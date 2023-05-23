Shah Rukh Khan video calls 60-year-old fan battling cancer, promises financial help, reads a ‘dua’ for her

Shah Rukh Khan won hearts once again with his sweet gesture towards an ailing patient who is a huge fan of the star. The fan had expressed her wish of meeting him at least once in her life, and the Dilwale actor surprised her through a video call. (Also read: Shah Rukh Khan wishes daughter Suhana Khan on 23rd birthday with unseen video, she can't help but laugh) Shah Rukh Khan video-called an ailing fan and promised to meet her soon.

A resident of Khardah, West Bengal, the 60-year-old patient named Shivani Chakraborty has been battling terminal cancer for several years now. Am ardent fan of Shah Rukh, she wanted to meet the star at least once in her life. Surprisingly, Shivani received a call from none other than Shah Rukh, as pictures and video of the same went viral on social media soon after. Fan pages of the actor detailed how the actor called up Shivani and talked with her despite his busy schedule.

As per a report by India Today, Shah Rukh surprised her fan in the form a video-call that lasted for over 40 minutes. The Pathaan star even promised to meet her soon and help her financially with the treatment process. According to the report, Shivani's daughter Priya said that Shah Rukh wished for her mother's speedy recovery and said that he would visit her Kolkata home to have a home cooked fish curry but on one condition- that it would have no bones. She said, "SRK will pray for my mother's speedy recovery. He read a 'dua' for her. SRK promised my mum that he would come to my wedding and have fish curry made in her kitchen provided the fish did not have bones."

Shah Rukh was last seen in Sidharth Anand's Pathaan, which released in January this year and became one of the highest grossing films of the industry. It also starred Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. He will be next seen in Jawan, which helmed by Atlee. The film is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, and is slated to release on September 7. The film also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in pivotal roles. Shah Rukh will also be seen in director Rajkumar Hirani's upcoming film Dunki opposite actor Taapsee Pannu.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON