front will get recognised and add to your professional reputation. It may be because of your resolve to remain in top physical condition. Beware of getting shortchanged in a transaction. Your enthusiasm is likely to rub off on a family youngster for wrapping up the task allotted. A journey may have its ups and downs. A journey may have its ups and downs. Read more

Love Focus: Love life is likely to give immense pleasure.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Cream

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Savings made previously will stand you in good stead now. An assignment completed competently may get you into the notice of someone important. You will manage to keep lethargy at bay. Spending time with family today will prove much rewarding than hitting the road with friends. Travelling towards west appears auspicious. Suitable accommodation is likely to be taken on rent by those looking for one. Read more

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: Wedding bells may become a fitting culmination to a long-term relationship.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Magenta

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

You will manage to up the ante on earning on the side. You will manage to up the ante on earning on the side. An injury or ill health is indicated for those indulging in outdoor activities. Efforts on the home front will help raise your quality of life. Accept delay rather than speeding up on the road. A decision on the property front is likely to be given in your favour. This is a good time to consolidate your gains on the academic front. Read more

Love Focus: Your attempts to win someone’s heart can face insurmountable hurdles on the romantic front.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Beige

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

This is the time of your life when you feel really fit and nice. Financial worries are best forgotten, as manna from heaven shows all signs of falling in your lap. Assignment or result submitted by you at work is likely to come under all round praise. A family reunion is on the cards and promises to be enjoyable. Travelling light will help you get more out of a vacation. Read more

Love Focus: A gift from beloved is on the cards and is likely to make your day.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Dark Slate Grey

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Those feeling financially insecure will have a reason to cheer soon. You will manage to establish yourself firmly at work by keeping those who matter on your right side. Health-wise, you will fare much better than before in keeping fit. Happy demeanour is likely to brighten the domestic front. Buying property or getting a house constructed is on the cards for some. Your confidence on the academic front promises to take you to the very top. Read more

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: Lover may compel you for an outing with an offer you just can’t refuse!

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Cream

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Good earning will help you remain financially strong. Good planning will make the task easy on the professional front. This may be the result of a regular healthy routine and balanced diet. A family youngster is likely to add to your prestige by his or her good showing. Travelling will provide a welcome break from the boring everyday routine. Alertness on the academic front will help prevent mistakes. Read more

Love Focus: You will make the day perfect for romance by your naughty ideas!

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Orange

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Worries bogging you down on the financial front are set to subside. Correct assessment of the present business environment will help you in catching the golden goose. Home remedy is likely to prove beneficial in containing a minor ailment. Enjoying time out together will help bring the family closer. You are likely to lead the way on the academic front. Support of someone close will help keep your mood buoyant. Read more

Love Focus: An ex-flame is likely to enter your life once again.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Cream

(Prem Kumar Sharma, Manisha Koushik can be contacted at +91 9216141456, +91 9716145644; Email: psharma@premastrologer.com, support@askmanisha.com)