Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for May 04

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20)

An out of town official trip will come as a respite for some. Those who have applied for a house or plot may not prove lucky in the draw. The more interest you show in others, the more interested will they become in you. You may have to keep aside money for something urgent. A new health product may benefit. You are likely to enjoy what you are presently involved in at work. Differences may crop up amongst those living in a joint family.

Love Focus: Steps may be taken to make love life more exciting.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 4, 7, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Pisces

Be careful of: Aquarius

*Taurus (April 21-May 20)

Spirited performance of a family member is likely to make you proud. Delays are foreseen for those travelling long distance by road. Moving to a new location will be like a breath of fresh air. You are likely to remain socially active. Earning is likely to improve and will help ward off an expected financial crunch. You will do well to give your system a break by fasting or eating a special diet. Think twice before giving your opinion at work.

Love Focus: Luck is likely to favour those seeking love, so expect to enjoy a romance-filled day!

Lucky Colour: Grey

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 2, 6, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Libra

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

A family member will be adamant to do things his or her own way, so give way to keep domestic harmony. Misunderstanding threatens to spoil your plans on the romantic front. Be careful in a long distance travel by road. A property issue pending for long is likely to be decided in your favour. Your sympathetic attitude towards someone in need will prove great emotional support.

Financial powers of those in authority may get enhanced. Although not very regular, you will be able to maintain the fitness level. A venture others were apprehensive about will prove profitable.

Love Focus: Your flirtatious nature can cause turbulence on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Deep sky blue

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 9, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Libra

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

A lot is happening on the home front, so expect to enjoy an exciting time today. An out of town business trip may prove a wasted effort, as the deal may slip through your fingers. A property decision will be given in your favour. You are about to get a first hand experience on something you have never tried before. New ventures can be thought of by some, but implementing them can pose difficulties. Monetary problems become a thing of the past. You will take positive steps towards achieving perfect health.

Love Focus: Your caring nature will help your relationship to blossom.

Lucky Colour: Metallic Blue

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 8, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Virgo

Be careful of: Gemini

*Leo (July 23-August 23)

Homemakers are likely to go overboard in getting something done at home and overstep the budget. Travelling may prove therapeutic for some. Selling property at this juncture seems profitable. You will resolve to maintain a positive mental outlook come what may. Financial troubles for those in debt are likely to be over soon. You manage to retain perfect health. Incomplete jobs at work will keep you on your toes throughout the day.

Love Focus: Turn on your charm on the romantic front and rejoice!

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 9, 27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Aries

Be careful of: Taurus

*Virgo (August 24-September 23)

A family issue will need to be tackled diplomatically, if peace is to prevail at home. Travelling with friends will be fun. Keep up your attempts to mend fences with someone close in a property dispute. You may feel liberated from a situation that had shackled you for the past so many days. Financial problems may plague some and compel them to take some desperate measures. Your prime focus at work should be to come in the eye of those who matter. Mood swings will need to be kept in check, before they mar the day.

Love Focus: Love is certainly in the air, but your recklessness in seeking it may put paid to your romantic aspirations.

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 1, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Aries

Be careful of: Libra

*Libra (September 24-October 23)

Today, you are likely to enjoy peace and harmony on the domestic front. Travel is likely to prove profitable. Some of you are set to shift into a bigger house. A change of climate is likely to do you a whale of good.

Financial front promises to remain ever so strong. Some turbulence can be experienced at work as things don’t turn out as expected. Those ailing for sometime will show positive signs of recovery.

Love Focus: Your romantic intentions may not be readily reciprocated, but persistence will pay!

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 1, 4, 7

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Gemini

Be careful of: Taurus

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

You will be able to give a good account of yourself at work through your ability to impress others. Spouse may welcome your suggestions, but only up to a limit. Travelling on a business trip may not bring the expected returns, but you will still benefit. Getting a prestigious membership or invitation is possible for some. It is best to consult knowledgeable people before going in for investments. Those feeling not so good are likely to find positivity entering their lives once again.

Love Focus: An exciting period of courtship is in store for those engaged to get married soon.

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 2, 7, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Virgo

Be careful of: Aries

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

A long vacation with partner is indicated for some. Luck is likely to shine for those who have applied for a house or a plot. It is not really necessary to open your heart to one and all. You will find luck on your side in a financial deal. Health remains satisfactory for those regular in workouts. You may lack interest in whatever you are currently into. You are set to enjoy a great time in a family get-together.

Love Focus: Personal grooming will be of advantage on the romantic front!

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 26, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Libra

Be careful of: Cancer

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

Smooth going is indicated for those on a long journey. Chance of owning property may come to you soon. You will need to be more sensitive to the needs of someone close. Expected payments are likely to get delayed, but will be received. Good health is assured. An approaching deadline can make you nervous. You will be able to infuse fun and gaiety to make the domestic front lively.

Love Focus: Spending time with lover in the lap of nature is indicated.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 13, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Aries

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

Good advice from a family member will work wonders for you. Those lagging behind in studies need to catch up before the burden becomes too heavy to handle. Learn to remain happy. Taking the advice of a friend may benefit you on the investment front. Health matters may take priority over other things. Certain issues may need to be handled with care on the professional front.

Love Focus: A member of the opposite gender is likely to send out positive signals.

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Scorpio

Be careful of: Cancer

*Pisces (February 20-March 20)

You will benefit by taking a break from your regular exercise routine. You may feel ignored in a family get-together and spoil your mood. Flying overseas on a business or leisure trip is indicated. Some of you may add to your list of properties by booking a new one. You may help someone on the social front by assisting in something important. A financial issue is likely to be go in your favour. Your desire for doing something not done before will keep you motivated on the professional front.

Love Focus: You will manage to make the most of a romantic opportunity that comes your way today!

Lucky Colour: Deep sky blue

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 9, 12, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Gemini

Be careful of: Leo

Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for May 03
Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for May 02-May 08
Horoscope Today: Daily horoscope, astrological prediction for May 2
Horoscope Today: Daily horoscope, astrological prediction for May 1 