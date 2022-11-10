Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for November 10, 2022

ARIES (March 21-April 20)

An investment opportunity needs to be weighed properly, before committing your money. Those new to an exercise regime will be able to gain immense benefits. You can feel neglected and ignored by people who matter on the work front. Homemakers are likely to impress all with their creative input. Those seeking a break from the routine can expect to go on an enjoyable vacation. Giving finishing touches to a new house is indicated for some.

Love Focus: Look your best, if you want to win the heart of the one you secretly love.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Magenta

TAURUS (April 21-May 20)

Your expertise is likely to get you some good breaks on the professional front. An investment may not give the kind of returns you had anticipated. A new diet regime may not do you good. Praise of a family member by someone will make you proud. Travelling may prove therapeutic for some. Some of you are likely to acquire property in the form of a plot or an apartment.

Love Focus: Ego clash with a lover is likely and threatens to turn the relationship sour.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Sandy Brown

GEMINI (May 21-June 21)

Your expenditure will be much more than what you manage to earn, so keep a close tab on your spending. Some new techniques may help you in achieving the desired fitness level. Someone may expect you to cater to his or her whims on the domestic front. A journey that you are about to undertake will be made interesting by someone travelling with you. Someone may expect you to volunteer for a social cause.

Love Focus: It will be important to be sensitive to the feelings of the one you love.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: White

CANCER (June 22-July 22)

Chance of profiting from something you have thought of is possible, but not without effort. Getting unwell due to changing weather cannot be ruled out for some. Things go your way on the work front and get you some excellent opportunities. Keep travel options open-ended. You may think in terms of buying or selling property, as stars appear favourable. Remaining in touch with everyone will boost your reputation on the social front.

Love Focus: Some of you may feel a bit frustrated on the romantic front, as things don’t move your way.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: White

LEO (July 23-August 23)

Keeping a close tab on expenditures will help you in avoiding a cash crunch. Self-discipline may help you achieve peak physical fitness. This is the time for you to consolidate on the professional front. Setting the house in order may become the priority of homemakers today. Travelling, especially by train, may prove hectic. Playing the perfect host to a visiting friend or relative will win you brownie points!

Love Focus: Someone you are in love with is likely to pamper you.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Sandy Brown

VIRGO (August 24-September 23)

Switching to a healthy lifestyle is foretold and will make a difference in your health. The soundness of an investment needs to be looked into, before going ahead with it. Domestic tensions will be overcome by letting go of past grudges. If you are undertaking a long journey, it will be in your interest to take someone along. You may get in two minds regarding a property. Delivering when it really matters will help you in forging ahead on the professional front.

Love Focus: Day is excellent for those wanting to tie the knot.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Purple

LIBRA (September 24-October 23)

Attending a family do will prove most rejuvenating, but tiring. Some of you are all set to enjoy a splendid vacation. Some of you may add to your list of properties by booking a new one. Good returns are on the anvil for those thinking of taking up a franchise. You will need to adopt a healthy balance of exercise and diet to keep fit. You will manage to outwit a rival on the professional front.

Love Focus: Young couples and newlyweds can expect love and mutual harmony to blossom.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

SCORPIO (October 24-November 22)

Someone close needs financial help, but commit only if you can help out. Remaining in touch with everyone will boost your reputation on the social front. Weight watchers need to put in more effort! Those on a shopping spree are likely to add to their kitty. Those in the tourism and hospitality sectors will find new opportunities knocking at their door.

Love Focus: You will have to do something different to make your lover really enjoy your company.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

SAGITTARIUS (November 23-December 21)

A joyous occasion of a new arrival is likely to brighten the home front. Good planning will see some set out on an overseas journey. Someone may seek your advice on a property matter and gain from it. Positive results of your hard work will be quite apparent on the health front. Good control over expenditure is likely to help your savings grow in these inflationary times.

Love Focus: Those looking for romance will need to tread the path a bit more deliberately.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

CAPRICORN (December 22-January 21)

A good break or a much-coveted promotion is on the cards for those working for multinational companies. You earn a lot of goodwill today, but not much money. Health will remain excellent. Your upbeat mood will keep the domestic front in a happy state. Renovation or repair work of the house will be completed successfully.

Love Focus: Your romantic ideas are likely to provide much happiness to the beloved.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Lavender

AQUARIUS (January 22-February 19)

Money will come in as word about your skills gets around. You may be taken for granted on the professional front and get loaded with work. Someone close will infuse a lot of excitement at home and make the day entertaining. A property matter will be resolved amicably. Some of you can feel tempted to skip an important event and pay for it!

Love Focus: Total bliss is foreseen for those newly in love.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Sandy Brown

PISCES (February 20-March 20)

A balanced diet will find you hale and hearty. You will find yourself up to a difficult task on the professional front and complete it to the satisfaction of all. Returns from property and investments will keep your coffers brimming. A vacation is on the cards, but reservation may become a problem. Those out to gain popularity on the social front will be able to play their cards well.

Love Focus: An exciting period of courtship is in store for those engaged to get married soon.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Coffee

