Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for May 11, 2024

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Seasonal changes may lay you up in bed with illness. You will need to utilise your money judiciously. You are prone to commit some errors at work today, so remain vigilant. You will find parents supportive in all your endeavours. Your spirit of adventure promises to take you out on a happening trip. You may feel blessed by getting a good bargain in real estate.

Love Focus: Romantic mood may wane as you get busy with other priorities.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Pink

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Meditation will prove a good remedy in countering mental tensions. Don’t trust anyone with your money as loss is foreseen. An argument at work threatens to leave a bad taste in the mouth. The achievements of a youngster will make the family proud. You may set out on a pilgrimage with someone close. Some of you may be in the final stages of acquiring a property. Your success on the academic front is likely to be lauded by all.

Love Focus: The moodiness of a lover threatens to spoil a romantic evening out.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Silver

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

An exercise regime will ensure fitness. Your skills are likely to bring you to the notice of people who matter. Your involvement on the domestic front will be much appreciated. Stars for travel look bright and you may go ahead with your plans. Those surveying for accommodation are likely to find a suitable one. An investment may give as much returns as was anticipated. Help from a stranger may save you from a tight spot.

Love Focus: A most wonderful time can be expected in the company of a lover.

Lucky Number:2

Lucky Colour: Cream

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

A new workout regime will serve your purpose excellently. This is not the day to invest based purely on gut feeling. You manage to effectively overcome a competitive situation at work. You may plan a surprise party for a family youngster. Your desire to visit a tourist destination is likely to be fulfilled soon. A gift or surprise from someone close is likely to lift your spirits.

Love Focus: Sharing and caring will make the romantic front most fulfilling.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

It may become difficult to find time for family today. Those unwell may neglect to take medicine and prolong their illness. Repayment of a loan can prove difficult, but you will find a way around it. Don’t be argumentative at work as this can go against you. There is a chance of making plans for a trip with friends. You will be able to spare funds for the upkeep of a property. You will deliver on the academic front and add to your reputation.

Love Focus: Those looking for love will find luck favouring them today.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Yellow

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

A new line of treatment may be tried out by some for curing a bodily ailment. Those trying to boost income will have to figure out newer ways. The work pace will be to your liking on the professional front. You may not feel welcomed in a family get-together. Plans to visit someone abroad may be afoot for some. Offers on the property front may start coming now.

Love Focus: Your love life promises to cruise along smoothly.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Purple

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

A distinct improvement in fitness can be expected. Raising capital can pose difficulties, but nothing is insurmountable. This is the right time to open a new business venture. Your decisions on the domestic front are likely to bring in positive changes. There is a good chance of planning an outing today with someone close. Pending paperwork concerning a property will be completed. Some of you are likely to go all out to make a mark on the academic front

Love Focus: Some of you can get romantically involved.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Saffron

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Be particular about hygiene, especially if eating out. Raising capital can pose difficulties, but nothing is insurmountable. Those in the travel sector can find the business improving. This is an excellent day for an outing with friends. A short journey can be extended, but you won’t face much difficulty. Someone may seek your advice on a property matter and gain from it. Your reputation is set to grow on the academic front.

Love Focus: Love may beckon, but you will be able to retain your focus.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Health remains satisfactory for those regular in workouts. A challenge on the financial front can add to your tension. An ego clash on the work front cannot be ruled out for some. Family front is likely to become a lively place soon. Much fun awaits those who are planning a short vacation. House owners may find a suitable tenant for their property. Joining a study group on the academic front will be a step in the right direction.

Love Focus: Love life will prove most fulfilling, as loving bonds strengthen.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Brown

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Negligence on the health front is to be avoided. You can receive part payment of a loaned amount. Your professional skills are likely to be acknowledged at work. The strain on the family budget cannot be ruled out. Religious-minded will derive much mental solace by visiting a religious place. You can become the proud owner of a property. Much enjoyment is in store for some on the academic front.

Love Focus: Someone of the opposite gender is likely to feel attracted towards you.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Yellow

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Those facing health problems need to monitor their health constantly. The day seems profitable when you can make some money. Professionally you are likely to excel and rub shoulders with the best. Changes on the domestic front cannot be ruled out for some. You may plan a short trip to meet someone close. This is an excellent day for purchasing property. Your efforts on the academic front are likely to be lauded.

Love Focus: This is the right time to attract someone you have a fascination for.

Lucky Number:8

Lucky Colour: White

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Those trying to come back in shape may face an uphill task. The money you had been waiting for is finally released. You will need to give your all to a project for it to succeed. Out-of-town visitors will make your home lively. Outdoor types may opt for a trekking expedition. The current residence is likely to be renovated. On the academic front, recognition is possible in your chosen field.

Love Focus: Love may knock at your door for those looking for it.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Peach