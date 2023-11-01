All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (March 21-April 20)

Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for November 1, 2023(Pixabay)

Overseas travel may prove hectic for some. Your confidence and ability to impress those who matter will make things promising for you on the career front. Personal security may become a cause for concern for those living singly. A new eating place may not prove as expected. Take care of your health. Volunteer only if you have the time to undertake whatever is assigned on the domestic front.

Love Focus: Chance of spending time together with lover is possible.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Orange

TAURUS (April 21-May 20)

Keep your important documents safe while travelling. You may remain stressed regarding a professional matter but you will be able to manage through. Someone in the family is likely to share your responsibilities and make you feel lighter. Keep your expenses on a tight leash, if you want financial stability. Good health allows you to explore the enthusiasm in late night parties.

Love Focus: Someone you are working closely with may attract you.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Blue

GEMINI (May 21-June 21)

On the academic front, you may become a role model for some youngsters. You will manage to take care of domestic priorities with the help of somebody close. Not adhering to laid out procedures on the finance front can get you into trouble, so don't take undue liberties. Young entrepreneurs will manage to establish themselves in their respective businesses. Someone is likely to look up to you for help while travelling.

Love Focus: Love bug is likely to bite some and make life more exciting.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Green

CANCER (June 22-July 22)

Wealth comes to you from unexpected sources so you should be able to pay off some loans as well. Successful completion of an important assignment may come as a big relief. Eating right and remaining active will keep you fit as a fiddle. You may travel to meet someone dear. You will need to pull your act together, if you want to get into someone’s good books on the family front.

Love Focus: Romance may beckon some and succumbing to it is preordained!

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Dark Red

LEO (July 23-August 23)

Confusion at work is satisfactorily resolved. Someone is likely to prove most helpful on the domestic front today. Your financial wellbeing will be looked after by your wise investments. An old ailment may get cured through home remedy. A journey to meet someone may be undertaken. You will be able to take the initiative to settle a property issue amicably. Spiritual pursuits are likely to attract you and keep you mentally at peace.

Love Focus: Marital front will remain blissful as you manage to strengthen your loving bonds.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

VIRGO (August 24-September 23)

Those planning to settle out of town will get full support of family. Things that had gone a bit awry on the work front appear to stabilise now. Health-wise you remain fit as a fiddle! Luck favours you on the financial front as you come across big money. Good options will be found by those searching for property that fits their pocket. Your efforts on the academic front will be recognised.

Love Focus: Those in love can get an offer that they just can’t refuse!

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Silver

LIBRA (September 24-October 23)

You may be given a charge of an important project at the work place. Those on a vacation are likely to have a time of their lives. Those planning to redo the house may have to wait for some more time. Money from the past investments is likely to yield profits now. Manipulating someone close to serve your own ends is a tempting possibility that you may succumb to.

Love Focus: An image makeover may do wonders to your love life.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Saffron

SCORPIO (October 24-November 22)

Taking an academic dream forward will bring much joy to those around you. You may take steps to further your interests in following a new exercising regimen. Drive a hard bargain on the business front to win a deal on your terms. A family reunion is on the cards and promises a lot of fun. Those travelling will not face any delays. Professionally, you may have to put in more hard work.

Love Focus: Nurturing budding love can take a major chunk of your time today!

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Purple

SAGITTARIUS (November 23-December 21)

Steady progress is foreseen on the professional front. Financially, the day appears to be moderate. Homemakers are likely to bring some positive changes at home. A new diet is likely to detox you well. Family may have special plans for the evening. Avoid influencing anyone to view things from your perspective regarding a crucial property deal.

Love Focus: Those having an affair on the sly are likely to find the day most fulfilling.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Saffron

CAPRICORN (December 22-January 21)

Avoid losing your cool or it may hamper your peace of mind. You will see a pet project of your boss to completion. A business started on the side now starts fetching small gains. Go full steam ahead with an assignment on the academic front to make your mark. Travelling with a group will be fun. It’s a good day to hunt for a new house. You are likely to put your ideas into action on the social front.

Love Focus: Those thinking of tying the knot may need to start hunting for a suitable mate!

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Peach

AQUARIUS (January 22-February 19)

At work, don’t let a situation get out of hand, as you may very well be pulled up for it. Someone’s advice on the health front is likely to show excellent results. Students lagging behind may have to double their efforts to catch up with others. You are likely to plan a bigger investment as the cash register promises to keep ringing. Your habit of giving lame excuses may portray you in a not-so-pleasant light on the family front.

Love Focus: You are likely to find solace in the company of the one you love.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Maroon

PISCES (February 20-March 20)

Those in private practice can find the business picking up by leaps and bounds. Money will not pose much problem as wealth comes your way. On the family front, you may will be able to tackle an issue in the right manner to cater to sensitivities of all. It is in your interest not to overlook somebody’s shortcomings, as he or she may become a deadweight on your shoulders.

Love Focus: Rekindled love life will become a source of much enjoyment for some.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Brown

