Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for May 24

*Aries (March 21-April 20)

A celebration or marriage of an eligible in the family lifts up the family atmosphere. Good financial management leverages the bank balance. A fitness regime may get going in fits and starts. Your laziness on the academic front threatens to negate your hard work. You are likely to indulge in image makeover, just to impress others. Delegating an important responsibility to someone irresponsible at work may get you into hot soup.

Love Focus: Your fears will be laid to rest as the one you secretly love sends positive signals.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 8, 11, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini

*Taurus (April 21-May 20)

Success on the professional or domestic front will put all health problems in the background. A balanced diet and regular workouts will keep you fit and on the move. People who matter will be appreciative of your befitting gesture. Those in insurance, travel and education fields enter an excellent time. Savings will come in use for buying a new gadget or automobile.

Love Focus: Your communication skills are likely to impress the one you are out to impress!

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Scorpio

Be careful of: Leo

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

Your hard work manages to get you a well toned body. Office hours may get extended today, as the workload increases. Pressure may mount on you on the academic front. An important piece of information will help you in winning your love. A legal case that you are embroiled in settles in your favour and gets you more money.

Love Focus: Your charm and confidence will be enough for lover to shed reluctance in going out with you!

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 12, 18, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Libra

Be careful of: Virgo

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

Something you have achieved or are about to achieve on the academic front promises to open many doors for you. Arrears are likely to get paid soon. Government officials can expect a windfall soon. You will have it easy at work today. There is no better alternative than home food. You are likely to share a special equation with a youngster. Meeting someone after a long will prove immensely satisfying.

Love Focus: Luck favours you on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 9, 27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Taurus

*Leo (July 23-August 23)

Eat right to come back in shape. Do not trust someone with your money. A decision regarding a property may take some more time before being materialised. Travelling promises a lot of fun. Don’t offend or hurt anyone on the domestic front, even if you feel wronged, as it may show you in bad light. Guard against overconfidence on the academic front. Don’t escalate office rivalry, as it serves none.

Love Focus: Curb your suspicious nature or it may get you on the wrong side of partner.

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Virgo

Lucky Colour: Coffee

*Virgo (August 24-September 23)

A family youngster may not give good vibes and may have to be dealt with politely. Opt for healthy food and adopt an active lifestyle. Be meticulous in whatever you are entrusted with on the professional front. Pulling strings to get what you desire will make things easy for you. A short break from the routine is indicated and will prove most refreshing and rejuvenating. Getting money from a least expected source is likely.

Love Focus: Your decision to take the initiative on the romantic front hits the bullseye.

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Gemini

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Libra (September 24-October 23)

Politicians and businessmen can find the day profitable. Avoid strenuous workouts. Avoid giving up on your travel plans for today. An ancestral property may be sold at a good price. It may be difficult to catch hold of someone, who is important for a legal transaction, but perseverance will pay. Don’t only focus on the important on the academic front.

Love Focus: If loneliness seems overbearing, it is time to look for a life partner.

Lucky Colour: Bottle Green

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Gemini

Be careful of: Pisces

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

Managers and technocrats can expect a positive development on the financial front. Work towards achieving total fitness. A suggestion from a family member is likely to work wonders. Travel may have its share of woes today, so be careful. If you gain from betting or playing the stocks, consider it as a one off achievement. You are likely to pace the way for someone’s smooth ride on the professional front and earn appreciation.

Love Focus: Mutual appreciation club will be in full swing between you and lover.

Lucky Colour: Dark Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 8, 9, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Taurus

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

Losing focus on the academic front can hamper your results. Some more time may be required for completing a task, so project it now. Not adhering to doctor’s advice may have its repercussions. Today, a fantastic time can be expected in the company of the ones you love. Aftermath of a ceremony will be as exciting! A financial transaction may turn in your favour, if you make the right moves.

Love Focus: Lonely hearts are likely to be bitten by the love bug soon.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 7, 15, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

You earn enough to splurge, so don’t miss out on shopping today! Actors and stage artists may have money showered on them. Figure conscious people will find it beneficial to adopt a different diet. You are likely to enjoy the developments on the professional front. Good preparation on the academic front will make revision easy. A short trip proves exhilarating.

Love Focus: Giving a sympathetic ear to spouse is advised to enhance love and understanding.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 5, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Libra

Be careful of: Aries

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

A healthy way of life entails many sacrifices, but the fruits are always sweet! Advertising for a property may help you connect with some buyers.

You are likely to get a good opportunity on the professional front. Don’t let it slip out of your fingers. A new partnership is set to take business to a newer height. Getting choice posting is possible for the uniformed personnel.

Love Focus: A promise not kept by lover may upset you.

Lucky Colour: Dark Brown

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Taurus

*Pisces (February 20-March 20)

You will be adequately prepared on the academic front, despite your misgivings. Children may have to be dealt with patience today. Good investment opportunities will have to be seized the moment they arise.

If you keep on the right side of the right people, you are likely to get immensely benefitted. Customs and income tax officials reap rich rewards. An overseas journey is indicated for attending a wedding or ceremony.

Love Focus: Longing for lover may bring passions to the fore.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 3, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Scorpio

Be careful of: Virgo

