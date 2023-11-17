All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for November 17, 2023(Pixabay)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ARIES (March 21-April 20)

Your desire for better prospect entails hard work; see if you are up to it. A good start is foreseen that is likely to keep you ahead in the race on the academic front. Someone you had known for years may pay you a surprise visit and brighten your day. Health remains satisfactory without much effort. Some improvements on the home front may be initiated by you.

Love Focus: Total satisfaction on the love front is assured.

Lucky No.: 11

Lucky Colour: Pink

TAURUS (April 21-May 20)

Figure things out on the financial front, before your savings get dented. Your professional practice is likely to turn profitable. Family support will be forthcoming on the academic front and keep you motivated. A change of diet will help in regaining fitness. A journey to a distant land will be both comfortable and educative. Visiting the site of your new home is possible.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: Meeting lover proves most fulfilling.

Lucky No.: 15

Lucky Colour: Brown

GEMINI (May 21-June 21)

Judicious spending will find your bank balance in a healthy state. Spending time with your near and dear ones is indicated today. Rejoice, as your social image is likely to get a boost. A current undertaking may keep you busy at work. Sticking to workout routine may benefit you on the health front. Property investments will pay off handsomely, so start thinking on these lines.

Love Focus: A rocking romantic evening is on the cards for some.

Lucky No.: 17

Lucky Colour: Purple

CANCER (June 22-July 22)

Certain pending issues at work may need to be completed, even if it means late hours. Harmony pervades on the domestic front and tensions dissipate. Your good planning will help you in achieving much on the academic front. You gain immensely from a profitable venture.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Planning a pilgrimage or getting spiritually inclined is foretold. Something you experience today will not be short of a miracle!

Love Focus: A good time with lover is indicated.

Lucky No.: 8

Lucky Colour: Blue

LEO (July 23-August 23)

Financial betterment is just round the corner for some. Taking up an exercise regimen is on the cards for some in their quest for total fitness. An excellent break can be expected on the business front by business persons. Some out-of-town guests may arrive and brighten up the home front. A short journey will help in refreshing and unburdening your mind. A function may be organised in your honour.

Love Focus: A passionate evening helps bring you closer to partner.

Lucky No.: 18

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

VIRGO (August 24-September 23)

Financial condition that was unhealthy sometime back shows signs of improvement. Some new health options may help you attain a sound physical condition. You will manage to take the right decision regarding a professional matter. A family outing that you have planned will help in strengthening togetherness. A lucrative property deal materialises. An excellent chance to showcase your skills comes your way and is likely to impress those who matter.

Love Focus: Your romantic endeavours will be rewarded in full measure.

Lucky No.: 2

Lucky Colour: Yellow

LIBRA (September 24-October 23)

Joining a group of health conscious people is possible for those trying to come back in shape. Government employees will finally receive the much awaited arrears. You may be helped by someone close in enhancing your career. Much togetherness and bonhomie is foreseen on the family front. Someone may motivate you to accompany him or her for a short journey to someplace interesting. An expensive gift to someone important is likely to open many doors for you.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: Lover's romantic ideas may simply amaze you, so just follow the directions!

Lucky No.: 22

Lucky Colour: Cream

SCORPIO (October 24-November 22)

Helping out someone on the academic front will get you much praise and appreciation. Health remains good through your own efforts. Arrears you had been waiting for long will be received. Things go smoothly at work and help you finish all pending tasks today. Spouse or a family member may have lined up a surprise for you today, so rejoice. You may accompany someone on a fun trip today.

Love Focus: Those in love can expect a good time with lover.

Lucky No.: 9

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

SAGITTARIUS (November 23-December 21)

A business initiative taken in right earnest is likely to give good returns. Entrepreneurs can expect their luck to turn for the better. Socially, you may get happily involved in things you just love to do. On the academic front, you will manage to hold your own in a competitive environment. Self-imposed dietary restrictions promise good health and vitality. Achievements of a family youngster may make you proud.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: Time spent with lover today will be most refreshing.

Lucky No.: 3

Lucky Colour: Magenta

CAPRICORN (December 22-January 21)

You will manage to remain regular in your workouts. A piece of good news can be expected on the financial front. Expect some changes on the professional front, but they will all favour you. Attending a family get-together will provide a welcome break from monotonous daily routine. Making plans for a trip is on the cards. Returns from property will be as per your expectations. Meeting a childhood friend is possible.

Love Focus: You will enjoy spending time with loved ones.

Lucky No.: 6

Lucky Colour: Red

AQUARIUS (January 22-February 19)

Money comes to you from an unexpected source. You are likely to become more responsible where health is concerned and reap rich rewards. You will get the opportunity to implement something you have been trying for long at work. Family's support and concern for your cause will be most encouraging. Moments grabbed while travelling will be well spent in networking. You will manage to bring some order in the hectic pace of life on the social front.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: You can plan a quiet evening with lover.

Lucky No.: 2

Lucky Colour: Maroon

PISCES (February 20-March 20)

A visit to an out of town destination is on the cards and will prove most enjoyable. Take expert for profitable investments on the property front. Health-wise you remain in good condition. Good management of funds will save you enough for investing in bigger projects. Getting closer to someone important at work may benefit you immensely, so grasp the opportunity. A venture that you have initiated holds much promise.

Love Focus: Those in love can plan an outing to spend time together.

Lucky No.: 4

Lucky Colour: Peach

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON