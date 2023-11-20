All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (March 21-April 20)

Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for November 20, 2023(Pixabay)

It is good to go with the flow, but don't get swept with the tide, as you may lose credibility. An exciting event is likely to bring much happiness in the family. On the academic front, you will manage to tie up all the loose ends and retain your peace of mind. A financial transaction promises handsome returns. Property owners may get a chance to make a killing.

Love Focus: Lover's insistence on an outing is likely to get you into the mood for romance!

Lucky No.: 8

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

TAURUS (April 21-May 20)

It is in your interest to carry everyone along; this is the only way to happiness. Don't get scared of the competition on the academic front, as you have what it takes to beat it. Beware of taking any wrong decision at work; it may go against you. Healthy options chosen by you are likely to bring you a step closer to total fitness on the health front. Delays may mar an otherwise enjoyable journey.

Love Focus: An old relationship is likely to take a turn for the better.

Lucky No.: 2

Lucky Colour: Cream

GEMINI (May 21-June 21)

Your expertise may be much in demand at work today. Good preparation is the key to sailing through on the academic front, so don't let up on the efforts. Your focus on personal finances may find your money growing. Health remains satisfactory, as you manage to get rid of an old ailment. Don’t proceed on a vacation without confirming reservation. Chances of inheriting property and wealth are foreseen for some.

Love Focus: Some of you are likely to dictate your own terms on the romantic front.

Lucky No.: 11

Lucky Colour: Silver

CANCER (June 22-July 22)

Clinging to old beliefs may bring you grief, so change your old mindset and try to be with the times. Chance to showcase your creative skills may materialise soon and win you praise. Your soothing words may act as a balm to someone in distress. A business trip is likely to bag you a good deal. Your academic achievements are set to add a feather to your cap. A minor ailment is likely to get cured through a home remedy.

Love Focus: If you are in love, this is the time to take the next step.

Lucky No.: 3

Lucky Colour: Yellow

LEO (July 23-August 23)

Prepare well, as it can make or break you on the academic front. At work, keep higher ups informed of whatever decisions you are taking at your level. Professionals are likely to switch over to a more promising field. Happiness on the family front is assured. Health may need care. Money begets money and you will prove it by investing it in the best possible manner.

Love Focus: Your romantic intentions are likely to fructify in style.

Lucky No.: 7

Lucky Colour: Magenta

VIRGO (August 24-September 23)

A chance meeting with someone important may transform into a golden opportunity on the professional front. Difficulties on the financial front that you had been facing up till now begin to fade away. Outside sources will become indispensable on the academic front. Festivities and functions may keep you busy and entertained. Exceptional health awaits those with a rigorous exercise regimen

Love Focus: Your romantic aspirations are likely to get fulfilled soon, so rejoice!

Lucky No.: 9

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

LIBRA (September 24-October 23)

Management of financial resources can become easy. Now is the time to reconsider your options on the academic front. Following a regular daily routine diligently will show positive effects sooner than you expect. Exciting employment opportunities lie ahead of freshers. Everyone may enjoy a gala time in your family. Overseas travel might double your happiness. A motivating dream will re-invigorate your energy levels.

Love Focus: A positive development can be expected on the romantic front, as you get closer to the one you desire.

Lucky No.: 15

Lucky Colour: Brown

SCORPIO (October 24-November 22)

Your better showing will help you join the lead pack on the academic front. New strategies can make you stand out in the business. Stable investment outlets such as mutual funds can be a great way to leverage financial resources. Healthy bonds and connections will lighten the atmosphere at your home. Energised body may help some achieve physically daunting tasks.

Love Focus: Romantic mood is likely to set in today, so prepare to cosy up with the one you love!

Lucky No.: 17

Lucky Colour: Green

SAGITTARIUS (November 23-December 21)

Your goodwill in the market will bring in new customers. Changes made in your lifestyle now are likely to benefit you in the long run on the health front. Make efforts to become more productive at work. Today, you can say goodbye to rest and relaxation at home as the arrival of some unwanted guests is foreseen. You may have a great experience with a travel agent. Buying new assets such as cars and plots can be a major possibility

Love Focus: Your current love interest is likely to give you immense joy and happiness on the romantic front.

Lucky No.: 9

Lucky Colour: White

CAPRICORN (December 22-January 21)

Make better choices in your career to forge ahead. At work, you will do well to keep things under control. A marketing initiative may not get the expected response from your potential clients. There is good chance of getting someone’s help on the academic front. A healthy diet will cure most of your health-related worries. A call from the extended family members will cheer you up. A comfortable stay at the resort will be quite serene and soulful.

Love Focus: Chances of getting romantically linked to the one you secretly admire are most likely for some.

Lucky No.: 4

Lucky Colour: Purple

AQUARIUS (January 22-February 19)

Those out of shape will do well to adopt a new diet regime. A comfortable stay at the resort will be quite serene and soulful.

Spirituality may have a special meaning for you and you may go all out to pursue it. You may need to keep a track of subordinates to get a task completed in time. On the financial front, there is a fifty-fifty chance of recovering what you have invested in playing the stocks.

Love Focus: Your romantic endeavours are likely to bear fruits.

Lucky No.: 6

Lucky Colour: Saffron

PISCES (February 20-March 20)

You may have to forego something dear to you, but little you can do about it. There is a fair chance of a flat or plot getting allotted to you. Your workable solution to a professional problem will get the go ahead from higher ups. Health worries become a thing of the past as you forge confidently ahead towards total fitness. Excellent news can be expected on the family front. Travel photography will amuse your mind for quite some time.

Love Focus: Your fervent wish to turn a long-term friendship into romance will need to be tackled carefully.

Lucky No.: 5

Lucky Colour: Peach

