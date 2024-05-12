All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for May 12, 2024

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Good budgeting will help in keeping the expenditure under control. Misunderstandings cropping up on the domestic front will be resolved. Your changed mental attitude will have a positive fallout on the health front. You may be in two minds regarding a journey. You are likely to have the time of your life in a do or a get-together. A deal that was all but lost is likely to come back to you.

Love Focus: Beauty care will keep some in the reckoning on the romantic front!

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Brown

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Slowing the pace of life will have a beneficial effect on health. You may spend on things which you shouldn’t. Business people may find the business going downhill with supply exceeding demand. Your tender words will help soothe the frayed nerves of a family member. Driving to the countryside will prove rejuvenating, but be careful to avoid exposure. You manage to turn the tables on your adversaries.

Love Focus: Lover’s loving embrace will help you forget your troubles.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Blue

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Your go-getting ways will be much appreciated by all. You may have to juggle travel and office today. Home will be a happy place to be in as love and affection is exchanged amongst the family. Retail store owners will manage to attract more clientele. You have the money but consider it well before spending it on something expensive. You can be seized by the desire to gain perfect health.

Love Focus: Lover’s romantic ideas may simply amaze you, so just follow the directions!

Lucky Number:5

Lucky Colour: Green

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Body aches and pains troubling you for the last few days will disappear. Saving money may become important at this juncture. Family will be loving and caring, and cater to your needs. You can accept someone’s invitation to spend a few days out of town. Chances of getting a better break are likely for some. Your image on the social front is set to rise.

Love Focus: Fine cuisine, soft music and candlelight are certain to bring lovers closer.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Light Red

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

A change of diet will make you feel more energetic. The financial front looks okay, but don’t let up on savings. Family life will be endearing and tempt you to spend more time at home. Today, you will need to set out early to reach your destination in time. Those in social work are likely to receive recognition for their good work. You may become the star of a sporting event.

Love Focus: The lover is likely to share romantic feelings and give you quality time.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Good dietary control and a set routine adopted by you is certain to lead to total fitness. You are likely to spend more than the budgeted amount in buying something big. Happiness will be found in togetherness on the home front. Your commuting time is likely to be reduced today as someone offers you a lift. An invitation to a function or party will find you in your element. Something new started will be completed satisfactorily.

Love Focus: Time spent with your lover today will be most refreshing.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Light Red

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

You will benefit by taking a break from your regular exercise routine. You have the money, but you need to be judicious in spending it. You can be instrumental in organising a family get-together. Night driving appears risky today, so avoid it if you can. You will be able to restore your faith in someone, who had erred in the past. Keeping someone informed about an important issue will ease the burden on your shoulders.

Love Focus: Newlyweds will have eyes only for each other today!

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Magenta

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Eating right and a disciplined life will be the key to your good health. Consider well before making decisions that involve money. Good news is in store for the earning member of the family. Keep your cool on the road as road rage cannot be ruled out. This is an ideal time to start something new, so don’t wait and begin now. Spotlight will be on you at a function attended by you.

Love Focus: Your old love interest can appear out of nowhere to brighten your day.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Pink

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Irregular hours can tell on your health, so set your life in order. Money will no longer be elusive as you are about to experience a windfall. A lot of time can be wasted in dropping someone off in your vehicle. Remaining away from all domestic controversies will help retain your peace of mind. You may plan out a short break, just to bring some excitement into your life. This is a good time for meeting someone, who can be of immense help to you.

Love Focus: Those looking for love may succumb to someone’s charms soon!

Lucky Number:11

Lucky Colour: Cream

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

You will be regular in your workout and enjoy good health. Economically, you will be able to make yourself quite comfortable. The family will be most supportive and give timely advice. Your way with words is likely to win many admirers. A function on the social front is likely to have you under the spotlight. Your ideas and suggestions will be appreciated by those who matter. You will manage to keep a step ahead of your rivals.

Love Focus: A passionate evening cannot be ruled out for some.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Orange

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Outside help in coming back in shape is likely to work wonders. Don’t spend irresponsibly as a cash crunch can come your way. Enjoying togetherness with family cannot be ruled out for some. Some problems are foreseen in a journey. This is the time for spiritual awakening for the religious-minded. Something pending for long is likely to be completed.

Love Focus: Love life is set to become promising as you find your mate.

Lucky Number:5

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Health-wise you are not likely to face any problems. Financially you may need to be more secure than you are now. You will be able to manage things well on the domestic front. Reservation can become a problem for those setting out on a journey, but things are likely to brighten up. An exciting phase begins in your life, so make the most of it! This is the time when you are likely to earn fame on the social front.

Love Focus: Those seeking love are likely to stumble upon it soon!

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Light Purple