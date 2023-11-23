Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for November 23, 2023

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (March 21-April 20)

Getting nominated for an award or recognition may become a reality for some. Your apprehension regarding a financial issue will be unfounded, so relax and rejoice! Soft approach and soothing words will help pacify a distraught family member. Be clear of what you want out of someone or something to avoid last minute surprises. You are likely to fare well despite stiff competition on the academic front.

Love Focus: Spending time with the one you love will help you relax.

Lucky No.: 1

Lucky Colour: Yellow

TAURUS (April 21-May 20)

A work-related issue can keep you engrossed the whole day. You may feel unduly stressed on the academic front today. A family member seems adamant to follow his or her own path, so treat the matter sympathetically. Monetary gains are indicated. Those with lifestyle diseases may need to take all precautionary measures. You are likely to remain thankful to someone for his or her advice.

Love Focus: A whirlwind romance can very well proceed towards wedding bells for some!

Lucky No.: 17

Lucky Colour: Purple

GEMINI (May 21-June 21)

Your presence is likely to make a difference in something that is being negotiated. Someone may point a finger at you for his or her plight, so handle the matter with sensitivity. Advice of a senior will help you in avoiding obvious pitfalls on the academic front. Your gut feeling about a financial issue is likely to hit the bullseye. Your tact and persuasive powers will help in getting around a moody family elder.

Love Focus: Sharing your innermost feelings with lover will prove most satisfying.

Lucky No.: 11

Lucky Colour: Orange

CANCER (June 22-July 22)

Your academic endeavours are likely to bring positive results. High spirits of a family member will prove contagious and compel you to participate in a fun event. Don't put all your eggs in one basket on the financial front. You may find yourself on the go in organising something special. Putting a good word for someone for a job or position may earn you a lot of goodwill.

Love Focus: Lover may meet you today.

Lucky No.: 18

Lucky Colour: Cream

LEO (July 23-August 23)

Don't get carried away by someone’s sweet words, as chances of getting disappointed look bright. Your inquisitiveness about things that directly don’t concern you may not be appreciated, so keep to your own self. Its time to think about securing the future of your family. At work, keeping higher ups informed at every step will keep you in the safe zone. Put in more efforts on the academic front.

Love Focus: Honouring promises on the romantic front will help strengthen your relationship.

Lucky No.: 5

Lucky Colour: White

VIRGO (August 24-September 23)

Those learning to drive or a new skill will gain in confidence. Adhere to the medical advice to stay fit. Getting relocated with regard to your current job is possible. A legal issue may need to be resolved out of court amicably, so take steps to convince the opposite party. You may get tempted to set somebody right who refuses to toe your line, but do so with a soft touch.

Love Focus: Love life will cruise along fine and keep you happy.

Lucky No.: 22

Lucky Colour: Light Green

LIBRA (September 24-October 23)

A piece of good news on the academic front may come at a most opportune time. Your spirited defence of someone may get him or her indebted to you. An engagement ceremony can be expected in the family. You may receive business class tickets to your favourite destination from a friend. You are likely to make use of your expertise today and impress one and all. Keeping tab on whatever is happening around you is a good idea.

Love Focus: Love life will be rekindled with partner’s cooperation.

Lucky No.: 17

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

SCORPIO (October 24-November 22)

A project completed at work is likely to be appreciated by those who matter. Good earning opportunities come your way and will help in becoming financially secure. Weight watchers will derive full benefits by regulating their diet. The achievements of a youngster will put you in a good mood. Making the most of an opportunity being afforded to you may be topmost on your mind, so go all out. You may find yourself flying high on the academic front.

Love Focus: You may feel attracted towards someone working in your close proximity.

Lucky No.: 8

Lucky Colour: Pink

SAGITTARIUS (November 23-December 21)

You may get a lot of attention from family members. Try and not lose your focus on the academic front. An investment scheme that looks lucrative may tempt you. Driving off for an outing will give you immense pleasure today. Your prospects of doing business with top people are set to brighten. Real estate players are likely to find the day profitable. Your initiative on the financial front is likely to bring in handsome returns.

Love Focus: Possibility of someone entering your life and stirring up romantic feelings, look real.

Lucky No.: 3

Lucky Colour: Brown

CAPRICORN (December 22-January 21)

It is best not to overload yourself in preparations on the academic front. Family relationships and spending valuable time with loved ones can create a lot of joy and happiness. Travelling on a vacation with family is foretold. You might win in recent contests and competitions.

You may have to make all out efforts to resurrect old relationships gone wrong. Expect a pat on the back at work, as your talents get recognised.

Love Focus: Someone you like may give positive indications, ushering in romance!

Lucky No.: 4

Lucky Colour: Yellow

AQUARIUS (January 22-February 19)

You will manage to focus on your positive strengths on the academic front. Those with a medical condition will get positive indications on the health front. You remain on a sound financial wicket. Those living away from family are likely to get leave to celebrate a function together.

Chances of finding the right fit for something you are looking around for is possible only if you look at all the right places. Listen to advice, if you want to brighten your career prospects.

Love Focus: Planning out a quiet evening with your beloved in indicated.

Lucky No.: 8

Lucky Colour: Magenta

PISCES (February 20-March 20)

Deriving the maximum from an initiative taken by you on the career front is foretold. You are likely to prove your worth at work by taking up challenging assignments. This is an excellent day for those sitting for an exam or competition. Retaining help at home requires a lot of motivation from your side. A journey by rail will be more comfortable than road, considering the distance. A social event may have to be given a miss due to your busy schedule.

Love Focus: Someone you like may take the first step on the romantic front.

Lucky No.: 3

Lucky Colour: Peach

