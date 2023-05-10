Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for May 10, 2023

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Academic front seems promising, as you are able to score over competitors. Plan your expenditure in detail to keep within the budget. Domestic front may find you in the exciting company of friends and relations. A journey to a distant location proves most refreshing and rejuvenating. This is the right time to take up healthy habits to remain fit. You may feel blessed by getting a good bargain in real estate.

Love Focus: Attempts to resurrect your dull love life may require more efforts.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Saffron

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Your current circumstances allow you to spend on luxury and leisurely pursuits. Take time out to cheer someone up, as he or she may be feeling out of sorts. Some of you may be celebrating an achievement of a family youngster. Doing well in academics is likely to open many doors for you, but choose carefully. Today, spending time with your loved one may require some planning. Eating right will keep all your systems on the go.

Love Focus: A love-at-first-sight situation promises ‘goose-pimply’ excitement!

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Blue

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Your helpful gesture is likely to floor someone, who may not be in good terms with you currently. Someone with whom you had lost contact may bump into you after a long time. Despite efforts, you may not be able to implement an important decision at work. Those with the desire to make quick money can expect to have a field day today. You are likely to enjoy a short trip to someplace out of town.

Love Focus: With you around there will be nothing but excitement on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Green

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Don’t rely too much on your gut feeling, especially in matters financial. Those undertaking a long journey may not find the going smooth. A kind of uncertainty on the academic front may keep you ill at ease. Those exploring the markets abroad may find the right contacts. Don’t neglect work on any pretext. A property issue is likely to be resolved amicably.

Love Focus: Someone is likely to get attracted to you and may even befriend you.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Purple

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

You will get your way by being persistent enough, but avoid coercive tactics. Workplace frustrations can adversely affect your performance. Avoid impulsiveness in matters that require deliberations. Bargain well to avoid paying higher than the market price. A family friend will help you out of a tight corner on the domestic front. Those adopting yoga or an exercise regime are likely to discover the benefits for themselves.

Love Focus: Helping out someone from the opposite camp may blossom into romance!

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Magenta

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Taking a short cut on the academic front is not advisable for students. Burden of loan eases, as you pay the last instalment. Your enthusiasm to lend a helping hand is likely to be appreciated. Your encouragement will help a family youngster to excel. Much fun awaits those who are planning a short vacation. Good tenants will end the draught for some house owners looking to rent their premises.

Love Focus: Don’t neglect to strengthen your romantic ties with the one you love.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Pink

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

This is a good day to organise a function and invite all your loved ones. You may be put under observation on the academic front. Light exercise will do you good. Good relations will help in managing a transfer to your chosen location. Travelling in a group will prove most enjoyable. Buying property or getting one in inheritance is likely for some.

Love Focus: Chances of finding a life partner cannot be ruled out for some.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Red

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

You will need to send the right signals, if you want to give the right impression. Maintaining good relations with old associates will prove a big boon. Starting something new on the work front today has a fifty-fifty chance of success. A maturing insurance policy may come to your rescue by providing you extra money. Avoid going on a crash diet, as it can affect health adversely.

Love Focus: You are romantic by nature and will keep the fires of passion burning in your love life.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Silver

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Garnering financial support for a business project assumes importance, so take timely action. A family event may keep you entertained. Take measures to circumvent the red tape to get the job done. Not so good time that had been troubling you on the academic front is likely to disappear soon. Those travelling may become unwell during the journey, if not careful. Don’t goof off at work, as you are being watched.

Love Focus: You are likely to charm your way into somebody’s heart!

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Orange

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

You will be at liberty to do your own thing today, as work pressure shows all signs of easing. Unforeseen hurdles may come your way on the academic front and need to be dealt with. Previous investments will make you financially secure. Someone unwell may take some more time for total recovery. Those travelling can expect a comfortable journey. Some of you may be in the final stages of acquiring a property.

Love Focus: Don’t treat romance as another chore, spend time together and let the feelings grow.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: White

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

This is a good day to pursue matters pertaining to health. A fine day is foreseen for those trying to make some money on the side. Prospects of joining a prestigious company or institute brighten for some. Some of you are likely to meet family after a long separation. Some of you can opt for a family package tour to go on a vacation. If buying property is on your mind, you are likely to find something that suits your pocket.

Love Focus: Those seeking love may get lucky and find somebody suitable.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Maroon

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

You may be in for some perks on the professional front. The academic front seems promising, as you are able to score over competitors. Plan your expenditure in detail to keep it within the budget. The domestic front may find you in the exciting company of friends and relations. A journey to a distant location proves most refreshing and rejuvenating. This is the right time to take up healthy habits to remain fit.

Love Focus: You will take steps to strengthen the romantic bonds.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Peach