Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for November 1

Aries (March 21-April 20)

Today, some lucrative financial prospects will be available for your business, which will bring good profits. Children are likely to bring joy with their good performance in artistic activities. On your professional front, your juniors and seniors will support you in your work, which will help you accomplish your targets more quickly. You need to continue with light exercises and diet therapy to maintain good health.

Love Focus: You need to pay more attention to your love life to save it from being monotonous.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Peach

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

You will let your leadership qualities to the fore in every walk of life, which will work to your advantage. Today, you can expect some bright outcomes on your financial front as your investments in speculations are likely to bear fruits. You may experience a blissful domestic atmosphere today. On the professional front, you will receive equal support from subordinates and seniors in completing your tasks. Breathing exercises and yoga techniques are likely to benefit you.

Love Focus: Singles, waiting to fall in love, will enter into a relationship, which will last for long.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Violet

Gemini (May 21-June 21)

Today, the day promises some fun and adventure.Those involved in trade will see some gains. Now is the perfect time to make financial changes to prevent a crisis. Peace and harmony will prevail on the domestic front today. On the professional front, situations will become stressful, but with your skill and perseverance, you will be able to wade through. Healthy changes to your diet and regular physical activity will keep you fit.

Love Focus: Your love will deepen and you will head towards marriage.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Cancer (June 22-July 22)

The day will require you to move ahead confidently and not dwell on the past. You are likely to make the best use of opportunities that knock on your door. Starting new ventures will prove to be beneficial in the long run. You will share cordial relationships with everyone at home today. There will be domestic bliss and harmony. A monetary benefit is on the cards for some. You are likely to focus your attention towards maintaining overall wellbeing. Sports will benefit.

Love Focus: You need to rectify your mistakes and together you need to make sincere efforts to bring your love life back on track and make it more enjoyable.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Leo (July 23-August 23)

Today, you will be very confident of your abilities to tackle tough situations easily. Your business may take some more time to bring in the kind of gains you expected. On the domestic front, your interpersonal relationships will blossom and there will be an atmosphere of peace and tranquillity at home. Relationships with colleagues are likely to be troubled over work issues. You are likely to focus your attention towards diet modifications.

Love Focus: It is very important to give time to your romantic partner to restore normalcy in the relationship and shower your love and affection to keep it going.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour:White

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

It is a perfect time to start planning for the future, as you will have a lot of options to pick and choose from. Investment in a property is not advised at this moment as it is not likely to bring you immediate gains. You need to make serious efforts to restore peace in the homely atmosphere. On the professional front, you will find smooth sailing as seniors and bosses will be impressed with you. Breathing exercises will help you calm your senses and live a stress-free life.

Love Focus: Singles will find a suitable and understanding partner very soon.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Libra (September 24-October 23)

The planetary positions are in your favour and chances are high that you will accomplish what you wished for. A surplus capital will help you start a new, lucrative business venture soon. There might be some differences between you and your elders at home. You will be entitled to financial rewards, bringing you satisfaction on your job front. Take help of meditation to get rid of anger issues.

Love Focus: Letting sensual pleasures take over your romance is likely to lead to heartbreak.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Rose

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

The decisions you make today will impact your future; so, you need to think clearly and choose wisely. Traders will earn from their side business. Investments are likely to give good gains to start a new project. Children will engage in homely activities, which will bring peace and happiness at home. Carrying out your duties diligently will help you make it past the tough times at your work. Light exercises and dietary changes will lead you towards a healthier lifestyle.

Love Focus: Right now, is the perfect time to settle down in matrimony with your beloved.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Orange

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

The day is full of excitement and you, being the adventure-loving individual, will crave to get out and have a good time. Businessmen will make profits, but those in trade and exports will face challenging times ahead. Interpersonal relationships might be strained. It will be a promising day for the development of your career and adding to your skills. Dietary changes will show its positive effects on your skin and body.

Love Focus: Passions will flow and you and your partner both will consider getting married with permission from both the families.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Peach

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

Today, you will be very pragmatic while making major life-altering decisions. Your financial position will remain satisfactory and you are likely to earn some monetary profit from an investment made in a property in the past. Marital alliance for a youngster in the family will add to the happy domestic atmosphere. Some of you might have to undertake an overseas trip. Keep a positive attitude and practice relaxation techniques to maintain sound health.

Love Focus: There will be a lack of excitement in your romantic ties, which you will have to bring back by planning some fun activities.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

Today, your enthusiasm will be at its peak and you will try your hands at new things to test your limits. Those involved in stocks and speculations will earn handsome returns. The day is likely to trump cacophony in your domestic relationships. On the career front, upgrade your skills and make efforts to succeed at work. You will be in an optimistic mood and your positive state of mind will show its effects on your physical fitness.

Love Focus: On the romantic front, your love for each other will deepen and you are likely to take a firm decision regarding marriage.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

Challenging situations will turn out to be a blessing in disguise as they will only make you stronger. You will receive benefits from an additional source of income, which will take care of your rising expenses. On the domestic front, children will bring joy and lift your spirits. Your subordinates are likely to be preferred over you to carry out challenging tasks. On the health front today, no major illness is likely to pull you down.

Love Focus: Your like-mindedness will draw you closer to your beloved and you will enjoy each other’s company.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Yellow