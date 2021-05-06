Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for May 06

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20)

Someone will remain grateful for your help and guidance at work. Some of you may make new friends and add to your friends’ circle. If you are travelling for a vacation, the journey is likely to add to your excitement. Those appearing for an exam or competition will manage their time well. You will be able to easily blend a new exercise regimen with your daily routine and benefit. You may review investments, just to get the best out of your money.

Love Focus: Positive developments on the romantic front can be expected.

Lucky Colour: Grey

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 11, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Gemini

*Taurus (April 21-May 20)

A job well done will earn you a pat on the back at work. It will be fun doing shopping in the company of friends. An out of town trip with someone special will turn out to be most memorable. Involve yourself more deeply in a property matter. Your ideas on the home front will be appreciated by all.

Taking up an exercise routine seems possible for some and promises to lead them to perfect health. For those feeling the pinch, financial situation is set to improve.

Love Focus: Your feelings for someone may not be reciprocated on the love front.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 16, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Libra

Be careful of: Aries

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

An addition to the family may bring oodles of happiness on the home front. It will be a good idea to delay a property purchase to look for better bargains. Excellent progress is foreseen for those about to appear in an important exam or competition. Those suffering from an ailment will show quick recovery. Businesspersons may find some lucrative opportunities on the horizon. Meticulous efforts are likely to establish you ever so firmly on the professional front.

Love Focus: Spending time with someone you secretly love is foretold and will prove immensely fulfilling.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 8, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Pisces

Be careful of: Taurus

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

Chance to go on an official trip to an interesting place is likely for some. Inheriting some assets is possible for some. You will find the opportunity to strengthen your bonds with people who matter. You will feel healthy and much more energetic than before. Someone’s guidance may be required on the academic front. You are likely to make your mark on the professional front. Family is likely to encourage you to realize your dreams and put your ideas into practice.

Love Focus: A temporary separation with lover is possible due to his or her going out of town.

Lucky Colour: Light Green

Lucky Alphabet: U

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Leo (July 23-August 23)

Homemakers may plan something exciting for the whole family today. If you are planning to visit another city or town, this appears to be a favorable period. Involve a bit more research before putting money in a property you like. You need to pace your progress on the academic front and for you it will not be too difficult. Your special efforts to get back in shape will be successful. Efforts to achieve financial stability meet results. IT & medical professionals are likely to earn well.

Love Focus: Some of you would like to take your relationship to the next level.

Lucky Colour: Beige

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 14, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Gemini

Be careful of: Capricorn

*Virgo (August 24-September 23)

Chance meeting with someone exciting on a journey will make travelling fun. Getting the house renovated is possible. Luck favors you today. You are likely to take up meditation or yoga to avoid mental stress. Money may become a problem and needs to be conserved meticulously. Your innovative ideas are likely to be implemented at work. A negative person at home may upset the domestic environment.

Love Focus: You are likely to take a step forward in your quest for romance.

Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 9, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Scorpio

Be careful of: Cancer

*Libra (September 24-October 23)

You are likely to pick up the threads on the professional or academic front and resolve to give it your best. Those entrusted with an important job on the home front will manage to deliver it in an efficient manner. Time is ripe to take the first step in acquiring property. Those suffering from an ailment for long will find positive improvement in their health. You will be able to meet a deadline without much problem today.

Love Focus: Plans of a romantic evening may be dashed due to lover’s reluctance.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 3, 7, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Virgo

Be careful of: Leo

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

This is the day to relax and take things easy, so get down to making your home environment tranquil. You may think in terms of buying or selling property, as stars appear favourable. A party or a gathering may find you at your impressive best. Fitness freaks are likely to reap rich benefits with a new workout regimen. You may decide to wait for better options for investing your money. A new colleague may not share your enthusiasm for your favorite project.

Love Focus: Those seeking love may need to cast their net wider to get lucky.

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 11, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Pisces

Be careful of: Taurus

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

You may be called upon to undertake a journey out of town. You are likely to strike a good bargain in buying a major item for the house. You will find confidence returning on the academic front in facing an impending exam or competition. Health remains satisfactory through your own efforts. A dip in earning is visualized for those in business. Someone is likely to do you a good turn today. You may find it difficult to convince a family member regarding something you want to achieve.

Love Focus: A relationship on the romantic front is likely to grow stronger through mutual efforts.

Lucky Colour: Grey

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 6, 26

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Virgo

Be careful of: Leo

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

Family life promises to cruise along smoothly. An opportunity for a leisure trip may come to some. Your inspiration will serve some youngsters well on the academic front. Regular workouts promise good health for you. Those playing the stocks can expect the day to turn out profitable. A thorough preparation will be needed for delivering a professional presentation.

Love Focus: Lover may not share your romantic aspirations, but persistence may pay!

Lucky Colour: Deep sky blue

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 8, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

Planning something for the house may get you and spouse totally involved. Young couple may plan an exciting trip. Property owners can expect good returns from a property deal. You will be able to revive old connections with someone influential on the social front. No problems are foreseen regarding health. Chance of losing money in betting or stocks appears likely. A complex issue at work may be taken up by you today, but you may not be able to make much headway.

Love Focus: Partner may win you over by his or her care and concern on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 9, 27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Virgo

*Pisces (February 20-March 20)

Success of a family member is likely to prove most fulfilling. An enjoyable time is foreseen for those undertaking a long journey. A new house or apartment is likely to be acquired by some. Your contribution to society is likely to get recognized and win you fame. Avoid excesses, if you want to retain good health. Financial front is likely to get strengthened as past investments mature. Those trying to disturb you at work will not succeed in their designs.

Love Focus: Some more wait is indicated on the marriage market for those eligible.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 8, 19

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Scorpio

Love Focus: Positive developments on the romantic front can be expected. Lucky Colour: Grey Lucky Alphabet: L Friendly Numbers: 11, 18 Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio Be careful of: Gemini *Taurus (April 21-May 20) A job well done will earn you a pat on the back at work. It will be fun doing shopping in the company of friends. An out of town trip with someone special will turn out to be most memorable. Involve yourself more deeply in a property matter. Your ideas on the home front will be appreciated by all. Taking up an exercise routine seems possible for some and promises to lead them to perfect health. For those feeling the pinch, financial situation is set to improve. 