Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for May 25

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20)

Limit eating out to maintain a good health as well as to save yourself from a dent on your bank balance. Avoid rushing to decisions on the property front.

Prioritise work related issues to handle them better. There is no harm in sharing on the academic front, but ensure that it is a two-way process. Your sharp wit and sense of humour promises to uplift the mood at home.

Love Focus: Lonely hearts may take comfort in the fact that someone is waiting for them in the wings.

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 8,10,12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Aries

Be careful of: Virgo

*Taurus (April 21-May 20)

Working women may feel burdened with household chores in the absence of any help from other quarters. Lifestyle change may be needed to keep fit.

Something that you are spending money on is likely to become a great source of satisfaction. Learning something new at work is likely to strengthen your skillset. You manage to tackle the academic front moderately well.

Love Focus: A candle light dinner will do wonders in getting into the mood.

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 2, 11,22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Libra

Be careful of: Pisces

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

Your suspicion about a colleague may prove incorrect. Going on a diet is likely to bring miraculous results. Going for a drive is likely to refresh your mind. A collective opinion on the family front will be helpful in taking a major decision.

There is much that needs to be done, but you really don’t know where to start! Slow and steady will win the race on the property front. Distractions may overwhelm you and threaten to waver your focus on the academic front.

Love Focus: A long separation is about to come to an end. So, expect a long and harmonious togetherness!

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 4, 11,18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Taurus

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

Good budgeting will find you in financial happiness. The aches and pains that had been troubling you simply disappear, making you feel fit as a fiddle. An outing to a distant place may not be a good idea. Business development personnel will achieve a breakthrough in winning an overseas contract. Studies or work takes priority over other things at this juncture.

Love Focus: You don’t have to be shy in expressing your love for someone you have a crush on.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 11, 2, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Scorpio

Be careful of: Gemini

*Leo (July 23-August 23)

Cloth merchants and those into textile business may require extra efforts to enhance business. You may soon start a new fitness regime. Curb impulsiveness and don’t get provoked, as someone may use it for his or her nefarious ends. A showdown with spouse cannot be ruled out. You may find some new earning avenues opening up.

Love Focus: You may find it difficult to keep your side of the promise, so expect the worst on the love front.

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Virgo (August 24-September 23)

You are likely to double your efforts on the business front to beat competition. Take time off to travel where your heart desires. Small scale industry owners are likely to give big companies a run for their money. If you get the property deal, go ahead with it instead of waiting for a better break. An offer coming your way on the work front may find you at your best.

Love Focus: Spouse may not be too considerate and this is likely to upset you.

Lucky Colour: Olive Green

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Cancer

*Libra (September 24-October 23)

Advice of a good financial advisor will help recover dues that you had written off. A friend’s advice helps you on the academic front. Health wise things appear well in control. You may be overcautious in sealing a deal, but there will be people who can be trusted blindly. A family youngster is likely to give you a tough time. A piece of good news on the work front is likely to get you all excited.

Love Focus: Lover is likely to be in the ‘yes’ mode to whatever you say or ask.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 8, 12, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Capricorn

Be careful of: Taurus

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

Salaried will do moderately well to invest in a safe saving scheme. Family may not agree with something you want to plan and proceed with. Avoid burning fingers in a property deal. Manufacturers and retailers excel and surpass stiff competition on the business front. It is best to share amicably, rather than eye the whole pie. Time may be at a premium on the academic front, so tighten your belt.

Love Focus: Good mood of the lover is likely to make the day eventful.

Lucky Colour: Light Orange

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 5, 11, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Virgo

Be careful of: Aries

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

Money given in good faith to a casual acquaintance may take some time to be returned. Yoga and meditation are likely to prove fruitful in regaining good health. A property decision is likely to yield good results. If you find someone difficult to convince, don’t bang your head on the wall over it. Look at the bigger picture. Be deliberate in whatever you do on the academic front. Engineers and IT personnel are in for some tough time.

Love Focus: Those at the stage of ‘she/he loves me, she/he loves me not’ may get some positive indications from the opposite camp.

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 13, 18, 21

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Libra

Be careful of: Cancer

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

A thorough preparation of a subject provides mental solace to the students. Past investments are likely to yield good profits now. Watch what you eat today. Travel only if necessary. A tenant may be in a mood to vacate your property.

An outsourced project at work is likely to bring good recommendations and references. Someone you have good relations with is likely to prove of immense help on the professional front.

Love Focus: An unfounded doubt that has crept into your mind may make you ill at ease.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 1, 12, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Cancer

Be careful of: Leo

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

Unnecessary expenditure may make you dig deeper into your savings. Health of a sibling or child, not keeping well for long, is set to improve. Harmony is indicated on the domestic front. An ancestral property is likely to be sold at a good price. An out-of-town trip is likely to get you all excited. Your hard work is likely to be applauded by all. Taking up an additional task is possible. Chances of doing well on the academic front are seem high.

Love Focus: Don’t take partner for granted today.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 8, 12, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Libra

*Pisces (February 20-March 20)

An increase in pocket money is likely for some children. A property deal is likely to proceed the way you want. You may need to come back in the picture at work. Do not let your over confidence spoil your results on the academic front. Someone is likely to train you for physical fitness on the health front. You will enjoy the company of friends or cousins while travelling.

Love Focus: A lot of appreciation is in store for you on the love front.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 4, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Scorpio

Be careful of: Sagittarius

