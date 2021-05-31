Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for May 31

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20)

Enjoying a vacation is on the cards for some, in which travelling will be half the fun! Foray into the property market may prove fruitful. Some of you are likely to top an exam or crack a competition. There is a good chance of making money on the side. You will be at your best and make a mark on the professional front. A few new exercises will prove immensely beneficial for those wanting a great figure. Those in a joint family will enjoy total harmony.

Love Focus: Romantic front appears most exciting as lover may have some special plans for you!

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: C

Friendly Numbers: 12, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Libra

Be careful of: Leo

*Taurus (April 21-May 20)

Achievement of a family youngster will become a matter of pride for all. Going out of town and staying with someone close is likely to prove most exciting. A property deal shows all signs of getting finalised. Students will be able to get the subjects of their choice. An increase in earnings is indicated for some. Your advice will be much sought after in a professional matter. Bringing in a change in lifestyle will do your health oodles of good.

Love Focus: Young couples may plan an outing just to take a break from the routine.

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 1, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aquarius

Be careful of: Gemini

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

Health of someone close feeling under the weather improves. An exciting vacation can be expected by some. A property that suits your requirement may be on offer at a bargain price. A competition on the academic front may find you in your element. Nature cure is likely to do wonders for those afflicted with skin problem. Moneywise, you will be in the pink of health. Not immersing yourself in issues at hand on the professional or academic front may hamper your progress.

Love Focus: If you can plan a surprise for lover, special treatment is certain to come your way!

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 2, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Leo

Be careful of: Libra

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

Conserve money, since you may not feel financially strong. Converting a freehold property into builder floors is possible and will prove a win-win situation for all. On the academic front, you will succeed in bringing back your focus to achieve your goal. Positive developments on the professional front are likely to keep you happily engaged. Becoming health conscious will benefit you immensely. Success of a family youngster will become a matter of pride. Travelling with your near and dear ones will be fun.

Love Focus: Lover may pour cold water over your plans to do something special on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 8, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Aries

*Leo (July 23-August 23)

You may encounter someone interesting in a long journey and enjoy the company. Chance to add to your list of properties by buying an apartment or a freehold house is indicated. Helping someone on the academic front will help you win many brownie points. Your strategy on the professional front is likely to find you in a favourable situation. Fitness freaks are likely to aim for toning their body. Expenses are set to increase for some. You will have enough to allow family members to splurge.

Love Focus: Someone from the opposite camp can express his or her feelings for you.

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 11, 14, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Leo

Be careful of: Virgo

*Virgo (August 24-September 23)

A much anticipated vacation may prove a damp squib. Taking a step closer to acquiring property is possible. Making the grade is likely to give a solid boost to your self-esteem. A gift from someone will help lift up the spirits of those finding themselves down in the dumps. An outstanding amount is likely to be realised soon. Job seekers may be in for a long wait for getting a suitable job. The condition of those feeling under the weather is set to improve. Newlyweds will have eyes only for each other today!

Love Focus: Much pleasure is in store for those newly in love.

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 1, 11, 21

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Aries

Be careful of: Aquarius

*Libra (September 24-October 23)

A wedding in the family may take place and get you happily involved. An enjoyable short journey may come your way and give you a welcome break from the daily grind. Those attempting to sell property will be able to generate much interest in the prospective buyers. Efforts to increase earnings are likely to be put in by some. Your expertise will be much in demand at work today. Good physical fitness will make you excel in an outdoor game.

Love Focus: Spending time in looking for love will prove a total waste of time.

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 9, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Scorpio

Be careful of: Virgo

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

An official trip may be turned into a fun outing by you. A property owned by you may start giving good returns. Students will be able to crack the exams they had been preparing for. A religious rite is likely to be performed, as part of tradition. Financially, you will feel much more secure than before. A prestigious assignment or project that was to come your way may be given to someone else. Health of those ailing for long is set to improve. Young couples are likely to enjoy togetherness.

Love Focus: Young couples are likely to enjoy togetherness.

Lucky Colour: Rose Colour

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 11, 2, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Scorpio

Be careful of: Virgo

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

Good time is likely to be made in a journey undertaken by you. If property is on your mind, expect an excellent bargain to come your way. You may need to remain consistent to make your mark on the academic front, so put in renewed efforts. Something that you have started on the side will become profitable. Will power will find you in peak physical fitness soon. A phase of love and togetherness commences.

Love Focus: A phase of love and togetherness commences.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 9, 12, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Capricorn

Be careful of: Leo

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

Regular workouts will find you fit as a fiddle. Marital relations get strengthened through mutual sharing and caring. Don’t blindly trust anyone on the property front, as you can be taken for a ride. You seem to progress well on the academic front. Monetary worries are set to ease as you receive money from an unexpected source. A job not in your field of expertise may be entrusted to you, but you will be able to perform it well.

Love Focus: A workplace colleague of opposite gender may start developing a love interest in you.

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 13, 4

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Pisces

Be careful of: Gemini

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

A family youngster is likely to put in best efforts in achieving something, so don’t discourage. Possession of a house booked long back may come into your hands. On the academic front, you are likely to outshine others in a competition or exam. Opportunities for netting new contracts come to you and add to your profits. Home remedy for a minor ailment may not prove successful. This is a good day for businesspersons as enhanced profits come their way.

Love Focus: You may feel unloved, but you are only to blame for this.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 9, 12, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Capricorn

Be careful of: Leo

*Pisces (February 20-March 20)

Wedding for the eligible is indicated and will be a gala affair. Avoid over speeding on congested roads. Favorable verdict can be expected by those involved in property litigation. Initiative taken on the academic front will prove to be of advantage. Monetary bliss through inheritance appears possible for some. Good showing on the professional front will get a lot of praise from superiors. Your health consciousness is likely to keep you in the best of health.

Love Focus: Romance promises to keep you in an upbeat mood.

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 2,4,6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Cancer

