Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for May 10, 2024

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone's personality. Wouldn't it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what's going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

Neglect on the health front can prove expensive for you. Good earning opportunities will be near enough for you to seize them. A prestigious assignment is yours, if you play your cards well. A small family get-together will prove most enjoyable. A trip with friends will not only be exciting, but refreshing too. Time management on the academic front assumes great importance for you now.

Love Focus: Some of you may turn innovative to cater to the romantic mood of your partner!

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

A healthy bank balance will allow you to buy a major item. You will get a free hand to exercise your authority on the professional front. Planning something for the family will prove most exciting. Improvement in earning is foreseen for some. House owners will succeed in earning a good rent from their property. Resuming academic pursuits with gusto is likely for some in the wake of growing competition.

Love Focus: A romantic trip is on the cards and is likely to prove most entertaining.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Cream

An ailment may recur due to sheer negligence and trouble you. Your power to convince can swing a deal in your favour. Arguments and disagreements with co-workers or seniors may get you all upset. Those suffering in a joint family can decide to move away. You may convert an official trip into a family trip. Something you are not familiar with may fool you on the academic front, but persistence will pay. Success is foretold in whatever you set out to achieve today.

Love Focus: Exchanging sweet nothings with your sweetheart is likely and will make your day.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

You may seriously consider joining a gym or starting a fitness regimen. Good budgeting will help you overcome a cash crunch without any worries. A meeting or seminar at work can keep you engaged. If you are looking for peace on the home front, you are in luck. Travelling to meet someone close is on the cards for some. A new addition in the form of an asset is likely to be acquired.

Love Focus: The company of the one you love will help you unwind.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Peach

You will manage to keep a step ahead of getting unwell! Steady income from savings may come in handy for a child’s tuition. It will be important to bring the erring to the book just to maintain the workplace decorum. Planning something for the family will prove most exciting. Taking a spin in a new vehicle is likely to excite you no end. Today’s the day for those thinking of buying or selling property. You may be found wanting in a specific subject on the academic front.

Love Focus: Someone’s attention may prove distracting, but may kick start a budding romance!

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Magenta

You will need to remain careful about your health in this changing season. Those trying to raise loans from various sources will succeed. You are out to achieve something big in your professional sphere today. A family get-together or an outing with family and friends will prove exciting. Setting up a new house or getting one built will give an immense sense of achievement. Higher studies may beckon some freshly out of college.

Love Focus: Your initiative on the romantic front will work wonders!

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Light Green

Coming back in shape will pose difficulties, but nothing that you cannot overcome. You manage to stabilise expenses and bring yourself into the saving mode. A recent achievement on the professional front will prove to be a feather in your cap. You will succeed in resolving a family dispute amicably and with a human touch. A property matter will be amicably resolved. Students will get the subject of their choice in a desired institute.

Love Focus: Forming a new relationship on the romantic front is an exciting possibility.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Today, you may feel much more energetic than before. Wealth comes to you in the form of a gift or legacy. Your balanced approach to workplace problems is likely to make you popular. You are likely to enjoy a show or an outing with family. A popular location is likely to be enjoyed by some. Some of you can prepare for a new life on the academic front. The repair work of the house will be completed to your satisfaction.

Love Focus: Those in love are likely to have fun with an opposite number.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Dark Green

Someone competent is likely to be found by those with a medical problem. Your self-discipline in spending will help fatten your bank balance. The day proves excellent for you, both personally and professionally. Those wanting to study abroad or out of town will find the family supportive. A property issue may be settled in your favour. A celebration may get underway for someone specific today.

Love Focus: Good showing in an exam or an interview will get you firmly on the path to success.

Lucky Number:1

Lucky Colour: Orange

A quick recovery is foreseen for those ailing. The loan you have applied for may be sanctioned soon. Encouraging developments on the career front are foreseen for some. Planning something for the family will prove most exciting. Overseas travel is indicated for some. You are likely to benefit from a property-related matter. Admission to the institution of your choice is indicated for some.

Love Focus: Your splendid suggestion is likely to be lapped up by a lover.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Golden

Health problems dogging you for a long is set to disappear soon. The financial front is set to become strong for some investors. An official trip materialises and opens the doors for newer opportunities. Meeting folks on leave is likely for those separated from family. You are likely to stand head and shoulders above the rest in academic performance. Socially, you will be able to enlarge your circle of friends.

Love Focus: Those planning an outing with a lover are slated to have a good time.

Lucky Number:3

Lucky Colour: Brown

You are likely to keep fit by keeping yourself active. Money from previous investments is likely to be received soon. This is the right time on the career front to strike when the iron is hot. Homemakers can involve themselves in improving the home environment. Taking studies lightly can make you a struggler. You may find it difficult to wriggle out of a social commitment.

Love Focus: Care and support of spouse or lover will provide a sense of immense fulfilment.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Red