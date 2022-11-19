Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for November 19, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

You may need to tone up your body. Good earning is likely to strengthen financial front. Picking up odd jobs is likely to beef up your main earning. Success of a family member is likely to fill you with pride. Those seeking a break from the routine can expect to go on an enjoyable vacation. Property matters causing tensions are likely to be resolved amicably.

Love Focus: Create a romantic ambience to enjoy your love life.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Electric Grey

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Physical fitness is the key to preventing minor ailments. You may be in splurging mode as monetary condition improves. Tempers can flare on the domestic front. Good environment at work is likely to make work fun and boost your efficiency. Some of you may have to proceed for an out of town official tour at a short notice. Achieving a distinction on the academic front is possible.

Love Focus: Rough seas are likely to be encountered on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Red & Deep sky blue

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Financial problems facing some may need to be solved on priority. Positive results of your hard work will be quite apparent on the health front. A disappointed day at work, as your negotiations fails to secure a lucrative deal. Homemakers are likely to exercise their initiative in bringing about a few changes. A journey to a distant place will prove most exciting and informative.

Love Focus: Some of you may have to contend with lover’s bad mood.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Pink

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Neglecting health can lay you up in bed. An inheritance can get you into a lot of money. Efforts in the real estate market may bear fruit. Some developments on the domestic front may not be to your liking. Travelling on a business trip may not bring the expected business. A sense of satisfaction is likely to be achieved as you start faring well on the academic front.

Love Focus: Love life may not be as good as it used to be and may need some rejuvenation.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Lemon

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

A problem on the health front will need to be tackled effectively. It may be difficult to find a solution to depleting financial resources. A good and well paying job is likely to slip out of your hand. Instilling moral values in youngsters can become important at this juncture. A friend or a relative may invite you on a vacation. You are likely to come out with flying colours on the academic front.

Love Focus: Romance may need to be placed on the backburner.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Deep sky blue & Grey

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Good routine will restore your energy. Financial gains are indicated, as good earning commences. You need to be careful at work, as you appear quite error-prone today. You will fare well by following the guidance of an elder. Those travelling can face delays due to unforeseen circumstances. Those wanting to rent out their premises are likely to find an ideal party.

Love Focus: Those trying to attract a mate are likely to take the next important step.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Cream

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Good earning is likely to strengthen financial front. Precautions will be needed to remain fit. You will be able to give a boost to your existing business and prosper. Your attempt to resolve a family dispute is likely to succeed. Your balanced approach will help resolve a property matter amicably. Students will find peer support encouraging.

Love Focus: An outing with lover can get spoiled due to circumstances beyond anyone’s control!

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Yellow

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

A diet plan adopted recently will suit your system well. You may need to curb expenses to be on a safe wicket. Delegating work will allow you to focus on only the important matters. A child or family youngster may question your authority. Property matters should not be touched today. You are likely to thwart all the competition on the academic front to emerge the winner.

Love Focus: Just spending time in the company of your loved one will prove immensely fulfilling.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Lavender

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Day seems favourable for those in health and hospitality sector. Those worrying about their medical reports can lay their fears at rest. Raising a controversial issue at home will be like stirring a hornet’s nest! Money will pose no problems, but you must get into the habit of saving. Those planning a vacation are in for a lot of fun.

Love Focus: Maybe it is the weather or your mood, you are likely to feel quite romantic today!

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Red

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

A minor ailment can aggravate, if neglected. You have enough funds to indulge in a bit of luxury, so go forth and enjoy. Those in show business or creative fields may get a chance to promote themselves. An errant family member will need to be dealt with diplomatically. Travelling towards the north-east will prove favourable. You will be able to realise your aspirations on the academic front.

Love Focus: A long-term relationship can end in ‘I do’ for some!

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Maroon

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Self-discipline will be required to enjoy excellent health. You may get the chance to buy expensive items or jewellery at bargain price. Review of tasks at work is important in curbing wasted efforts. Environment at home will help soothe your nerves. Those planning a vacation are likely to opt for a hill station. A property division will be to everyone’s satisfaction.

Love Focus: An old love interest is likely to be rekindled in your heart and keep you aglow today.

Lucky Number: 4 & 11

Lucky Colour: Deep sky blue

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Your minor ailment can respond to a home remedy. You can be hauled up for spending beyond your means. Seniors will support your ideas, even though they seem unrealistic now. Family may put pressure on you to take a break from work for a vacation. Successfully coping with a stressful situation is indicated.

Love Focus: Your romantic endeavours will succeed and enable you to kick start your love life.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Light Green

(Prem Kumar Sharma, Manisha Koushik can be contacted at +91 9216141456, +91 9716145644; Email: psharma@premastrologer.com, support@askmanisha.com)

