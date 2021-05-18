Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for May 18

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20)

A trip to your childhood place will prove to be a trip down the memory lane. Real estate agents can expect a good commission from a deal. Professionals will get the chance to make good money today. Your active lifestyle will help keep minor ailments at bay. You will need to muster all your persuasive powers to swing a deal in your favour.

Love Focus: Your plans for spending time together may be dashed due to the moodiness of lover.

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Pisces

Be careful of: Leo

*Taurus (April 21-May 20)

You are likely to remain on a sound footing, as far as finances are concerned. You will get benefitted on the health front by following health-conscious people. Recruiters will need extra efforts to attract the right material. You can offend spouse or a family member today and spoil the domestic environment. An entertaining time is ahead for those on a conducted tour. Paperwork regarding property is set to get completed soon. You will be able to avoid an obvious pitfall on the academic front through the advice of a workplace senior.

Love Focus: There is a likelihood of opening up your heart on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Aries

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

Financially, this appears to be an excellent day, as you receive all your outstanding payments. Handsome earnings are foreseen for those associated with the fashion and textile industry. Changing the décor of the house may be on your mind. A journey may prove far from comfortable for those travelling long distance. Adopt a wait and watch policy regarding buying or selling of property. Something achieved on the academic front is likely to keep you in an upbeat mood today.

Love Focus: Be sensitive to the sensibilities of lover as it can spoil the relationship.

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Sagittarius

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

You may not be able to afford something big for the house immediately, so wait for some more time. Walking down the memory lane with a childhood friend or relative will prove most enjoyable. Success is foreseen in achieving your aim on the academic front. Following in someone's footsteps on the health front, just to attain total fitness, is a distinct possibility. An excellent day is foreseen, especially on the financial front, as you get bestowed with the Midas touch. Those in charge at work are in for a pat on the back for pushing things.

Love Focus: Meeting an exciting person on the romantic front is likely for some.

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Taurus

Be careful of: Aries

*Leo (July 23-August 23)

A family gathering will give you a chance of meeting people you generally don't remain in touch with. Those thinking of buying property can find some good bargains. On the academic front, you may find your competitors getting the better of you. Excellent result from an exercise regimen is likely to make you a workout addict. A major purchase may make a dent in your savings, but will help in keeping up with the Joneses! Your handling of a man-management situation at work will smoothen many ruffled feathers.

Love Focus: Lovers are likely to experience immense fulfillment.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Scorpio

Be careful of: Taurus

*Virgo (August 24-September 23)

Some wait is definitely foreseen for those expecting raise or a promotion. Mutual efforts with spouse will ensure that harmony prevails on the domestic front. An enjoyable vacation is in store for some. Downswing in the market can motivate you to invest in property. An outstanding payment you have been waiting for long may finally be received. Daily workouts promise to work wonders for your health, but you will need to be regular.

Love Focus: You are likely to floor the opposite gender by your charm.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Scorpio

Be careful of: Gemini

*Libra (September 24-October 23)

Convincing a family member may not be as easy as it seems. Don't get careless on the road. Getting along with friends and relatives is likely to make the day more interesting. Keeping up with daily workouts is certain to keep you fit and energetic. You will be able to evaluate all options correctly before investing and benefit. A profitable day is foreseen for those involved in playing the stocks or betting.

Love Focus: Your caring nature will help your relationship blossom.

Lucky Colour: Rose

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 11, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Capricorn

Be careful of: Aries

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

A jump in salary or an increment cannot be ruled out for some and will make you much more financially secure, than before. Strong will power will be instrumental in keeping you fit and on the go on the health front.

Help will be at hand on the academic front, so get all your doubts cleared. There is nothing that can go wrong today, except things involving property. A long journey is likely to make the day better. Those working for a social cause may find the funds reduced to a trickle.

Love Focus: It may become difficult to hide your feelings towards someone you secretly love.

Lucky Colour: Silver

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 6, 12, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Cancer

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

You may find the attitude of someone in the family not to your liking, but little you can do about it. Making plans for eating out with friends is on the cards, so get set for some unadulterated fun. Some of you are likely to fund or sponsor an event and get good returns. Your desire for perfect figure and physique is likely to be fulfilled soon. You may have to spend on something not catered for in the budget. Your workable solution to a professional problem will get the go ahead from higher ups.

Love Focus: Doing window shopping and eating from roadside eateries with lover will be enjoyable.

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 8, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Gemini

Be careful of: Libra

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

You can have a sneaky feeling that someone is working against your interests at work. Finding ways to enhance your income will not be much of a problem for you. Good health is assured through own efforts. Your preparation will be adequate for acing a competition or exam on the academic front. You can get a good bargain on property if you are persuasive enough. Self-control may be required in a family situation.

Love Focus: Love life can be interesting only when both of you put efforts in it.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 14, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Libra

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

Some of you may feel the need to do something exciting on the family front and will do so too! Enjoying an exotic place is on the cards, but you may crave for somebody's company. Acquiring property is on the cards for some. Your goodwill is likely to garner full support of your well wishers for something you want done. Invest now rather than wait endlessly for a better opportunity. Health may need care. Weigh the pros and cons carefully before absenting yourself from office for personal work.

Love Focus: Your secret love will no more be a secret.

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 9, 6, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Virgo

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Pisces (February 20-March 20)

A chance for overseas travel may come to you. Purchasing your dream house may still remain beyond your reach despite the downturn. Appreciation on the academic front for something you have achieved will keep your morale high.

Health remains good, despite the few excesses you indulge in. Financially, you are likely to get a great opportunity to multiply your wealth. At work, you will get an opportunity to put your point across to those who matter. Additional chores on the domestic front are foreseen and need to be tackled urgently.

Love Focus: Going may not be as smooth on the romantic front as envisaged.

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Leo

Be careful of: Capricorn

