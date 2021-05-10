Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for May 10

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20)

A suitable marriage proposal for someone in the family is likely to be received. An overseas journey may materialise. Acquisition of property is in the pipeline for some. A set routine is likely to benefit you on the academic front by helping you keep pace with the class. Good financial management will help ward off an impending financial crunch. Support of a well wisher at work will help you in charting the corporate seas with ease

Love Focus: Your plans for an outing with lover may have to be changed at the last minute due to the family pressure.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Pisces

Be careful of: Capricorn

*Taurus (April 21-May 20)

Family will be most supportive in whatever you are doing. If you are undertaking a long journey, it will be in your interest to take someone along. There is a likelihood of shifting to a new house or a new city for some. Those feeling monetarily insecure will have nothing to worry about. Those unwell will require to pay extra attention to their health. Those suffering pay cuts may not be able to find other avenues of earning. You may be pulled up at work for something that you have failed to achieve; maintain your cool, you will be able to deliver soon

Love Focus: You may need to take positive steps to bring romance back into your life.

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 5, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Virgo

Be careful of: Leo

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

You will need to manage your funds well to organize a family function. Those on a vacation can spend the day in a most boring place. A set routine is likely to benefit you on the academic front by helping you keep pace with the class.

A new line of treatment may be tried out by some for curing a bodily ailment. Moneywise you get lucky, as wealth comes your way. A change at workplace may be necessitated due to a dip in performance.

Love Focus: Taking lover for a romantic evening out cannot be ruled out, so expect an enjoyable time.

Lucky Colour: Electric Grey

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 3, 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Leo

Be careful of: Libra

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

A positive frame of mind will help you in resolving a family issue in an amicable manner. A chance for overseas travel may come to you. A windfall can be expected for those disposing of property, but they will have to be careful while investing this money. You will need to be quick in whatever you have undertaken on the academic front. Health remains good. A bonus or increment is on the cards, but may face some delays. An important project or assignment you had been hoping for comes your way on the professional front.

Love Focus: You will be able to sort out the differences with lover and give your relationship a new lease of life.

Lucky Colour: Dark Brown

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 11, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Aquarius

Be careful of: Aries

*Leo (July 23-August 23)

Total support of a family member may be required in sorting out a domestic matter. A property dispute may make some knock the court’s door. A set routine is likely to benefit you on the academic front by helping you keep pace with the class. Health wise, this looks to be a great day. Those seeking monetary help may meet with partial success. You are likely to make the professional situation favourable by playing your cards well.

Love Focus: Someone who has an immense liking for you is likely to do something special for you.

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 7, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aries

Be careful of: Gemini

*Virgo (August 24-September 23)

A family outing may need to be given a miss due to prior commitment. Travelling, especially by train, may prove hectic. Real estate agents may hit it rich in property deals. Taking help from someone clued up on the academic front will help clarify your mind. A new exercise routine will work fine in improving your health. Earning on the side is likely to improve the financial situation. Work that is close to your heart is likely to come your way on the professional front and make your day.

Love Focus: Your indifferent attitude towards lover may have serious repercussions on your romantic relationship, so be warned.

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Aquarius

Be careful of: Taurus

*Libra (September 24-October 23)

An exciting trip is possible. You are likely to find a perfect getaway for rest and relaxation. Outdoor activities promise to give you a time of your life.

Remaining fit by daily workouts is set to make you a reservoir of energy. Good financial management will help ward off an impending financial crunch. Today you may not be able to achieve much on the professional front.

Love Focus: Love life will be satisfactory, especially for the newlyweds.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 13, 27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Cancer

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

Today, you may find yourself much focussed to complete all the pending work. A piece of good news awaits some on the domestic front. Some of you will get the opportunity of visiting someplace exciting today. Chances of adding a new property is possible. Some good health options chosen by you will keep you in good physical condition. Luck is likely to favour you on the financial front and bring in money.

Love Focus: A small gift to lover on the romantic front will prove to be most thoughtful.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 2, 6, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Pisces

Be careful of: Taurus

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

An enjoyable trip is on the cards. Someone’s positive vibes may have a favourable effect on you. Good eating habits are likely to be adopted by some just to keep a lifestyle disease at bay. Some of you may need to cut corners for repaying a loan. Your status on the professional front is set to rise. A showdown with parents or siblings cannot be ruled out.

Love Focus: Romantic front remains rosy and provide you a sense of great fulfillment.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 26, 28

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Leo

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

This is the day when you can find everything topsy-turvy on the professional front. Setting the house in order may become the priority of homemakers today. Purchase or development of property is on the cards for some. Chance meeting with a childhood friend in a journey is possible. Joining a study group on the academic front will be a step in the right direction. Excellent returns from previous investments can be expected and will add to your wealth.

Love Focus: Your good intentions may be misunderstood by the loved one today, so exercise caution.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Aries

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

A family get-together will provide an excellent opportunity to meet people you have not met in years. Your choice of a holiday destination will prove most exciting for those accompanying you. Correct decisions on the academic front will keep you totally in control of things.You are likely to adopt a fitness programme that matches your lifestyle. You can expect a favourable outcome of a problem involving money. You will need to be at your peak efficiency to tackle things at work today.

Love Focus: A good understanding is likely to develop between the newlyweds!

Lucky Colour: Light Green

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 10, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Virgo

Be careful of: Libra

*Pisces (February 20-March 20)

Finding time for a side business may pose a challenge. Homemakers are likely to get a free hand with their creativity. Renovating the house may be on your mind. Your success on the academic front is likely to be lauded by all.

Meditation will prove a good remedy in countering mental tensions. An overseas partnership will bear fruit and help expand business.

Love Focus: A chance for an outing with lover finally arrives.

Lucky Colour: Electric Grey

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 5, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini

Support of a well wisher at work will help you in charting the corporate seas with ease

Love Focus: Your plans for an outing with lover may have to be changed at the last minute due to the family pressure. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Alphabet: K Friendly Numbers: 6, 9 Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Pisces Be careful of: Capricorn *Taurus (April 21-May 20) Family will be most supportive in whatever you are doing. If you are undertaking a long journey, it will be in your interest to take someone along. There is a likelihood of shifting to a new house or a new city for some. Those feeling monetarily insecure will have nothing to worry about. Those unwell will require to pay extra attention to their health. 