All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for November 21, 2023 (Pixabay)

ARIES (March 21-April 20)

An excellent day is indicated to spend with the family, so plan an outing or see a movie together! Be prepared for some unexpected expenditure today Getting out of practice is imminent, if you don't refresh your skills. Your motivation to someone will encourage him or her to communicate better. Academic scene remains favourable. Yogic meditation will help you in re-connecting with your inner self.

Love Focus: The man of your dreams is likely to enter unexpectedly.

Lucky No.: 8

Lucky Colour: Peach

TAURUS (April 21-May 20)

Love and support of parents and other family members will be forthcoming. A positive aura is likely to keep your mental health in an excellent state. There are brighter chances of getting better investment options, if you wait a little. Do what you intend to now, as stars appear favourable. On the academic front, always remain in a positive frame of mind, even when the odds are not stacked in your favour.

Love Focus: A romantic proposal will swoon you away.

Lucky No.: 7

Lucky Colour: White

GEMINI (May 21-June 21)

A business trip is likely to bring in new deals. Your performance on the academic front remains satisfactory, so keep up the tempo. A tricky problem on the domestic front may need to be resolved, before it becomes unmanageable. Change of scene will re-ignite your kindred spirit. Getting things in order today at work may seem an onerous task, but you have little choice. Putting together money to buy a premium property is indicated for some.

Love Focus: A romantic date night will spark some passion in your relationship.

Lucky No.: 22

Lucky Colour: Light Red

CANCER (June 22-July 22)

Spiritual awakening is lined up for the peaceful minds. Setting up home may become a priority for some homemakers now. Be patient with people who need to be catered to, even if they test your patience. Dark clouds playing hide and seek for the past many days may finally dissipate. Loan applied for shows all the signs of getting released soon. You are likely to take a step closer to your academic aspirations. During the journey, you might feel quite energised and revitalised.

Love Focus: Meaningful conversations with your partner will relieve your stress and anxiety.

Lucky No.: 17

Lucky Colour: White

LEO (July 23-August 23)

To be fit as a fiddle shall be the aim for today. You might be able to find mental peace by making an effort to visit a holy place. Changes occurring at workplace don't seem favourable, but will not affect your routine. Attending an important seminar can positive affect your academic journey. A business deal may turn promising. You may be able to invest in your dream car. A new source of passive income can double-up your savings.

Love Focus: Love is in the air, and now is the time to make the most of it.

Lucky No.: 4

Lucky Colour: Purple

VIRGO (August 24-September 23)

A nutritionist's advice can be life-changing. Expert advice on investment and trading stocks can stream you in the right direction. You may meet some important people in the business today. You will be able to handle difference in opinions with maturity. You may find spiritual moments in your next travel. Your excellent fortune will make real estate investing profitable. You are likely to invest in beautiful furniture and accessories for your house.

Love Focus: The beauty of love can be felt in your heart today.

Lucky No.: 3

Lucky Colour: Brown

LIBRA (September 24-October 23)

At work, you may need to redo something not done in a satisfactory manner. On the personal front, you may have to negotiate some hurdles before you find your luck turning for the better. Be judicious in your spending to save money. You may achieve your desired fitness goals. Family planning will be made easier with the help of your spouse. Overseas journey may materialise for some and will be lots of fun.

Love Focus: Casual dating may turn into a serious and fulfilling love affair.

Lucky No.: 1

Lucky Colour: Magenta

SCORPIO (October 24-November 22)

There is much that remains to be completed on the academic front, so step on it. Clarity of vision and dedication are likely to bring you closer to your goals. Not investing in a scheme that seems lucrative at this point will give you a chance for better options. A minor ailment of a family member will become a thing of the past with your caring attitude.

Keeping good health will not be too difficult. Travelling to a distant place will come as a welcome break and help you refresh and rejuvenate.

Love Focus: Today is a sunny day full of happiness for lovers.

Lucky No.: 11

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

SAGITTARIUS (November 23-December 21)

A profitable day is foreseen for those in the creative field. Trying out a new diet just to remain in shape is possible for some. You can be instrumental in the success of a family youngster. A journey seems possible. Maintaining a positive attitude on the academic front is important at this juncture. Smooth sailing is foreseen for those appearing for exams. Don’t let up on supervision, if you want something done in time.

Love Focus: Cupid may strike you with its bow of love today.

Lucky No.: 5

Lucky Colour: Indigo

CAPRICORN (December 22-January 21)

Some of you may resume an exercise regimen to come back in shape. A new source of earning will make your financial front stronger. Praise by a senior can leave you in an upbeat mood for the whole day. Smooth sailing on the family front is indicated. You may get amazing discounts on your travel airfare. A property purchase abroad, may be quite profitable. Prosperity and happiness is round the corner, so rejoice!

Love Focus: The time is perfect to express what you feel to your partner.

Lucky No.: 5

Lucky Colour: Bluish Green

AQUARIUS (January 22-February 19)

A challenging situation on the academic front may both scare and excite you. You may participate in a family event today. Take all steps to make this evening a passion-filled one. Health remains good, as you shake a leg. You will manage to engage someone knowledgeable to ease your workload. Taking steps to gain someone’s confidence is important, if you want your proposal or request to get accepted.

Love Focus: Romantic expectations are likely to be fulfilled by your partner.

Lucky No.: 6

Lucky Colour: Dark Brown

PISCES (February 20-March 20)

There is no point in continuing in your old frame of mind; change with changing times. Blindly trusting someone with your money may not be prudent, so take your call. You can anticipate improving family relations and enjoying time with loved ones. A new workstation and additional responsibilities will make you one of the seniors. A wedding or a party is in the offing.

Love Focus: Doing silly things for your partner will make it all the more romantic.

Lucky No.: 2

Lucky Colour: Orange

