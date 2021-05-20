Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for May 20

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20)

Mood swings of a family elder can spoil the domestic atmosphere, so keep him or her in good humour. A business trip is likely to bag you a good deal. Something good is likely to come out of the initiative you have taken on the social front. Health wise you are likely to remain perfectly fit and energetic. It is important not to put all eggs in one basket on the financial front. You will succeed in developing a good understanding with a colleague to smoothen things out on the work front.

Love Focus: Keeping time aside for things romantic will help strengthen the loving bonds.

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 2, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Gemini

*Taurus (April 21-May 20)

If travel is on your mind, a vacation with family or friends cannot be far away! Maintain confidence regarding a property deal being negotiated by you.

Selective eating will keep you fit as a fiddle. Financial front remains most satisfactory. A professional victory is yours, but you will have to play your cards well. Organizing a function at home will prove hectic, but enjoyable.

Love Focus: You are likely to put off lover by your irritating habits, so try to bring about a change in your nature.

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8, 12,

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Libra

Be careful of: Virgo

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

You will be able to convince your parents or family members about a thing you have full confidence in. An out-of-town trip with family may spoil the fun, being too expensive. An inheritance expected by you may not materialize immediately, so hold your horses. Whatever you are doing to keep yourself fit is likely to prove immensely beneficial. A fine day for those trying to make some money on the side. Doctors, lawyers and other professionals will be able to add to their reputation.

Love Focus: Your romantic ideas are likely to please the lover.

Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 3, 5, 8.

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Cancer

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

Homemakers will have enough money to see the work to completion. There is a fair chance of some property getting allotted to you. In certain aspects the day will turn out to be a fine one. Your concern for health will lead you on the path to healthy living. The magic of thinking big is likely to do wonders for your current financial situation. Professionally, there will be no stopping you as you go from strength to strength.

Love Focus: Romance will have its ups and downs, but you will manage to keep it alive.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 11, 2, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Aries

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Leo (July 23-August 23)

Getting ticked off by a parent or family elder can spoil your mood. Your knowledge about a subject may be shallow and may spell trouble for you on the academic front. A long journey with someone you get along well with will prove most enjoyable. Those awaiting medical reports will find them perfect. Buying new furniture or a major appliance is on the cards for some. Good networking is likely to get you the job you had been eyeing for long.

Love Focus: You may not succeed in winning over the one you desire, maybe because of your faulty approach.

Lucky Colour: Silver

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 1, 14, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Scorpio

Be careful of: Aries

*Virgo (August 24-September 23)

Things may not move according to plan at work today. You may find it difficult to meet the demands of a family elder. Those travelling with a specific purpose in mind will be able to achieve their aim. Good returns can be expected by agents in a real estate deal. Introducing health food in your diet plan will be a good idea. A friendly bet with a friend or a colleague is likely to be won by you and may translate into a good monetary gain.

Love Focus: A fantastic time is foreseen in the company of lover.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 6, 12, 2

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Scorpio

Be careful of: Gemini

*Libra (September 24-October 23)

An adventurous activity will prove most exciting for some. You will need to get aware of the market situation, if you want to a good bargain for property. A piece of good news awaits you. Balanced diet and regular exercise will make most bodily ills disappear. Entrepreneurs are likely to rejoice as a good marketing gimmick click. Your outstanding performance is likely to bring you to the notice of higher ups. Your taking out time for the family today will be much appreciated.

Love Focus: You are likely to come close to someone you had only recently met. This could be the beginning of a whirlwind romance!

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 2, 9, 27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Virgo

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

Giving a helping hand on the domestic front will be highly appreciated. Trip to the countryside is on the anvil for some and will prove most lucrative. You are likely to remain in a cheerful mood today.Opting for a healthy diet will be a step in the right direction. Those working for a social cause can get hard pressed for funds. You will manage to shed lethargy to raise the level of your performance on the professional front.

Love Focus: Romance is in the air and promises immense fulfillment.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 11, 2, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Virgo

Be careful of: Aries

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

Professionals will not be able to give their best. Spouse seems most cooperative now and will support your ideas. An excellent opportunity to visit a foreign country awaits some. Property issues are likely to get settled in your favor. Perfect health will enable you to enjoy an evening out to the hilt. Investments from the past come to the rescue of those feeling the cash crunch.

Love Focus: This is the day when you can find lover in the most receptive mood to share your inner feelings.

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 13, 26, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Capricorn

Be careful of: Taurus

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

A family member is likely to prove a great help around the house. Acquiring a new property is on the cards for some. Some of you will succeed in shedding pettiness and focus at the larger picture on the social front. Don’t take any chances with your health today. Adding to the wealth is foretold as cash comes to you from various sources. At work, you will need to show your colleagues a better and efficient way of handling a task to increase productivity.

Love Focus: Your domineering nature may put a strain on your romantic relationship.

Lucky Colour: Coffee

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 11, 27.

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Gemini

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

Family’s support for your ideas on the professional affairs can prove annoying. Those travelling on a long journey must make all preparation before starting off. A helping hand will be motivated enough to give you total support.

Ailment that is troubling you will show signs of disappearing through a new line of treatment. A financial boon can be expected by some. You will find yourself favorably placed on both personal and professional fronts.

Love Focus: You will find time to strengthen loving bonds by sharing tender feelings with spouse.

Lucky Colour: Electric Blue

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 1, 10, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Leo

Be careful of: Libra

*Pisces (February 20-March 20)

Some of you can enjoy a leisure trip with family. Those living on rent will soon be able to own their own house. An excellent day when you do generally well in whatever catches your fancy! A spot of bad health that had been troubling you lately is likely to become a thing of the past. You have enough funds to indulge in a bit of luxury, so go forth and enjoy a shopping spree. Salaried persons may not get too thrilled with the arrears they receive.

Love Focus: Romantic front is in need of excitement, so churn up some ideas that will simply floor lover!

Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: T`

Friendly Numbers: 12, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Scorpio

Be careful of: Virgo

