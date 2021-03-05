Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for March 5

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): Some of you may plan to build a house or buy property shortly. Those pursuing higher studies are likely to excel and can even hope for scholarship. A balanced diet is likely to be the key to regain the fitness momentum. Those into real estate are likely to strike it rich. A call from office may put paid to your plans with family. Family will love the new surroundings and help you in settling down fast. Travelling on a business trip may not bring the expected business.

Love Focus: Romance proves to be a great stress-buster!

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 9, 6, 3

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Virgo

Be careful of: Capricorn

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): A set routine is likely to benefit you on the academic front by helping you keep pace with the class. Disciplined workout and regular breaks are likely to do benefit you on the health front. Good budgeting will keep your coffers brimming on the financial front. You are set to grow professionally and attract new clientele. Just too busy schedule can make you compromise on the family time. Travelling to a distant destination will be fun. Those in the search of a property are likely to get through something really nice.

Love Focus: Candlelight dinner, soft music or whatever else you have in mind may not be enough in pleasing lover!

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 8, 4, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Cancer

Be careful of: Libra

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): An exciting person is likely to brighten the home front. Success is foretold for those travelling out of town or overseas on a business trip. Maintain confidence regarding a property deal being negotiated by you. Good preparation by students will restore their confidence. Nature cure is likely to do wonders for those afflicted with health problems. Your monetary condition remains satisfactory but still, you may not find inner satisfaction. Professionally, there will be no stopping you as you go from strength to strength.

Love Focus: Respect the sentiments of lover instead of forcing your will.

Lucky Colour: Light Gresy

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 5, 12, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Virgo

Be careful of: Taurus

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Some of you may feel happy with the changes brought about on the domestic front. Some of you may have to proceed for an out-of-town official tour at a short notice. There is a fair chance of some property getting allotted to you. Good opportunities will come to those who have cleared a tough competition. You manage to achieve perfect health through self-motivation and hard work. Some of you are likely to initiate a venture that will prove profitable in the long run. At work, you will need to show your colleagues a better and efficient way of handling a task to increase productivity.

Love Focus: Be sensitive to the sensibilities of lover as it can spoil the relationship.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 9, 11, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Aries

Be careful of: Libra

*Leo (July 23-August 23): Those looking for a vacation are likely to start planning one now. This is not the right day to deal in property. Your spiritual endeavors will help bring peace of mind and contentment. Peace of mind is assured today. Be careful with your investments today. Recognition is much in store on the professional front. Doing your own thing at home without interruptions seems difficult today, so plan an alternative venue.

Love Focus: Total bliss is foreseen for those newly in love.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Gemini

Be careful of: Aries

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): A business trip is likely to open many lucrative opportunities for you. Paperwork regarding property is set to get completed soon. A task assigned to you is likely to be completed in a way that impresses all. Health wise you are likely to remain perfectly fit and energetic. You manage to keep expenses within limit in a new project. An unsatisfactory task can make you fall foul with a senior at work. Praise of a family member by someone will make you proud.

Love Focus: Lonely hearts may need to double their efforts to get what they seek!

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 2, 12, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Cancer

Be careful of: Taurus

*Libra (September 24-October 23): It is best to take some advice to take the right direction in a domestic matter. Accompanying someone on a trip will prove most exciting for some. Decisions taken about a property matter now will be important. You are likely to enjoy a surprise party thrown in your honor by your well-wishers. Whatever you are doing to keep yourself fit is likely to prove immensely beneficial. Financial powers of those in authority may get enhanced. Delegating authority will ease the burden off your shoulders.

Love Focus: Spouse or lover may give you the silent treatment over some issue.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 9, 2, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Gemini

Be careful of: Aries

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Spouse or a family member may need your help, so find time to be available. A business trip is likely to bag you a good deal. You will need to get aware of the market situation, if you want to a good bargain for property. Students are likely to fare excellently through a focused approach. Light workout and walk will keep you in a fine fettle. Financial front remains most satisfactory. Financial gains may keep your coffers brimming. Your professional output may be lower than usual today.

Love Focus: Romantic front needs excitement, so churn up some ideas that will draw lover closer to you!

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 12, 18, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Taurus

Be careful of: Cancer

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): High spirits of a family member will prove contagious, bringing cheer to all. Those travelling can face delays due to unforeseen circumstances. Property issues are likely to get settled in your favor. Performance on the academic front can remain below expectations. The magic of thinking big is likely to do wonders for your current financial situation. Stars suggest you to take preventive measures on the health front. Putting in extra hours at work is possible, but you will be able to complete the job.

Love Focus: An exciting time with spouse is indicated for those recently married.

Lucky Colour: Silver

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14, 21

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Libra

Be careful of: Leo

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): This is an excellent day for travelling, especially if you are planning to go to some tourist destination. A property dispute will need to be settled without recourse to the legal process. A chance to study abroad may come to those who had been trying for it for long. Your concern for health will lead you on the path to healthy living. Profits are likely to dip in a business venture and make the financial situation tight. A lucrative deal may slip out of your fingers, if you are not proactive. Organizing a function at home will prove hectic, but enjoyable.

Love Focus: Some of you can be jilted in love, so be prepared to make a fresh beginning.

Lucky Colour: Electric Grey

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 1, 11, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Virgo

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Spouse seems most cooperative now and will support your ideas. Giving company to the one you love on a long journey is possible. Acquiring a new property is on the cards for some. There is a possibility of being invited to a party or function. Those awaiting medical reports will find them perfect. A fine day for those trying to make some money on the side. This is a great day for those looking for a suitable job.

Love Focus: A lot of convincing will be required to make lover consent to your wishes.

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 11, 2, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): A family member is likely to prove a great help around the house. You may become envious regarding someone’s new possession. You are likely to find the day favourable. Meditation will prove a good remedy in countering mental tensions. It is best to consult knowledgeable people before going in for investments. You will find yourself favorably placed on both personal and professional fronts.

Love Focus: You are likely to take the first step on the romantic front and brighten up your love life.

Lucky Colour: Grey

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 8, 12, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Scorpio

Be careful of: Sagittarius

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter