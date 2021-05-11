Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for May 11

Aries (March 21-April 20)

A vacation may materialise and prove most enjoyable. Many ups and downs are foreseen in a legal issue, so don’t get too hopeful. You will deliver on the academic front and add to your reputation. A distinct improvement in fitness can be expected. The chance of profiting from something you have thought of is possible, but not without efforts. Working on the side may be on your mind but you may not be able to find much time for it. Work on clearing off the misunderstandings on the family front.

Love Focus: You will succeed in impressing the one you secretly love.

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 4, 7

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Libra

Be careful of: Leo





Taurus (April 21-May 20)

Apply for leaves right away if planning a vacation. Be thorough with the documentation if planning to buy a property. This is the time to put in an extra bit on the academic front. You may have to plan your expenses well to remain within the budget. The intensity, with which you had progressed towards your goal is set to increase. Some of you may entertain a family guest today.

Love Focus: There is a risk of losing the attention of lover, if you are not careful.

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Cancer

Be careful of: Virgo





Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

A family vacation may be too rushed up to turn enjoyable. A property decision will be given in your favour. A chance to study abroad may come to those who had been trying for it for long. A changed routine will be good for overall health. There will be no escaping an essential expenditure, but it is likely to upset your home budget. A family member’s advice is likely to benefit you.

Love Focus: Those looking for romance will need to tread the path a bit more deliberately.

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Leo

Be careful of: Aries





Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

Some of you can expect good advice from someone close on an important matter. You are likely to get a fantastic opportunity to buy a prime piece of real estate or a premium vehicle of your choice. Arranging a meeting with someone influential appears possible now. Buying a new gadget or appliance is possible. Some positive changes at workplace are foreseen. A balanced diet and total abstinence from junk food is the need of the hour for some.

Love Focus: Those in love can expect a scintillating time.

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 3, 7

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Scorpio

Be careful of: Libra





Leo (July 23-August 23)

An exciting person is likely to brighten the home front. Be careful about personal security in a long journey, as chances of loss cannot be ruled out. Selling property at this juncture seems profitable. Mental calmness through meditation can be expected. Some past dues may materialise now and beef up your bank balance. You will need to be at your convincing best to swing a deal in your favour on the professional front.

Love Focus: Love life is set to improve on all parameters.

Lucky Colour: Olive Green

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 1, 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Virgo

Be careful of: Pisces





Virgo (August 24-September 23)

A golden opportunity to travel overseas may come to some. Ancestral property may become a source of pride for you. Your experiment with a home remedy will prove successful. Financial problems facing you will become a thing of the past soon. You will be able to make the right kind of environment on the professional front for smooth functioning. Your fair play will be much appreciated in a family situation.

Love Focus: An encounter with someone from the opposite camp may raise the hopes for a budding romance.

Lucky Colour: Dark Green

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 7, 9, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Pisces

Be careful of: Taurus





Libra (September 24-October 23)

A marriage or birth is likely to bring happiness at home. Those on a vacation may get to see some new places. Luck showers happiness for those looking for a property. Hard work and sleepless nights on the academic front may become necessary for some. You will be able to remain fit. It is best to consult knowledgeable people before going in for investments. Someone in the organisation may contest your performance and may even question your competence.

Love Focus: More efforts may be required to bring romance in your life.

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 9, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Capricorn

Be careful of: Cancer





Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

A family elder’s opinion may appear unjust upfront, but it will have great merit. You may get invited to a party or a do that may entail travelling afar. Someone may contest a property acquired through inheritance. Some of you are likely to go all out to make a mark on the academic front. Your new initiatives will prove effective in coming back in shape. Money needs to be conserved, as a cash crunch appears imminent. All your attempts at a fresh beginning or turning over a new leaf are likely to face unforeseen hurdles.

Love Focus: Those in love are in for a satisfying time.

Lucky Colour: Dark Green

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 2, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Pisces

Be careful of: Aries





Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

An outing with friends is foreseen for some and will be great fun. Chances of an immovable asset coming your way through inheritance cannot be ruled out. Higher studies can beckon some and may even get them into a premier institution. Condition of those recuperating from surgery will improve quickly. Financial front promises to remain ever so strong. You may find your concentration and focus wavering today at work. Someone may expect you to cater to his or her whims on the domestic front.

Love Focus: You are likely to get ignored by someone you secretly love.

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 27, 29

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Cancer

Be careful of: Gemini





Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

A family member may throw a tantrum on some issue at home and make you see red, but handle the situation tactfully. Keep travel options open-ended. A property applied for may become an albatross around your neck. Someone’s company on the academic front will help infuse some excitement in your life. A home remedy may prove effective in curing a persistent health problem. Expected payments are likely to get delayed, but will be received. A business tour will prove most fruitful and will bring exciting business opportunities your way.

Love Focus: Chance meeting with someone may turn into a long-term

romantic relationship.

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 6, 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Virgo

Be careful of: Scorpio





Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

A family member may throw a tantrum on some issue at home and make you see red, but handle the situation tactfully. Keep travel options open-ended. A property applied for may become an albatross around your neck. Someone’s company on the academic front will help infuse some excitement in your life. Health remains good. Financial gains may keep your coffers brimming. It may seem difficult to get rid of someone who is now proving to be a pest. A tricky situation on the domestic front will be successfully tackled.

Love Focus: Love life remains satisfactory.

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 15, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Capricorn

Be careful of: Cancer





Pisces (February 20-March 20)

Undertake long-distance travel today. Keep up your attempts to mend fences with someone close in a property dispute. Your reputation is set to grow on the academic front. Health remains satisfactory. You will find luck on your side in a financial deal. Your dedication at work will be rewarded in full measure. You may not be able to provide the kind of support you want for a family youngster.

Love Focus: Sharing intimate moments with partner is possible and will prove immensely fulfilling.

Lucky Colour: Sandy Brown

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 8, 9, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Libra

Be careful of: Virgo

