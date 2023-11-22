Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for November 22, 2023

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (March 21-April 20)

An item you had wanted to buy for home is likely to be got today. An active lifestyle will keep you in good physical condition. You will need to be more insistent to get your way today. Getting heavily involved in a current project is indicated. Money invested in some lucrative schemes may start giving good returns. Those pursuing academics may be faced with a hectic schedule today.

Love Focus: Those in love may need to plan out their meetings in advance.

Lucky No.: 2

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

TAURUS (April 21-May 20)

You may have to do someone’s bidding at work today that you may resent, but little you can do about it. Your earning potential gets a boost, as you implement some untried ideas. Investing in property promises to give good returns. You manage to strike a fine balance to achieve good health. An exciting family trip overseas is on the cards for some. A good turn done to someone is likely to be reciprocated in full measure.

Love Focus: A most heartening situation develops on the romantic front for those in love.

Lucky No.: 6

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

GEMINI (May 21-June 21)

Those in business may find the day particularly favourable. Attempts to resolve a family dispute or a misunderstanding will bear positive results. Travel is indicated. A wrong approach may offend someone close, so think and act. You are likely to get full support at work for something that you have undertaken. Accomplishing something difficult on the academic front is likely to give your self-esteem a boost.

Love Focus: Time spent with lover today will prove immensely fulfilling.

Lucky No.: 8

Lucky Colour: Grey

CANCER (June 22-July 22)

An expected raise or bonus may get delayed. Your pet project may face a few hurdles, but will progress satisfactorily. Keep your focus on academics to fare well. You can be taken for granted for your helping nature, so grin and bear it instead of getting upset. If you don't like someone’s attitude, don’t hesitate in conveying it to him or her in a dignified way. Travelling with like-minded people will be fun. A timely submission of something important is likely to save you a lot of hassle.

Love Focus: The sensitivity and concern of lover will overwhelm you.

Lucky No.: 6

Lucky Colour: Cream

LEO (July 23-August 23)

You may be motivated to come back in shape by joining a gym. Things look up on the monetary front as you enhance your earning. You manage to tie up all the loose ends at work and retain your peace of mind. Spouse will do much to brighten up the domestic front. Much fun awaits those who are embarking on a vacation soon. Price of a property owned by you is likely to escalate multifold and add to your financial worth. Enjoying special treatment from someone close is on the cards for some.

Love Focus: Lover's loving gestures will be enough to make your day!

Lucky No.: 8

Lucky Colour: Green

VIRGO (August 24-September 23)

Don't unnecessarily worry about your academic performance, as you manage to achieve your expectations. Your persistent efforts promise to keep you fit and healthy. You may start viewing someone you were apprehensive about in a new light. Downswing on the business front is indicated and may become a cause for worry, so start taking remedial measures now. Your networking abilities will be of immense help in getting a proposal through on the professional front.

Love Focus: Sharing and caring will make your love life satisfying.

Lucky No.: 2

Lucky Colour: White

LIBRA (September 24-October 23)

You may make health foods and energy drinks a part of your diet and benefit. Good earning will keep your morale high and boost your self-esteem. You will succeed in starting a new business or expanding an already established one. Happiness of a family youngster is likely to fill you with contentment. Travel might become therapy for your soul. It may be a good idea to invest in gold. Investing in a new gadget will be a thrilling experience.

Love Focus: Romance beckons the lonely hearts and promises much joy and fulfillment.

Lucky No.: 2

Lucky Colour: Orange

SCORPIO (October 24-November 22)

Your reputation is set to enhance on the academic front. Family tensions, which had been playing on your mind, disappear and tranquillity will pervade the domestic front. Your fashion wardrobe will make you stand out! You want the best and there is no compromise on it; this trait will make you stand apart on the professional front. Becoming the centre of attraction in a social gathering is indicated.

Love Focus: Those planning an outing with lover are certain to have a good time.

Lucky No.: 8

Lucky Colour: White

SAGITTARIUS (November 23-December 21)

You will manage to achieve total fitness just by remaining regular. Assisting someone financially now will give good returns in the future. At work, you will be able to achieve much more than what you had expected to. Praise from unexpected quarters is likely to make the day for some homemakers. Get set to undertake a long journey with family. A lucky draw can make you a property owner overnight. An assignment submitted by you can come up for praise.

Love Focus: An exotic outing is in store for those in love.

Lucky No.: 3

Lucky Colour: Peach

CAPRICORN (December 22-January 21)

Use your discretion and judgement, if you find yourself in a dilemma. Making good progress in the given project or assignment at work is indicated. You will need to overcome stiff competition on the academic front. Medical and engineering professionals can expect good profits. A sporting activity can help bring back your energy and strength. A surprise party for a family member or a friend will be a thumping success.

Love Focus: A blissful existence is foreseen for those newly married.

Lucky No.: 7

Lucky Colour: Magenta

AQUARIUS (January 22-February 19)

Good returns are foreseen on an investment. Problems facing you on the health front are set to disappear. A good beginning will be made by young entrepreneurs through their own initiative. Expect spouse to spring a pleasant surprise today. Taking a trip with the ones you love could be beautiful. Possession of a property may come to you. Today, homemakers may enjoy the company of friends and relatives.

Love Focus: Chances of meeting a future mate look bright for some.

Lucky No.: 9

Lucky Colour: Dark Red

PISCES (February 20-March 20)

An increment or bonus is in the offing for some. You are likely to go from strength to strength on the academic front. Don't let your suspicious nature get the better of you today, as you may end up offending someone. Marketing personnel may have to struggle to reach their targets. Excellent health is ensured just by keeping a tab on what you eat. Your well-wishers will not leave any stone unturned in building your image on the social front.

Love Focus: Heart-to-heart talk will bring you closer to the one you love.

Lucky No.: 15

Lucky Colour: Purple

