All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

Aries (March 21-April 20)

Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for May 23, 2023(Pixabay)

Your reputation on the professional front is set to rise. Much sharing and caring is foreseen on the family front. Health remains good, as you manage to regulate your diet well. The chances of gaining money through unexpected sources look bright. An outing with friends will be fun. You may decide to take up residence near your place of work. Your efforts on the social front are likely to come in for praise.

Love Focus: Spending time with someone you like is on the cards today.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

You may find yourself in a favourable situation on the social front. Those repaying loan will need to make it their top priority. Becoming health conscious will be a first step on the path to total fitness. Enhancement in monetary powers can be expected by some on higher posts. An invitation may take you out of town for a marriage or a function. Excellent returns can be expected from sale of the property. This is certainly a very auspicious day.

Love Focus: Dream vacation with lover is about to become a reality.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

Gemini (May 21-June 21)

Health remains excellent through your efforts. Good financial situation is indicated and will help you buy what you had been wanting for long. Too much travelling may get on your nerves, so take a break. A wedding in the family or some function is in the offing. Those thinking of buying a house or vehicle will be able to do so soon. Socially, you are likely to remain in with people you like.

Love Focus: A chance encounter with someone from the opposite camp is likely to brighten your day.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

Cancer (June 22-July 22)

Someone's practical advice is likely to ease your burden on the professional front. You may get a chance to do the good deed for the day. Positive developments on the academic front may put you in a happy mood. Gains are foreseen in a property deal. An outing is foreseen and will prove most entertaining. Some of you may plan a family outing today. You are likely to enjoy the company of a new friend on the social front.

Love Focus: Your search for romance is about to end, so rejoice!

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Violet

Leo (July 23-August 23)

You will manage to overcome temptations to retain good health. Good monetary decisions are likely to keep you financially secure. Organising a party may prove a cakewalk, if you think things through and plan properly. Business front looks promising as a lucrative deal is set to materialise soon. Some of you may plan to build a house or buy property shortly. You may get the opportunity of meeting some influential people.

Love Focus: Those longing for love will get their chance today.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Olive Green

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

Efforts put in on the health front promise to keep you hale and hearty. A little convincing is all that is required to get your idea included in a project. Homemakers are likely to involve themselves in something special on the home front. Visit to a new destination will prove highly enjoyable and informative. A pleasant surprise is in store for some today. Those thinking of buying property may find some good choices.

Love Focus: Getting introduced to a charming member of the opposite gender cannot be ruled out for some.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Libra (September 24-October 23)

Monetary help from an unexpected source can be expected by some. Someone is likely to motivate you to join a gym or a health club. You are likely to establish yourself firmly in your profession. Homemakers are likely to bring some positive changes on the home front. An enjoyable time is foreseen for those out on a vacation. Buying property is very much on the cards for some.

Love Focus: Someone who secretly loves you may make the first move, so keep your fingers crossed!

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

Keeping fit can become your focus, for which you may join a gym or start an exercise regimen. A conscious effort on your part will help boost earning. Those planning a vacation will get leave sanctioned. You are likely to maintain your superiority in a competitive situation at work. Accompanying someone interesting on a trip will prove most entertaining. You will get an opportunity to meet everyone in a social gathering.

Love Focus: Your romantic endeavours are likely to bear fruit.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Beige

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

You will manage to remain regular in your daily workouts and benefit on the health front. Your style and confidence are likely to win a lot of admirers. Good communication skills will make you much sought after in the organization. Family life will be immensely satisfying as spouses and children are caring and supportive. Your travel stars seem strong and may take you out of town on a vacation.

Love Focus: Someone who secretly loves you may convey the same in a most subtle manner.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

The monetary conditions will start showing signs of improvement. A new health product may benefit. Things move smoothly at work, as you begin to enjoy what you are doing. Your spouse will be appreciative of your efforts on the domestic front. Enjoying your heart out on a vacation may become a reality soon. A new property acquired by you will start giving good monetary returns.

Love Focus: You are likely to take a step towards strengthening your loving bonds by sharing feelings with partner.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

You will manage to find time to take up pending issues. Your request for a raise may be considered sympathetically, but don’t expect an early response. Recruitment agents will find the going to their liking. Meeting some old friends is indicated and will bring fond memories back. You may go in for replacing an old vehicle with a new one. Health remains satisfactory.

Love Focus: A heart-to-heart talk with a lover is possible today.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Cream

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

Purchasing an expensive item is possible. Doctors, engineers and other professionals may find the day satisfying and profitable. Praise is in store for something you have done on the domestic front. A good diet plan will make an ailing member recover fast. A journey, if started early, can prove immensely favourable. Some of you may start long pending construction work at home.

Love Focus: Your love interest is likely to do something that will warm your heart.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Yellow