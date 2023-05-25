All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

Aries (March 21-April 20)

Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for May 25, 2023(Pixabay)

Good diet and regular exercise will keep you both physically and mentally robust. It appears to be a tiring day at work with lot of meetings and seminars. Your secret longing is likely to be fulfilled today. Good news is in the offing that may make you happy on the academic front. Speculators and those involved in the share market may find the day profitable. A gift in the form of cash from someone close cannot be ruled out.

Love Focus: Your efforts on the romantic front are likely to prove successful.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: White

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

Monetary condition improves, as profits start to pile up. Your efforts on the home front will be lauded by all. An extended vacation can prove boring, rather than refreshing. A former colleague will be instrumental in fixing up a meeting with an important client. A professional good turn done to someone may be returned with interest! Those in the legal profession can expect to edge towards victory.

Love Focus: Those meeting lover on the sly need to be careful.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Dark Green

Gemini (May 21-June21)

Health remains good as you balance out your diet with physical activity. Financially this is a good period, which promises money from various sources. You are likely to enjoy what you are currently involved in on the professional front. You can be treated to something special on the home front. For those in business, a journey proves fruitful. An ancestral property is likely to be sold for a handsome profit.

Love Focus: On the romantic front, your demeanour may sow seeds of suspicion in partner’s mind.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Dark Gray

Cancer (June 22-July 22)

Have concern for others, if you want others to look after your interests. Don’t go in for a change in a plan or project at work, as it may complicate matters. Your stubborn nature may pit you against a parent or a member of the family. Property dealers and middlemen may find the day favourable. Those planning a vacation can expect a fabulous time with their dear ones. Spiritually-minded will be able to achieve mental tranquility.

Love Focus: A passionate evening is indicated and promises a great time with partner!

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Dark Turquoise

Leo (July 23-August 23)

A little indiscretion on your part may get you into trouble, so think and speak. An outing with family will be fun. Writers and editors are likely to get burdened with additional work. A family elder may require your nurturing. A recently concluded deal may need to be taken forward. Investing in a property now will be a step in the right direction. There is possibility of things getting better for you on the social front.

Love Focus: Lonely hearts may rejoice in the fact that they are close to finding their soul mates.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Coffee

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

Wise investments will keep you financially strong. This is an excellent time for you to curry favour with those who matter on the professional front. Setting a daily routine and following it diligently will have a positive effect on health. Some adjustments may be required on the home front. Your travel stars seem strong and may take you out of town on a vacation. A property issue is certain to be decided in your favour.

Love Focus: Plan a surprise for Lover to make the day exciting.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Beige

Libra (September 24-October 23)

An increase in earning capacity is indicated for some. A promotion or some kind of recognition awaits you on the professional front. A dip in performance on the academic front is likely to be noted, so take corrective steps. Some good news on the family front will keep you in a happy state of mind. A trip out of town may suddenly materialise, so get set for a great time! Meeting close ones in a social gathering is possible.

Love Focus: Romantic mood prevails and may encourage you to plan something special for the evening!

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

Your efforts will keep you in good health. You will remain in a financially sound position by exploring better prospects for earning. Attracting new clients and getting established more firmly on the professional front is indicated. Family will be supportive and do much to keep you in a buoyant mood. An outing is likely to prove rejuvenating. A decision regarding property will be to your liking.

Love Focus: Respecting each other and remaining committed to love is likely to make romance most fulfilling.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: White

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

You will be able to overcome your laziness to think in terms of workouts and fitness. You will be able to use the money saved constructively in something important. Picture on the professional front may get a bit hazy, but things turn out favourable in the end. Family life will be happy and happening. Some of you can plan a joint family outing. This is a good time to apply for a plot or flat, as stars appear to be brightening on the property front.

Love Focus: You will take all the steps to nurture a relationship

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Orange

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

Work front is your saviour today, as you go all out to impress higher ups. A change of routine will prove good for health. An excellent break on the professional front can be expected by some. Happiness pervades the home front as you plan something exciting. There is a chance of taking a break from daily routine by planning a short vacation. Booking a new property is indicated. Someone may make your day by taking you for shopping or a movie.

Love Focus: Someone you like may give positive indications, ushering in romance!

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

Giving your time and a sympathetic ear to all is set to make you popular on the social front. A professional achievement will open many avenues. Peace and tranquility on the domestic front will help you unwind and de-stress. Someone may tempt you into trying something new on the health front and it is certain to prove beneficial. You will continue to enjoy a happy situation, as far as money is concerned. An exciting time lies ahead as travelling with friends is foreseen.

Love Focus: An exciting outing is in store for some and will prove most exciting.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

A changed diet plan suits you well and will find you in the best of health and spirits. Good returns can be expected from an investment. Your foresight in a situation at work will help in tackling it in a timely manner. An entertaining evening is foreseen on the domestic front with friends and relatives. Some of you can opt for a family package tour to go on a vacation. You are likely to keep yourself entertained by remaining socially active.

Love Focus: Lovers will manage to meet and enjoy their time together.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Dark Brown